DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Video Reveals Major Season 2 SPOILER - With SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Implications?

On Friday, we learned Jon Bernthal will reprise his role as The Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. We last saw the actor in action as Frank Castle in Daredevil: Born Again, while a Special Presentation is also planned for the vigilante.

As we write this, Bernthal hasn't been announced for Daredevil: Born Again season 2, making it more likely that the aforementioned Special Presentation will bridge the gap between the two MCU projects.

How is Spider-Man: Brand New Day going to deal with Mayor Fisk's takeover of New York? Perhaps it won't.

Every Daredevil: Born Again season 2 set photo and video has shown Matt Murdock and Karen Page incognito and keeping their heads down, thanks to the Anti-Vigilante Task Force patrolling the Big Apple. However, our latest look at the series features the duo looking very happy and clearly no longer in hiding.

The prevailing theory among fans is that this is a scene from closer to the end of season 2, meaning Fisk has been defeated and the city is free from his tyrannical reign. That frees up Spider-Man: Brand New Day to not be beholden to Daredevil: Born Again, and means Marvel Studios will have told the two-season story it always intended to with Daredevil: Born Again.

Whether season 3 happens remains to be seen, though Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum has strongly hinted that he'd like to explore The Hand and the Assassin's Guild next.

Back to this scene, and it could always be a flashback or something else entirely. Either way, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is bound to somehow deal with the fallout from Born Again, as we need an explanation for why he didn't take on Fisk.

Check out this new look at Daredevil: Born Again season 2 in the X posts below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. As for season 2, that's set to premiere next year. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, meanwhile, will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.