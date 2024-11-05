AGATHA ALL ALONG: Rumored Details On Unused Post-Credits Scenes Revealed - SPOILERS

Unlike the majority of Marvel Studios movies and shows, Agatha All Along did not feature a post-credits scene after the recent two-episode finale.

Showrunner Jac Schaeffer has confirmed that she did write "a number of post-credit scenes," which she has "done on every Marvel project [she's] ever worked on," but "ultimately, it was a Marvel decision not to have a tag on this show."

Now, scooper MTTSH has shared some details on two of the scrapped stingers, and, honestly, they don't sound particularly exciting.

The first would reportedly have caught up with Jennifer Kale as she searches for the doctor who she initially believed to be responsible for taking her powers, while the second saw Death follow Wiccan and Ghost Agatha into the portal as they embark on their quest to find Tommy Maximoff.

Will Agatha All Along return for a second season? We recently learned that Disney has submitted the series in the comedy categories for the upcoming awards season, including the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and next year’s Emmy race.

The Television Academy’s criteria for limited series state: “The program must tell a complete, non-recurring story and not have an ongoing storyline or main characters in subsequent seasons.”

This could indicate that more seasons are planned, though we already know that Agatha and Wiccan's story will continue in the Vision series, which has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along."

