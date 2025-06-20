HYPE CHECK: What Are Your Excitement Levels For SUPERMAN And THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS?

Let me preface this by clarifying from the get-go — this is not a competition article. This is what I'd like to call a "hype check." As a comic book geek, there's seldom a more exciting time than when a superhero tentpole hits theaters. This coming July, we have a particularly exciting case of that: Two major releases from Marvel and DC. Superman is flying into the big screen on July 11, while The Fantastic Four: First Steps is stretching its way into theaters on July 25.

Both films have particular elements that amp up the excitement surrounding them. Superman, for example, is expected to delve deep into its title character's colorful and out-there comic book roots. It will also offer a much more comprehensive look at what audiences can expect from the burgeoning DCU, following the introduction we got in Creature Commandos.

Meanwhile, The Fantastic Four is embracing the classic feel of its protagonists by setting them right in the decade that birthed them — the 1960s. Adding to that, the film will also pave the way for Avengers: Doomsday, which, as most of us know by now, will feature the quintessential Fantastic Four villain, Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr.

Having such monumental releases in the same month warrants a hype check. On a scale of 1%-100%, how excited are you for each film?

For Superman, my hype level is at 90%. After so long of theorizing what it could be and what it'd look like, I cannot wait to experience the DCU in live-action, and this movie seems to be a more-than-promising start. Also, a big contributor to my excitement is the cast — particularly Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and David Corenswet as Clark Kent. I've been a Brosnahan fan for a while due to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and seeing clips of her portrayal of everyone's favorite Daily Planet reporter has me feeling pretty confident that she will be the Lois Lane of a new generation.

When it comes to David Corenswet, there's a warmth to him that I simply love. Granted, realistically speaking, we've only seen glimpses of his portrayal, but he radiates the energy that makes Superman... well, Superman. He feels like a nuanced leader. From the trailers, he's showcased insecurities and flaws, but at the same time, he's carried himself in such a way that immediately tells you he is a good man... the best of the best. Plus, his voice commands respect. Much like how I feel about Brosnahan, I am confident Corenswet will become one of the definitive cinematic Supermen, right alongside Christopher Reeve.

Regarding The Fantastic Four: First Steps, my hype level is at 95%. I am... Dear readers, I cannot properly put into words just how big of a Fantastic Four fan I am. Now, I'm a huge superhero geek who's bought more comic books than he cares to admit, and my first-ever comic just happened to be Ultimate Fantastic Four #10. The F4 are in my blood, and I get excited just by the notion of them getting a new adaptation. I am also an unapologetic defender of the 2000s Fantastic Four movies. Everything about this film has me excited. I cannot wait to see Joseph Quinn, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Pedro Pascal's take on Marvel's First Family.

The costumes... if you were to tell me Kevin Feige himself reached into a page of an 80s Fantastic Four comic and ripped the costumes out of it to hand them to this new film's cast, I would believe you, no questions asked. There's also the villain. If you were to know how much I've prayed to get a comic-accurate portrayal of Galactus on the big screen, you would feel bad for me on a personal level. Now, my dream seems to finally be coming true thanks to Ralp Ineson's portrayal of the character. Furthermore, I can't wait to see Julia Garner's take on the Silver Surfer.

Now it's your turn. Give me your hype levels for each film!

Superman is scheduled to arrive on July 11, 2025. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is stretching its way into theaters on July 25, 2025.