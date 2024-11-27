AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Kathryn Hahn On Possible MCU Return: "This Was A Beautiful Way To Say Goodbye"

The season finale of Agatha All Along concluded with Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) sacrificing herself to save Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke) by planting a kiss on her former lover Rio Vidal, aka Death (Aubrey Plaza).

Of course, dying in the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn't necessarily mean the end of the road - especially for a powerful witch.

In the final moments of the episode, Harkness returns in spirit form and accompanies Wiccan on his quest to locate his brother Tommy. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer has already hinted at future plans for these characters, but if Hahn didn't get the chance to reprise her role, it sounds like she'd be very happy with her ghostly send-off.

“Even though obviously now Billy/Wiccan is not her son, there is some sort of hope for her that she’s able to maybe do for him what she couldn’t do for Nicky. I think they do make a great team. Of course, I love this part and I love Joe Locke madly, and we’ll see what the future holds,” Hahn tells the LA Times. “In my mind, this was a beautiful and satisfying way to say goodbye to this incredible character I had to play.”

It's a given that Locke will return as Wiccan at some point, and we assume Agatha will be by his side, even if it means Hahn only pops in occasionally in a reduced role.

Will Agatha All Along return for a second season? We recently learned that Disney has submitted the series in the comedy categories for the upcoming awards season, including the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and next year’s Emmy race.

The Television Academy’s criteria for limited series state: “The program must tell a complete, non-recurring story and not have an ongoing storyline or main characters in subsequent seasons.”

This could indicate that more seasons are planned, though the upcoming Vision series has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along."

Experience every twist, every secret, every episode 🔮



All episodes of #AgathaAllAlong are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/3VZmzolF3g — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 31, 2024

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.