DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN D23 Artwork Features Familiar Logo; X-MEN '97 Composers The Newton Brothers Board Series

Daredevil: Born Again is being highlighted on the D23 convention floor and a familiar "DD" logo is present! X-Men '97 composers The Newton Brothers have also conformed they're working on the Disney+ show.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 09, 2024 06:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again is among the upcoming MCU projects we expect to be showcased at D23's "Disney Entertainment Showcase" this evening and new artwork for the Disney+ series is featured on the convention floor. 

As you can see, it primarily features Daredevil and The Kingpin, presented as graffiti which we'd imagine, in the series itself, is meant to have been illustrated by the villainous Muse. 

Something that's grabbed the attention of most fans, though, is the fact that the all-too-familiar "DD" logo can be seen alongside the Man Without Fear. The Netflix series never gave the hero that iconic symbol on his chest and it hasn't been featured in any of the set photos from Daredevil: Born Again; however, it may be added digitally or put on the suit later in the series. 

In related news, The Newton Brothers (X-Men '97) have confirmed that they're composing Daredevil: Born Again's score. They've also hinted that the vigilante's original theme could make its return, no great surprise given their expertise in reviving familiar TV show tunes!

"We’re thrilled to finally share that we’re composing the score for Daredevil: Born Again!" the duo said on Instagram. "As lifelong fans of the Daredevil comics, this project is another dream come true. We’ve always had a deep love for the character’s complex world."

"It goes without saying that we love John Paesano’s incredible theme! More to come soon on all of this."

During a recent convention appearance, Charlie Cox confirmed that season 2 would begin shooting soon and said he's been reading every comic run he can in his free time. The actor named Frank Miller and Chip Zdarsky as his favourite Daredevil writers, and we're sure you'll recall that the latter was responsible for The Kingpin's transformation into Mayor Fisk on the page.

The Daredevil revival stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Jeremy Earl, and Ayelet Zurer. Dario Scardapane (The Punisher) serves as showrunner. 

It was recently confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ next March. Be sure to check back here latest today for all the biggest updates from D23 as they hit (at the very least, we're anticipating a teaser trailer being shown to those in attendance). 

