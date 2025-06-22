Marvel Studios Rumored To Have Plans For Ultron In Multiple Projects Following His VISION Return

James Spader is set to reprise his role as Ultron in the upcoming Vision series, but it sounds like Marvel Studios may have much bigger plans for the character going forward...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 22, 2025 12:06 PM EST
We haven't seen the powerful supervillain known as Ultron since 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, and fans have been hoping to see the megalomaniacal AI make his return to the MCU ever since.

Back in Auguest, the news broke that James Spader is set to reprise the role for the planned Disney+ Vision series, which is being described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continued in Agatha All Along."

Ultron was created by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner to be part of a peacekeeping program that was meant to "put a shield around the Earth" as a defence against invasion, but the AI ended up turning against humanity and was ultimately destroyed by his "son" Vision towards the end of Age of Ultron.

How he will be reintroduced remains to be seen, but Spader is expected to play Ultron in human form along with a number of other returning AI characters.

There's been speculation that Ultron's return might be a "one and done" (well, it would technically be a two and done), but according to scooper Daniel Richtman, Marvel "has plans for Ultron to return for multiple projects after Vision Quest." 

What these projects will turn out to be obviously remains to be seen, but we wouldn't be surprised if Ultron factored in to the Young Avengers series (believed to be titled The Champions) that's currently in the works.

Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek, 12 Monkeys, The Rig) recently joined the Vision cast as a human version of E.D.I.T.H. (Even Dead, I'm The Hero). This tech was created by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) before being passed on to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) following Iron Man's demise in Avengers: Endgame.

Rumor has it that Kerry Condon will appear as F.R.I.D.A.Y. in human form, and James D'Arcy will be back as Edwin Jarvis in some capacity. We have also heard that The Franchise and Too Rough actor Ruaridh Mollica's character, Tucker, will indeed turn out to be Tommy Maximoff, aka Speed.

T’nia Miller (Foundation, The Fall of the House of Usher, La Fortuna) is set to play the Bride of Ultron, Jocasta, who is described as "cunning, powerful and driven by revenge." Faran Tahir will also return as Raza, the ruthless leader of the 10 Rings terrorist group who targeted Stark in 2008's Iron Man.

The Vision project - which may or may not end up being titled Vision Quest - has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along." We found out last year that the show had been revamped, with Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas now on board as showrunner. 

Matalas' work on Picard is said to have "greatly impressed the top brass at the studio. Marvel chief Kevin Feige, an avowed Trekkie, even recently appeared with Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts.”

There's been no mention of Elizabeth Olsen's potential involvement, but we do know that the series will take place after the events of WandaVision, "as ghost Vision presumably explores his new purpose in life."

The finale of WandaVision revealed that the Vision we'd been spending time with over the course of the season was actually one of Wanda's constructs, but the real, "White Vision" was rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. and programmed to track down and kill the Scarlet Witch. This version of the character away to parts unknown towards the end of the episode after declaring himself to be the "true Vision."





bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/22/2025, 12:10 PM
If there's one villain who could never actually truly die, it's Ultron. Dude could be hiding in someone's hash key for crypto lmao
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/22/2025, 12:53 PM
@bobevanz - Combining Ultron with Sentinels seems a no brainer down the road for one thing heading into a mutant saga. Sure at first they'd be seperate things with early versions created by Trask like we had in the Fox movies but if Ultron is still about him taking control of them would seem a logical way to go selling the concept of them and making them more distinct from what we had before towards or at the end of the mutant saga. How much if at all they WILL go down that road remains to be seen but with potential Doombots, Celestials, Sentinels and now the return of Ultron there are a lot potentials there for doing robot threats more justice next time over what we got with AoU.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/22/2025, 12:19 PM
With AI soaring to new heights, this is the absolute villain to invest into right now. His actions can be subtle, almost non existent at first. Then after a while, we get to see that he was behind a boatload of 🐃💩, leading to total dominance.

