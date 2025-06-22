Marvel Studios Rumored To Have Plans For Ultron In Multiple Projects Following His VISION Return

We haven't seen the powerful supervillain known as Ultron since 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, and fans have been hoping to see the megalomaniacal AI make his return to the MCU ever since.

Back in Auguest, the news broke that James Spader is set to reprise the role for the planned Disney+ Vision series, which is being described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continued in Agatha All Along."

Ultron was created by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner to be part of a peacekeeping program that was meant to "put a shield around the Earth" as a defence against invasion, but the AI ended up turning against humanity and was ultimately destroyed by his "son" Vision towards the end of Age of Ultron.

How he will be reintroduced remains to be seen, but Spader is expected to play Ultron in human form along with a number of other returning AI characters.

There's been speculation that Ultron's return might be a "one and done" (well, it would technically be a two and done), but according to scooper Daniel Richtman, Marvel "has plans for Ultron to return for multiple projects after Vision Quest."

What these projects will turn out to be obviously remains to be seen, but we wouldn't be surprised if Ultron factored in to the Young Avengers series (believed to be titled The Champions) that's currently in the works.

Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek, 12 Monkeys, The Rig) recently joined the Vision cast as a human version of E.D.I.T.H. (Even Dead, I'm The Hero). This tech was created by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) before being passed on to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) following Iron Man's demise in Avengers: Endgame.

Rumor has it that Kerry Condon will appear as F.R.I.D.A.Y. in human form, and James D'Arcy will be back as Edwin Jarvis in some capacity. We have also heard that The Franchise and Too Rough actor Ruaridh Mollica's character, Tucker, will indeed turn out to be Tommy Maximoff, aka Speed.

T’nia Miller (Foundation, The Fall of the House of Usher, La Fortuna) is set to play the Bride of Ultron, Jocasta, who is described as "cunning, powerful and driven by revenge." Faran Tahir will also return as Raza, the ruthless leader of the 10 Rings terrorist group who targeted Stark in 2008's Iron Man.

The Vision project - which may or may not end up being titled Vision Quest - has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along." We found out last year that the show had been revamped, with Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas now on board as showrunner.

Matalas' work on Picard is said to have "greatly impressed the top brass at the studio. Marvel chief Kevin Feige, an avowed Trekkie, even recently appeared with Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts.”

There's been no mention of Elizabeth Olsen's potential involvement, but we do know that the series will take place after the events of WandaVision, "as ghost Vision presumably explores his new purpose in life."

The finale of WandaVision revealed that the Vision we'd been spending time with over the course of the season was actually one of Wanda's constructs, but the real, "White Vision" was rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. and programmed to track down and kill the Scarlet Witch. This version of the character away to parts unknown towards the end of the episode after declaring himself to be the "true Vision."