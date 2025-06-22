DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Video Reveals Major Season 2 SPOILER - With SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Implications?

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Video Reveals Major Season 2 SPOILER - With SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Implications?

Speculation about the plot of Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to run wild, and the latest photos and footage from the set of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 may shed some light on New York's status quo.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 22, 2025 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

On Friday, we learned Jon Bernthal will reprise his role as The Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. We last saw the actor in action as Frank Castle in Daredevil: Born Again, while a Special Presentation is also planned for the vigilante.

As we write this, Bernthal hasn't been announced for Daredevil: Born Again season 2, making it more likely that the aforementioned Special Presentation will bridge the gap between the two MCU projects.

How is Spider-Man: Brand New Day going to deal with Mayor Fisk's takeover of New York? Perhaps it won't.

Every Daredevil: Born Again season 2 set photo and video has shown Matt Murdock and Karen Page incognito and keeping their heads down, thanks to the Anti-Vigilante Task Force patrolling the Big Apple. However, our latest look at the series features the duo looking very happy and clearly no longer in hiding.

The prevailing theory among fans is that this is a scene from closer to the end of season 2, meaning Fisk has been defeated and the city is free from his tyrannical reign. That frees up Spider-Man: Brand New Day to not be beholden to Daredevil: Born Again, and means Marvel Studios will have told the two-season story it always intended to with Daredevil: Born Again.

Whether season 3 happens remains to be seen, though Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum has strongly hinted that he'd like to explore The Hand and the Assassin's Guild next.

Back to this scene, and it could always be a flashback or something else entirely. Either way, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is bound to somehow deal with the fallout from Born Again, as we need an explanation for why he didn't take on Fisk.

Check out this new look at Daredevil: Born Again season 2 in the X posts below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. As for season 2, that's set to premiere next year. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, meanwhile, will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/22/2025, 12:13 PM
How tf is this a major spoiler (it isn't) and how does it tie into Brave New Day (it doesn't) lol
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/22/2025, 12:30 PM
@bobevanz - I thought I missed something. I read the article twice and the only thing I got was “…Marvel Studios will have told the two-season story it always intended to with Daredevil: Born Again”.
joevseveryone
joevseveryone - 6/22/2025, 1:18 PM
@WruceBayne - It pretty clearly says that the photos of them on the streets without hiding says that they probably have no bearing over how open Spidey is on the streets in Brand New Day.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/22/2025, 2:07 PM
@joevseveryone - I’m not seeing the “Spoiler” in what’s being portrayed here.
Is the spoiler Matt Murdock being able to take a walk in public?
Side Note: I’m NOT being cheeky or sarcastic but I’m not seeing the importance of Murdock walking on the sidewalk.
joevseveryone
joevseveryone - 6/22/2025, 4:43 PM
@WruceBayne - I think the insinuation is that Fisk has to walk back his anti-super hero agenda
OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 6/22/2025, 12:14 PM
Love me some Deborah Ann action yo
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/22/2025, 12:14 PM
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/22/2025, 12:15 PM
Looks like the link to Brita from Community saying it is banned lmao
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/22/2025, 12:26 PM
The real question is whether only half of Rocha's scoop was accurate or the whole thing. Is Hulk the villain? If so, the bastardization of the incredible Hulk within the MCU continues. Spidey and Punisher pegging Hulk with web blasters and bb guns does not sound enticing IMO.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 6/22/2025, 12:35 PM
@McMurdo - Agreed
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/22/2025, 12:37 PM
@McMurdo - this movie has had so many rumored villains from The Hulk to Silver Samurai and Viper to Mr. Negative(Steve Yuen was even supposedly in talks to be cast as him) and let’s not forget the Stranger Things girl that was “confirmed” to be Mary Jane, Jean Grey, Typhoid Mary and Mayday Parker. At this point, MTTSH is the true villain of this movie.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/22/2025, 1:21 PM
@WruceBayne - lol indeed!
sammac13
sammac13 - 6/22/2025, 12:31 PM
Hollywood reporter stated punisher was in season 2 of born again
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/22/2025, 12:31 PM
User Comment Image
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/22/2025, 12:39 PM
@Wahhvacado - he looks like he’s sitting on the toilet and hears his doorbell ring.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/22/2025, 1:06 PM
@WruceBayne - I am pretty sure that is a very comparable feeling as to reading this article
MuadDib
MuadDib - 6/22/2025, 12:38 PM
It seems like Spider-Man and Kingpin will never cross paths, which is so disappointing and a huge disservice to the fans.

That they have to throw in Punisher and Hulk into the next Spider-Man, but that they can’t manage to squeeze in Fisk is a shame.

Sony needs these deals more than Disney does, I don’t understand why the House of the Mouse doesn’t play hard ball and gain access to the characters they need, in a way that allows Sony to retain some rights and control.

At this point Disney needs to pull a Fox and just buy Sony. The Spider-Man we’ve gotten on screen has been a huge disappointment from day one, too much tech and Nano suites and other hero’s jammed into his own movies, while excluding characters like Venom and Kingpin has made this particular Peter Parker less enjoyable.

