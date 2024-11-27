AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Kathryn Hahn On Possible MCU Return: "This Was A Beautiful Way To Say Goodbye"

In a new interview, Kathryn Hahn discusses the season finale of Agatha All Along and whether there are any plans for her to return to the MCU down the line...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 27, 2024 08:11 AM EST
The season finale of Agatha All Along concluded with Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) sacrificing herself to save Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke) by planting a kiss on her former lover Rio Vidal, aka Death (Aubrey Plaza).

Of course, dying in the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn't necessarily mean the end of the road - especially for a powerful witch.

In the final moments of the episode, Harkness returns in spirit form and accompanies Wiccan on his quest to locate his brother Tommy. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer has already hinted at future plans for these characters, but if Hahn didn't get the chance to reprise her role, it sounds like she'd be very happy with her ghostly send-off.

“Even though obviously now Billy/Wiccan is not her son, there is some sort of hope for her that she’s able to maybe do for him what she couldn’t do for Nicky. I think they do make a great team. Of course, I love this part and I love Joe Locke madly, and we’ll see what the future holds,” Hahn tells the LA Times. “In my mind, this was a beautiful and satisfying way to say goodbye to this incredible character I had to play.”

It's a given that Locke will return as Wiccan at some point, and we assume Agatha will be by his side, even if it means Hahn only pops in occasionally in a reduced role.

Will Agatha All Along return for a second season? We recently learned that Disney has submitted the series in the comedy categories for the upcoming awards season, including the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and next year’s Emmy race.

The Television Academy’s criteria for limited series state: “The program must tell a complete, non-recurring story and not have an ongoing storyline or main characters in subsequent seasons.”

This could indicate that more seasons are planned, though the upcoming Vision series has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along."

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

marvel72
marvel72 - 11/27/2024, 8:49 AM
I said my goodbye to Agatha at the end of WandaVision, pointless character.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/27/2024, 9:01 AM
@marvel72 - Shame, you missed out on some really good television.
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/27/2024, 9:08 AM
@Clintthahamster - Glad you enjoyed it, didn't look like something I could watch.
mountainman
mountainman - 11/27/2024, 9:16 AM
@Clintthahamster - It’s all opinions. I found the show to be simply ok. We should just accept that people have different tastes and this show, like any other for that matter, was not for everyone.

Knowing that Agatha is a ghost, Billy is now Wiccan, and Death is officially in the MCU is all someone would need to know without having watched it and they wouldn’t have missed anything.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/27/2024, 9:25 AM
@mountainman - I guess I prefer to watch shows and movies, rather than just read synopses. Might be a generational thing. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

But yeah, not saying at all that anyone's obligated to enjoy things. I'm just someone that will give anything in a genre or "universe" that I typically enjoy a chance before making up my mind.
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/27/2024, 9:29 AM
@mountainman - I'm like that with every Disney Plus show, not going to watch if I feel like I'm not the target audience.

All I need to know is if they introduce anyone decent and if yes, I'll catch it on YouTube.

Nothing that happens in the likes of Agatha,Echo or Ms.Marvel is going to play a part in knowing what is going on in Avengers:Doomsday or Avengers:Secret Wars.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 11/27/2024, 9:36 AM
@marvel72 - i envy you, you saved time unlike me.

I tend to give chances but Marvel is really pushing it
mountainman
mountainman - 11/27/2024, 9:42 AM
@Clintthahamster - It is fair to say that you can’t have a true opinion of something that you haven’t seen. But as I have had to say far too many times on this site, nobody has the time to watch everything. We use trailers, reviews, and other information to determine if we should invest our time into watching something or not.

I will argue that @marvel72 didn’t say that this show was bad in his original post. Maybe he’d think she wasn’t pointless if he had watched the show. Maybe he wouldn’t. But either way, watching the show isn’t required to hold that opinion.
mountainman
mountainman - 11/27/2024, 9:47 AM
@marvel72 - I’ve skipped a good deal of D+ shows in the last few years. The only reason I watched this one is my wife began it on her own and liked it. So I caught up and we watched the last few episodes together. She overall liked it, I overall felt it was ok. There have been far worse things I have watched at her behest but I would have 100% skipped it had she not encouraged me to watch it. And like all the other D+ shows I have skipped in recent years, I am ok just reading the summaries to know what goes on and watching the scenes I wanted to see on YouTube or by just skipping to them on D+ without watching the whole thing. My time is valuable and I have less of it free these days so I’m pretty picky about what shows I choose to spend my time watching all the way through.
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/27/2024, 9:48 AM
@vectorsigma - It's easy watch the trailer, if it doesn't grab me then I can skip it. I did watch the first episode of Agatha but found it boring, so I didn't bother with it.

Disney Marvel are to blame for this, I paid money to watch Thor:Love And Thunder and liked the beginning with Gorr then Thor turned up and I just wanted the movie to end.

That was the last Marvel Studios movie I watched at the cinema until Deadpool And Wolverine came out.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 11/27/2024, 9:57 AM
@Clintthahamster - many dont have time to watch every piece of slop Disney churns out.

Now, if they decided to make something about a marvel character that I actually cared about, I'd give the slop a try.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/27/2024, 10:04 AM
@Ryguy88 - Fans make time. It's part of being a fan, prioritizing. I understand skipping most Marvel and Star Wars shows if one generally doesn't like them. What I don't understand is hanging out in comments sections about those same shows and talking shit, despite having no interest.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/27/2024, 8:58 AM
I don’t know if it would be a satisfying end for me since I do think that she needs to make peace with Nicholas and face him but as of now , it’s a good midpoint for her journey imo.

Anyway , I liked the show overall but the thing I probably appreciate it for the most was that it wasn’t really a redemption arc for Agatha…

She becomes a more grey character and is given more dimension then she was in Wandavision but the character is by no means a hero at the end unlike say Loki in his own show (not saying that as a diss since it’s one of my favorite post EG projects) which I liked.

I don’t mind doing redemption stories but it’s just nice that for now , we got something a bit different I feel.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/27/2024, 8:59 AM
Lol
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/27/2024, 9:35 AM
The way I saw it is that this isn't goodbye. She's a ghost because she has unfinished business (helping find Billy's brother?), and only when that's done she moves on to Death's domain. Until that happens, I do hope we get to see her again. The show really surprised me.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 11/27/2024, 9:38 AM
She just got the call that there wont be a renewal because of bad metrics.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/27/2024, 10:06 AM
@vectorsigma - "Bad Metrics." LOL.

"Sir, the reviews were positive and the viewership was strong, but look at these metrics."

"My god, pull the plug!"
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 11/27/2024, 9:55 AM
I mean, she appeared in 2 Disney plus shows, was she even actually in the MCU?

