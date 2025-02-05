DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Reportedly Casting For "A Female Character Of Greek Descent"

Despite rumors that Elodie Yung, who played Elektra in the Netflix show, might be set to make a surprise appearance in Daredevil: Born Again, it sounds like Marvel might be planning to introduce a new take on the lethal assassin for the second season of the upcoming revival series.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, the studio is currently "casting for a recurring role — a female character in her 40s of Greek descent, with a one-year contract."

This could be a different character, of course, but we'd say there's a pretty good chance we'll be meeting a new Elektra Nachios during season 2 of Born Again.

Before Yung played the character on the small screen, Jennifer Garner put her spin on the SAI-wielding warrior in 20th Century Fox's Daredevil movie alongside Ben Affleck. She would go on to reprise the role for an ill-advised solo film, before returning for a memorable appearance in last year's Deadpool and Wolverine.

What do you make of this casting call? Would you like to see a new actress take over as Elektra, or would you prefer to see Yung return? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Star Charlie Cox confirmed that cameras will start rolling on Born Again's second season before the season 1 premiere during a recent Fan Expo appearance.

There's been some talk of early plans for a third season of the show, but we've heard that the studio is waiting to see how the first batch of episodes do before giving the green light.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.