DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos And Video Show Comic-Accurate Pose And The Hero Swinging Through The Sky

Another new look at Daredevil: Born Again has been revealed and, this time, Charlie Cox is suited up and shown striking a comic-accurate pose as he stands atop a New York City fire escape.

That's a poster-worthy shot and, while we don't wish to sound like a broken record, it would be perfect if 'ol Hornhead just had that classic "DD" logo on his chest!

We also see the Man Without Fear using his billy clubs to swing through the city, a sign perhaps that we'll finally get to see Daredevil traverse the Big Apple in the same way as his comic book counterpart. In this instance, we believe this comes right before he tackles Bullseye when the villain appears with all guns blazing.

While Marvel Studios can't be happy with all these set photos doing the rounds online, it's fair to say they're only increasing excitement among fans about what the Disney+ series has in store for us.

Asked in 2022 about what fans can expect from Daredevil: Born Again, Cox shared his belief that "this character works best when he's geared toward a slightly more mature audience." However, the actor cautioned, "My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won’t be as gory."

"I would say to those people, we’ve done that," Cox added. "Let’s take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we’ve learned about what works?"

Interestingly enough, all signs now point to the show being TV-MA and, in recent set photos, we've seen one character's face splattered in blood. That's pretty gory! It may, however, have come as a result of Marvel Studios' recent creative overhaul.

Check out the latest Daredevil: Born Again set photos and footage below.

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Sandrine Holt as Vanessa Fisk.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, and Clark Johnson have all been cast in undisclosed roles and, as part of this creative overhaul, Daredevil star Wilson Bethel will also make his return as the villainous "Dex"/Bullseye.

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026.