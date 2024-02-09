DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos And Video Show Comic-Accurate Pose And The Hero Swinging Through The Sky

More photos and footage from the set of Daredevil: Born Again have found their way online showcasing Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear swinging through the sky and striking an awesome comic-accurate pose...

By JoshWilding - Feb 09, 2024 02:02 PM EST
Another new look at Daredevil: Born Again has been revealed and, this time, Charlie Cox is suited up and shown striking a comic-accurate pose as he stands atop a New York City fire escape. 

That's a poster-worthy shot and, while we don't wish to sound like a broken record, it would be perfect if 'ol Hornhead just had that classic "DD" logo on his chest!

We also see the Man Without Fear using his billy clubs to swing through the city, a sign perhaps that we'll finally get to see Daredevil traverse the Big Apple in the same way as his comic book counterpart. In this instance, we believe this comes right before he tackles Bullseye when the villain appears with all guns blazing.

While Marvel Studios can't be happy with all these set photos doing the rounds online, it's fair to say they're only increasing excitement among fans about what the Disney+ series has in store for us. 

Asked in 2022 about what fans can expect from Daredevil: Born Again, Cox shared his belief that "this character works best when he's geared toward a slightly more mature audience." However, the actor cautioned, "My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won’t be as gory."

"I would say to those people, we’ve done that," Cox added. "Let’s take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we’ve learned about what works?"

Interestingly enough, all signs now point to the show being TV-MA and, in recent set photos, we've seen one character's face splattered in blood. That's pretty gory! It may, however, have come as a result of Marvel Studios' recent creative overhaul. 

Check out the latest Daredevil: Born Again set photos and footage below.

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, and Clark Johnson have all been cast in undisclosed roles and, as part of this creative overhaul, Daredevil star Wilson Bethel will also make his return as the villainous "Dex"/Bullseye.

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026. 

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Dons The Hero's Bright Red New Suit Alongside Wilson Bethel's Bullseye
VamP5659 - 2/9/2024, 2:47 PM
Bro just release the whole damn show at this point lol
TrentCrimm - 2/9/2024, 3:26 PM
@VamP5659 -

We've seen photos of the same what, 2 or 3 sets? It's not really the end of the world lol
Crtdacct2say - 2/9/2024, 2:49 PM
The entire series will take place within that city street
Spagett - 2/9/2024, 4:13 PM
@Crtdacct2say - Everything we've seen so far with the suit appears to all be the same sequence, and It all seems to take place over about a minute or so.
KennKathleen - 2/9/2024, 2:49 PM
Yes, yup. Now bring back Ben Urich... because, why not?
HashTagSwagg - 2/9/2024, 3:02 PM
@KennKathleen - Karen is the new Ben, she earned it by getting him killed and stealing his job, along with his car.
Moriakum - 2/9/2024, 3:19 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Or they're filming in public streets in densely populated areas and not on closed sets filled with green screens.
Origame - 2/9/2024, 3:32 PM
@KennKathleen - they did. And your avatar pic will tell you how that turns out
dracula - 2/9/2024, 2:49 PM
What happen?

Did Feige have to fire his snipers after The Marvels bombed
HashTagSwagg - 2/9/2024, 3:07 PM
@dracula - There aren't any MCU stuff this year to feed us so they're letting these leaks out so the audience doesn't forget about it and move on to other things.
dracula - 2/9/2024, 2:50 PM
We are getting as much stuff from this set as we got from phase 1
WruceBayne - 2/9/2024, 2:51 PM
I’m trying to love this costume but I can’t.
Matchesz - 2/9/2024, 3:03 PM
@WruceBayne - Ben Affleck had the best suit tbh, this one is fine though, it’ll look better after post
GhostDog - 2/9/2024, 3:07 PM
@Matchesz - yea post will definitely add to it
WruceBayne - 2/9/2024, 3:26 PM
@Matchesz - I’m hoping so
PC04 - 2/9/2024, 3:36 PM
@Matchesz - Afflecks was def pretty damn good. The mask just looked off to me, but that could've been an easy fix.
Matchesz - 2/9/2024, 4:14 PM
@PC04 - Bens mask was actually more comic accurate the way its shape but I think Cox has really distinctive looking nose so they covered it
Nomis929 - 2/9/2024, 2:52 PM
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 2/9/2024, 2:52 PM
Ah, good ol' wirework. You hardly see it anymore on comic book movie sets. Hopefully they don't replace it with CGI.
WakandaTech - 2/9/2024, 2:57 PM
2025
Dardevil Born Again

2026
Spiderman 4


Please don't mess this up Feige this story line is Marvel chance to be back on top
GhostDog - 2/9/2024, 3:02 PM
Netflix ain’t have him swing on that club enough. We NEED THIS
OmegaDaGrodd - 2/9/2024, 3:03 PM
santoanderson - 2/9/2024, 3:06 PM
Photographer: “Oh wow. He’s doing that classic Daredevil pose. Charlie knows what he’s doing.”

Charlie Cox: “Dammit, one of my nads is stuck to my leg. Ooh, oww, itchy.”
TheVisionary25 - 2/9/2024, 3:07 PM
That suit is…



Also , hell yes to the Billy club but didn’t he have that in She Hulk or am I misremembering?.
QuietMagician - 2/9/2024, 3:16 PM
i understand the desire for 1:1 accuracy to how things appear in the comics, but this suit is immaculate even without the DD logo. really. it's fine.
Saga - 2/9/2024, 3:19 PM
The suit is just fine i personally love it but Charlie please shave man 🤣 DD has no beard come on
FireandBlood - 2/9/2024, 3:38 PM
THEYRE COOOKINGG
dragon316 - 2/9/2024, 3:47 PM
How is it comic accuate pose daredevil does all poses in comics
ModHaterSLADE - 2/9/2024, 4:01 PM
The hype continues.

