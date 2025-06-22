THE SANDMAN Season 2 Teaser Spotlights The Endless Family As They Assemble For A Fateful Meeting

On the heels of the full trailer for the second and final season of The Sandman, Netflix has released a new social media teaser spotlighting the seven members of the Endless family: Dream, Death, Destiny, Despair, Desire, Delirium and Destruction.

We met most of these characters in season 1, but the season 2 premiere will feature the debuts of Esme Creed-Miles as the unpredictable Delirium, Adrian Lester as the all-knowing Destiny, and Barry Sloane as Destruction, who grows weary of his responsibilities and abandons his post.

This final storyline begins with the Endless meeting for a family gathering for the first time in many years, with a seemingly throwaway insult from Desire setting Morpheus on a path back to Hell.

Check out the new teaser below, along with some new behind-the-scenes stills.

The Endless family are gathering. Won't you join them? The Sandman Season 2 Vol. 1 - July 3 / Vol. 2 - July 24 pic.twitter.com/wWfhqZ0hAQ — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) June 22, 2025

We’re calling upon Despair (Donna Preston) and Desire (Mason Alexander Park) from our gallery. Who knows what this meeting may be for? pic.twitter.com/xEiHtj0bqQ — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) June 18, 2025

The Queen of the First People patiently awaits her reunion with the King of Dreams. pic.twitter.com/XBLWcZfF6c — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) June 18, 2025

An updated synopsis reads: “After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series, the second season of ‘The Sandman’ will tell Dream’s story arc in full to its thrilling conclusion.”

We had assumed that the recent accusations against Neil Gaiman might lead to the show being cancelled, but Variety claimed that "the second season was intended to be the last prior to filming."

Whether this is accurate or not, fans of the acclaimed series are not happy. While it's true that excluding elements of the comic run that don't focus specifically on Morpheus would allow them to adapt more of the story, it'll be difficult to do justice to the later arcs with just one more season.

Season 2 stars Tom Sturridge, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Esmé Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester, Barry Sloane, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Razane Jammal, Ruairi O’Connor, Freddie Fox, Clive Russell, Laurence O’Fuarain, Ann Skelly, Douglas Booth, Jack Gleeson, Indya Moore and Steve Coogan.

Have you watched The Sandman yet? You can check out our review of the first season here.