THE SANDMAN Season 2 Teaser Spotlights The Endless Family As They Assemble For A Fateful Meeting

Netflix has released another new teaser for the second and final season of The Sandman which spotlights some members of the Endless family we'll be meeting for the first time...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 22, 2025 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: The Sandman

On the heels of the full trailer for the second and final season of The Sandman, Netflix has released a new social media teaser spotlighting the seven members of the Endless family: Dream, Death, Destiny, Despair, Desire, Delirium and Destruction.

We met most of these characters in season 1, but the season 2 premiere will feature the debuts of Esme Creed-Miles as the unpredictable Delirium, Adrian Lester as the all-knowing Destiny, and Barry Sloane as Destruction, who grows weary of his responsibilities and abandons his post.

This final storyline begins with the Endless meeting for a family gathering for the first time in many years, with a seemingly throwaway insult from Desire setting Morpheus on a path back to Hell.

Check out the new teaser below, along with some new behind-the-scenes stills.

An updated synopsis reads: “After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series, the second season of ‘The Sandman’ will tell Dream’s story arc in full to its thrilling conclusion.”

We had assumed that the recent accusations against Neil Gaiman might lead to the show being cancelled, but Variety claimed that "the second season was intended to be the last prior to filming."

Whether this is accurate or not, fans of the acclaimed series are not happy. While it's true that excluding elements of the comic run that don't focus specifically on Morpheus would allow them to adapt more of the story, it'll be difficult to do justice to the later arcs with just one more season.

Season 2 stars Tom Sturridge, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Esmé Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester, Barry Sloane, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Razane Jammal, Ruairi O’Connor, Freddie Fox, Clive Russell, Laurence O’Fuarain, Ann Skelly, Douglas Booth, Jack Gleeson, Indya Moore and Steve Coogan.

Have you watched The Sandman yet? You can check out our review of the first season here.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/22/2025, 1:37 PM
This one of the most dissapointing adaptations in CBM history ... JOHANA CONSTANTINE MY ASS ....
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/23/2025, 11:14 AM
@Malatrova15 - i will never understand the sheer arrogance of gender/race swapping characters or making huge narrative changes to a work you are ADAPTING from an extant source.there are so many examples of this
dracula
dracula - 6/22/2025, 1:39 PM
Sucks it is ending

No way 2 seasons were always the plan

You dont do arc by arc adaptions of something intending to have a short run
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/22/2025, 7:12 PM
@dracula - I doubt only two were the full plan, but may have intended to use spinoffs with differing titles for the remainder of the Sandman stories (ie cover all the Sandman centric ones in two seasons then a.n.other searies or three in the same world where he could be referenced or cameo).

Netflix HAS always been prone to not want to do more than a couple seasons of many shows that REALY needed more than that, seems unlikely with this IP and doubt two was the plan too but a sort of third season onwards under differing titles as spinoffs may have been the plan too.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/22/2025, 1:40 PM
You know they f**ked up when you'd rather sleep with Despair over Desire
User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/22/2025, 2:07 PM
The Dreaming....
MuadDib
MuadDib - 6/22/2025, 2:18 PM
The mad rush for the exit based on some accusations, true or not, is dumb. Obviously the creator is a key player in some regard, but if his involvement in this series is limited and nonexistent, that provides plenty of insulation.

People are inherently flawed, Michael Jackson, R Kelly, Kevin Spacey and even P Diddy are only but a few examples of potentially horrendous humans who were talented and contributed to the culture of the world through different forms of art.

This impulse to erase them from history is revisionist and shortsighted. Guilty or innocent, Neil’s work should not be diminished or shunned. That applies to so many other artists and creators.

We have to be able to separate the people from the content.

Society has gotten so soft as a whole, and these younger generations are the softest of all.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/22/2025, 2:29 PM
@MuadDib -
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/22/2025, 2:30 PM
@MuadDib - I thought they cut it short because season 1 didn't get the viewership numbers they wanted, hench why there was so much uncertainty about annoucing a season 2, there was mention that there wouldn't even be a proper second season and that it would just be seen as extra episodes to conclude the story and this was all before the accusations.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/22/2025, 4:05 PM
@HashTagSwagg - season 1 was incredibly mid
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/22/2025, 4:12 PM
@McMurdo - Yeah, visually this show should have looked like an early Tim Burton movie, instead it's just generic CW crap. The casting killed the show for me, was iffy on the dude they got for Dream but he turned out all right, The corinthian was good to but the rest of the cast, including Lucifer, "Constantine", and the rest of Endless however is just f**k up after f**k up.
Lem1
Lem1 - 6/22/2025, 5:41 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Yeaaaah....I tend to agree. Like the CW, a gay filmaker was the producer. Bryan Singer's gay, but I don't feel like he tried to reshape that property into something it wasn't meant to be to project his personal lifestyle, and I really appreciate that. Something I notice with filmakers, the need to use their movies as platforms to preach their personal views vs making a movie in the spirit of what made the original source material so famous. Black Panther 1 felt like it was being preachy, and I don't need to be preached to or pandered to. George Tekei didn't like that they made Sulu gay in Star Trek 3 because as he said 'that wasn't Gene's intention for the character'. So I notice certain details in movies that either take me outta the film because it's too obviously subverting the original standard of some aspect to pander to an audience it wasn't indented to, or, hopefully, it's just staying true to the source and trying to make a great cinematic version. Good call on saying 'like an early Tim Burton film'. 👏👏😎 Exactly what I had imagined often. The world of Sandman should be more stylized, ethereal, and inconstant
Lem1
Lem1 - 6/22/2025, 5:45 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Mind you I do like that actress in the role to an extent, but wish it had stayed closer to the Sandman comics rather than bring in all the demonic stuff and I could do without all the cussing, but I'm ild fashioned I guess. Comic version of Morpheus & Constantine teaming up was waaay more intimidating and amazing. The ahow really srops a lotta the epic fantastical stuff, doesn't it? The filmakers lack Imagination. Still excited 4 season 2, though 😆
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/23/2025, 10:55 AM
@MuadDib - dude, Diddy? You're bringing up Diddy? ARE YOU FOLLOWING THE TRIAL?

lmao, you cant be like "people are flawed, look at diddy" Dude is beyond "flawed" or "eccentric".

Is Kanye "I [frick]ed my cousin" west just a flawed individual too?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/22/2025, 2:27 PM
Nice , I’m already liking the casting for the family!!.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/22/2025, 2:29 PM
Welp! If this is the only Sandman live action adaptation we're ever getting, I guess I'll take it.
Lem1
Lem1 - 6/22/2025, 5:32 PM
What bafflingly tacky music they grafted to that Twitter clip!
DevilsDreams
DevilsDreams - 6/23/2025, 4:16 AM
I struggle to see how they stand any chance of doing the comic book series any real justice now with only 1 season left...

