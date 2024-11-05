AGATHA ALL ALONG: Rumored Details On Unused Post-Credits Scenes Revealed - SPOILERS

Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer recently revealed that she did write some post-credits scenes for the finale, and we may now know what some of them would have entailed...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 05, 2024
Unlike the majority of Marvel Studios movies and shows, Agatha All Along did not feature a post-credits scene after the recent two-episode finale.

Showrunner Jac Schaeffer has confirmed that she did write "a number of post-credit scenes," which she has "done on every Marvel project [she's] ever worked on," but "ultimately, it was a Marvel decision not to have a tag on this show."

Now, scooper MTTSH has shared some details on two of the scrapped stingers, and, honestly, they don't sound particularly exciting.

The first would reportedly have caught up with Jennifer Kale as she searches for the doctor who she initially believed to be responsible for taking her powers, while the second saw Death follow Wiccan and Ghost Agatha into the portal as they embark on their quest to find Tommy Maximoff.

Will Agatha All Along return for a second season? We recently learned that Disney has submitted the series in the comedy categories for the upcoming awards season, including the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and next year’s Emmy race.

The Television Academy’s criteria for limited series state: “The program must tell a complete, non-recurring story and not have an ongoing storyline or main characters in subsequent seasons.”

This could indicate that more seasons are planned, though we already know that Agatha and Wiccan's story will continue in the Vision series, which has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along."

What did you make of Agatha All Along? Let us know in the comments section, and be sure to vote in the poll below if you haven't already.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

Related:

Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/5/2024, 12:18 PM
They should've had Ebony Show up and go into the portal with them.

Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/5/2024, 12:58 PM
@Nomis929 - Could have been cool but if so, considering the deal and prior her familiar was a rabbit, I'd have gone with showing death take the form of Ebony out of sight of Agatha and Wiccan then follow them through. Maybe even show her Rabbit transform into death then the cat in fact could work but tend to feel it was a good idea to stick with no end credit as in effect we had an entire episode that was a post script to the main story.
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 11/5/2024, 12:18 PM
Bullshit
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/5/2024, 12:20 PM
Death should be a lingering character similar to The Watcher. I wouldn't mind Death being the "Stan Lee" type of cameo in each Marvel movie/show. Her just standing in the background for the audience to see her when Death happens would make more some Eerie and paranormal moments in more grounded movies.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 11/5/2024, 12:20 PM
These were not filmed, Marvel said no to credit scenes
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/5/2024, 12:53 PM
@abd00bie - TBF MTTSH did only say they were ones she wrote, not filmed, but without confirmation one way or another that could easily have made them up and not even considered.

In other words, I don't trust anything MTTSH says as at least half of it sound like something most could guess as likely in a brainstorming session in the writers room even if never fleshed out into a full pitch.

