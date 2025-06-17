DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos Feature Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, And [SPOILER]

Daredevil: Born Again was the Daredevil season 3 that most fans wanted, but if that was good, then it feels like the next batch of episodes will be great.

Showrunner Dario Scardapane will be in full control for Daredevil: Born Again season 2, meaning the series should feel more like the premiere and final two episodes than the truncated Muse arc or divisive bank robbery (which even Charlie Cox hated).

New photos from the show's New York set have surfaced today, this time showing Cox and Krysten Ritter on set (presumably before getting into costume as Matt Murdock and Jessica Jones). Michael Gandolfini, who plays Daniel Blake, was also spotted, suggesting these three might share the screen at some point.

If so, that feels like it could be a huge moment, hence the spoiler tag above. Could it be that Blake is finally realising that the Kingpin of Crime is not the right man to "save" his city?

"I don’t even know if he really knows that he’s a part of the problem," Gandolfini has said of his character, admitting that Mayor Fisk's misdeeds are "not even on his radar" until BB points them out. Even then, "That’s not important. What’s important is he wants to help New York; he wants to have a great life; he wants to have fun."

He added, "It’s really good drama because he’s reaping benefits, but you sort of can see him digging his own grave. What’s going to happen to him? How deep is he going to get?"

You can check out these new Daredevil: Born Again set photos by following the link to Just Jared in the X post below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. As for season 2, that's set to premiere next year.