I'm thinking Agent Smith meets M3GAN meets Freddy. Have Ulrton responsible for the Brood, Phalanax, etc. The possibilities are endless...
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/22/2025, 12:38 PM
An "Age of Ultron" if you will.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/22/2025, 12:41 PM
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/22/2025, 12:42 PM
I like Spader as Ultron, the writing for the character is what needed work.
JDL
JDL - 6/22/2025, 12:55 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - What didn't you like ?
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 6/22/2025, 1:00 PM
@JDL - The writing.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 6/22/2025, 1:19 PM
@ModHaterSLADE -

But Whedon actually made him 3Dmensional and didn’t fall into the “Baah I’m A Robot, Let me Throw statistics at you and yell out my plan !” Cliche. He even made fun of it lol
Whedon actually made many MCU characters interesting and art the ground for a lot of payoffs but no one wants to admit that lol
JDL
JDL - 6/22/2025, 2:46 PM
@EskimoJ - Sorry but I was asking for details and you gave a generalization.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/22/2025, 3:02 PM
@JDL - The jokes of the character were more miss than hit IMO, it was just shorehorned comedy for the sake of the usual Marvel action-comedy formula.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/22/2025, 3:04 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - Overall, I'm a fan of Whedon's handling of Avengers, especially the first movie when they're bouncing quips and insults off each other.
JDL
JDL - 6/22/2025, 5:37 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - It was OK for me but then that style works for me. It sounds like tht is not the case fof you.
Radders
Radders - 6/23/2025, 9:05 AM
@ModHaterSLADE - The studios interferred with AOU which probably didn't help
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/23/2025, 12:14 PM
@Radders - YUP
Empowered1
Empowered1 - 6/23/2025, 12:29 PM
@JDL - Personally, the humor was a turn off. I get that he was supposed to be based on Stark's personality, but it took away from the character in my opinion.
JDL
JDL - 6/23/2025, 1:08 PM
@Empowered1 - Fair enuf. Good point pn Stark.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/22/2025, 1:03 PM
Maybe they can get it right this time after the 2015 'age'of ultra that was 3 days long or something. Wait, who am I kidding? This is modern marvel we are talking about, of course they won't get it right.
Spike101
Spike101 - 6/22/2025, 1:06 PM
I’m calling this propaganda to get people behind the Vision Disney Plus project despite he’s only going to appear in ‘human’ form…
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 6/22/2025, 1:21 PM
They always have a plan for everything and nothing ever pans out.

What happens to Starfox ? The Eternals cliffhanger? Hercules ?
The Ten Rings mystery ?

These things should have been addressed already , but of course those movies failed Box Office wise and with fans and critics so they just get shelved.

They should just put out one good quality movie or series at a time and wait to see if people like it.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/22/2025, 1:25 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - Cleo ... gone. Black Knight ... gone. Voice of Blade ... gone.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 6/22/2025, 1:28 PM
@GeneralZod -

Yeah !! I keep forgetting about Clea!!
We should have had another tease or at least Dr Strange 3 in development by now.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/22/2025, 1:27 PM
I hope they fix the issue with Ultron's voice. And not move his "mouth" FFS. Make him comic accurate!
User Comment Image
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 6/22/2025, 1:32 PM
I freaking loved how Ultron was portrayed as a Character... but he needed way more time and should be way more menacing.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/22/2025, 9:01 PM
@OptimusCrime - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 6/22/2025, 10:00 PM
@KennKathleen -

Where is that second gif from? 😯
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/22/2025, 11:05 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - it doesn't really say it's origin in the gif link. Just gibberish along with "Terminator". It's creepy though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/22/2025, 6:14 PM
If true then I would be down for that….

Spader’s performance and his version of Ultron have been one of my favorite & most underrated parts of the MCU tbh so to get more of it would be great!!.

?si=UgK1M1CBETFrWrIf

