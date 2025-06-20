HYPE CHECK: What Are Your Excitement Levels For SUPERMAN And THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS?

Two massive comic book films are making their way to us next month — Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. What are your hype levels for both films?

Editorial Opinion
By DanielKlissmman - Jun 20, 2025 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Let me preface this by clarifying from the get-go — this is not a competition article. This is what I'd like to call a "hype check." As a comic book geek, there's seldom a more exciting time than when a superhero tentpole hits theaters. This coming July, we have a particularly exciting case of that: Two major releases from Marvel and DC. Superman is flying into the big screen on July 11, while The Fantastic Four: First Steps is stretching its way into theaters on July 25. 

Both films have particular elements that amp up the excitement surrounding them. Superman, for example, is expected to delve deep into its title character's colorful and out-there comic book roots. It will also offer a much more comprehensive look at what audiences can expect from the burgeoning DCU, following the introduction we got in Creature Commandos.

Meanwhile, The Fantastic Four is embracing the classic feel of its protagonists by setting them right in the decade that birthed them — the 1960s. Adding to that, the film will also pave the way for Avengers: Doomsday, which, as most of us know by now, will feature the quintessential Fantastic Four villain, Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr.  

Having such monumental releases in the same month warrants a hype check. On a scale of 1%-100%, how excited are you for each film?

For Superman, my hype level is at 90%. After so long of theorizing what it could be and what it'd look like, I cannot wait to experience the DCU in live-action, and this movie seems to be a more-than-promising start. Also, a big contributor to my excitement is the cast — particularly Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and David Corenswet as Clark Kent. I've been a Brosnahan fan for a while due to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and seeing clips of her portrayal of everyone's favorite Daily Planet reporter has me feeling pretty confident that she will be the Lois Lane of a new generation.

When it comes to David Corenswet, there's a warmth to him that I simply love. Granted, realistically speaking, we've only seen glimpses of his portrayal, but he radiates the energy that makes Superman... well, Superman. He feels like a nuanced leader. From the trailers, he's showcased insecurities and flaws, but at the same time, he's carried himself in such a way that immediately tells you he is a good man... the best of the best. Plus, his voice commands respect. Much like how I feel about Brosnahan, I am confident Corenswet will become one of the definitive cinematic Supermen, right alongside Christopher Reeve. 

Regarding The Fantastic Four: First Steps, my hype level is at 95%. I am... Dear readers, I cannot properly put into words just how big of a Fantastic Four fan I am. Now, I'm a huge superhero geek who's bought more comic books than he cares to admit, and my first-ever comic just happened to be Ultimate Fantastic Four #10. The F4 are in my blood, and I get excited just by the notion of them getting a new adaptation. I am also an unapologetic defender of the 2000s Fantastic Four movies. Everything about this film has me excited. I cannot wait to see Joseph Quinn, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Pedro Pascal's take on Marvel's First Family. 

The costumes... if you were to tell me Kevin Feige himself reached into a page of an 80s Fantastic Four comic and ripped the costumes out of it to hand them to this new film's cast, I would believe you, no questions asked. There's also the villain. If you were to know how much I've prayed to get a comic-accurate portrayal of Galactus on the big screen, you would feel bad for me on a personal level. Now, my dream seems to finally be coming true thanks to Ralp Ineson's portrayal of the character. Furthermore, I can't wait to see Julia Garner's take on the Silver Surfer. 

Now it's your turn. Give me your hype levels for each film! 

Superman is scheduled to arrive on July 11, 2025. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is stretching its way into theaters on July 25, 2025.

SUPERMAN Will Feature Three GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Stars - And One Addition May Confirm A Major SPOILER
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Star Pedro Pascal Lends Some Weight To Reports A Sequel Is Coming In 2028
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 6/20/2025, 1:01 PM
Looking for the spot to bubble in my hype levels....
Mister11101962
Mister11101962 - 6/20/2025, 1:04 PM
Quarteto Fantastico 8
Super Man 0
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/20/2025, 1:06 PM
More Hype for Superman. Pretty sure thats the case only because we have seen more action pieces from their trailers. Very possible Superman showed all of its action set pieces as well. Can't Wait to see both nonetheless
mountainman
mountainman - 6/20/2025, 1:16 PM
Hype Levels:

Superman - Depending on what I hear about it, I may go see this in theaters

FF - Will watch some weekend on D+ when I’m bored later this year
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/20/2025, 1:51 PM
@mountainman - damn bro... really??
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 6/20/2025, 1:16 PM
Not hyped for Superman cos of James Gunn and not hyped for Fantastic Four cos never liked them
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/20/2025, 1:16 PM
Honestly , I’m pretty excited for both…

I think a bit moreso Superman then FF right now probably because the former is up next but both have the potential to be good/solid films imo!!.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 6/20/2025, 1:19 PM
Super hyped for Superman. It feels so good to have a Superman movie to look forward to. I am looking forward to the F4 movie, but not really hyped. It looks OK to me so far. I see at least one movie every week and it is one that I wouldnt mind skipping until it was on D+, but I will likely be seeing it opening weekend, because thats just what I do.
whatevtrev
whatevtrev - 6/20/2025, 1:25 PM
I'm more intrigued than excited for Superman but I am super hyped for F4. I'll be checking out both in the cinema either way. Can't wait!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/20/2025, 1:29 PM
Excited for both, but I'm a little bit more excited for Superman, considering it's the first Superman film of the DCU.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/20/2025, 1:35 PM
Not hyped for superman due to james Gunns antics but I hope it makes what it needs to even though I wish nothing but failure on WB 😅

Kinda hyped for F4 but feel its kind of weird we haven't seen much of Mr fantasics powers 🤔 maybe they're waiting for superman's press run to die down before they go all guns blazing.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 6/20/2025, 1:37 PM
Zero hype for FF. I think it bombs.

Superman - slight hope but have concerns about how Goofy/Star Lordish Superman seems to be.
TREE24K
TREE24K - 6/20/2025, 1:39 PM
Super excited for both but slightly more for FF. I'm planning on seeing both on opening weekend.
redson
redson - 6/20/2025, 1:43 PM
For me it's Superman.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/20/2025, 1:43 PM
I feel like both movies could range from very good to kinda bad. I'm not expecting either to be master pieces but I dont think we are going to get a colossal blunder either.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/20/2025, 1:44 PM
Scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being most hyped?

I am at 11 for Superman and 3 for Fantastic Four
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/20/2025, 1:52 PM
Wicked pumped for Superman. going day 1

Fantastic Four will see it a few weeks later.