We all know Holland wants out, and he seems hellbent on handing the reins to Miles, as if it were his decision.

That’s not to say Miles shouldn’t get brought in, hell Sony could and should be using Miles now, since they don’t technically have a Spider-Man in their own Spider-Man universe.

But to continue to allow actors to decide if and when their characters get put up on a shelf is the biggest mistake Disney has made since day one.

Here’s hoping they use Secret Wars to recon/reboot that logic and recast some rather important characters who should continue to be around for a long time. This is a comic universe, and nearly 20 years in we’re barely scratching the surface on the stories that can be told and the interactions that can take place. But that’ll never happen if they keep killing off characters
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 6/22/2025, 3:20 PM
@MuadDib - I strongly disagree about this version of Parker by Holland. In fact I really like it. The Holland trilogy made Spiderman feel fresh and nuanced breathing new life into the franchise. I really don’t get the criticism regarding Peter’s relationship to Stark. The trilogy introduced new villains and allies whilst finding innovative ways to authenticate Peter’s transition into the modern day Spiderman.

Not having Spiderman and Kingpin interact is a missed opportunity. As for Venom never say never. Hardy might have one more deal in his contract and with doomsday and secret wars in development, anything is possible. They might bring him back as a bit of fan service.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 6/23/2025, 7:09 AM
@MuadDib - “just buy Sony” glad you think it’s that simple and not at risk for becoming a monopoly
Timerider
Timerider - 6/23/2025, 7:34 AM
@MuadDib - look, they cant add Kingpin to ANY movie, they don’t have the movie rights to his character. They have his television rights. Marvel doesn’t have Spider-man rights at all, so they can’t use him and place him in a tv series. Until a deal can be made, it’s not happening. Wilson Fisk will not meet Spider-man because of rights owned by the studios. They would have to cut a deal and profits.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/22/2025, 12:44 PM
Just glad we get more Woll.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/22/2025, 12:44 PM
"That frees up Spider-Man: Brand New Day to not be beholden to Daredevil: Born Again"

That's not a good thing. Be beholden. Having Mayor Fisk, Daredevil, Bullseye etc would be awesome.
TheDpool
TheDpool - 6/22/2025, 12:59 PM
Mr.Negative has been rumored. Maybe Frank's trying to take him out, and Spidey gets in the way.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/22/2025, 1:38 PM
Spider-Man shouldn't be dealing with the aftermath of Born Again; he should be in Born Again. He can't be a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man without a neighborhood.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/22/2025, 2:25 PM
@MyCoolYoung - stupid Sony.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/22/2025, 3:14 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I don’t understand how they don’t understand how big of boost it is to have spidey pop up but they’re only thinking in box office dollars
eagc1995
eagc1995 - 6/22/2025, 4:17 PM
@MyCoolYoung - I won't be surprised if Sony think having Tom's Spidey go to TV devalues this iteration of Spider-Man, i remember how WB used to act in the good ol days of the early 2010s in where before Superman got to appear in the Arrowverse, WB was like No Batman, No Wonder Woman, No Superman it devalues the brand if we reduce them to TV and for that reason too if you have a character we want for the movies, kill them or write them out, we don't want to harm their big screen counterparts if we have them running in TV too
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/22/2025, 4:50 PM
@eagc1995 - wouldn’t surprise me either but I honestly think they just see the old Webb head as a cash cow. It was clear from Tom Rothmans comments they don’t want him in the MCU anymore
Timerider
Timerider - 6/23/2025, 7:46 AM
@MyCoolYoung - marvel owns the animated rights to Spider-man, but Sony owns the live action rights. Marvel owns the tv rights to Wilson Fisk, but not the movie rights. These little details is why we can’t have them together. As much as it would be nice to see, until a deal can be made, it’s not going to happen.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/23/2025, 11:50 AM
@Timerider - I personally don’t see a deal ever happening. I wouldn’t be surprised once the X-men get going they cut the cord with Sony because it’s been a difficult partnership
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 6/22/2025, 2:06 PM
They better find a way to bring back Foggy!
Timerider
Timerider - 6/23/2025, 7:39 AM
@PapaBear562 - he’s gone, time to move on
asherman93
asherman93 - 6/23/2025, 12:29 PM
@Timerider - To be fair, given the circumstances of Foggy's death in the comics, I don't think its as impossible an ask as you think.

Hey may or may not be in Witness Protection right now.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/22/2025, 2:24 PM
Well , I guess him and Heather are officially done now which isn’t really surprising but still sucks how it ended in S1 since I actually liked her to an extent…

User Comment Image

Unless this is a flashback , I could see this being the end of S2 which means things probably go back to some semblance of normal by the end.

Anyway , glad to see both Matt & Karen together since I like them.
Razorface1
Razorface1 - 6/22/2025, 10:38 PM
You are such a hack, Wilding

View Recorder