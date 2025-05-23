DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos Reveal First Look At Krysten Ritter As The Returning Jessica Jones

We had heard that Krysten Ritter had begun filming her scenes as Jessica Jones for Daredevil: Born Again season 2, and sure enough, the actress was spotted on set alongside Charlie Cox...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 23, 2025 10:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

We recently got confirmation that Krysten Ritter would be making her return as Jessica Jones for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, and the actress was spotted filming scenes alongside co-star Charlie Cox in these latest set photos.

Miss Jones hasn't updated her wardrobe since we last saw her on Netflix, and is still rocking the signature blue jeans and leather jacket combo. Cox, meanwhile, is sporting the Man Without Fear's back costume with the red "DD" chest logo.

The Defenders had its share of issues, but the often contentious relationship between Jones and Daredevil was a definite highlight, so it should be interesting to revisit their dynamic in the MCU.

Check out the photos at the links below.

"It's so great to be back, returning to Jessica after three seasons and The Defenders and now joining the MCU," Ritter said when her return was made official. "I'm so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season!"

Following the events of the season 1 finale, we do have a pretty good idea why Jones will make her presence felt.

After Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) declares martial law with the help of his anti-vigilante task force, the Man Without Fear decides to fight back by assembling a team of his own. The line-up was lacking a bit of muscle, which Ritter hard-drinking PI will be able to provide in spades.

It remains to be seen if fellow super-powered New Yorkers Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and/or Danny Rand (Finn Jones) will also make their returns, but we do know that both actors are currently in the Big Apple (more here).

You can check out Ritter's recent training photo below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox On Potential Big-Screen Return & [SPOILER]'s Death
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/23/2025, 10:19 PM
User Comment Image

FURST !!
Deadinside
Deadinside - 5/23/2025, 10:53 PM
@Lisa89 -
He's a legacy...! ☮️😜
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/23/2025, 10:22 PM
Ok.but kang
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/23/2025, 10:38 PM
@Malatrova15 - Somehow...he will return.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/23/2025, 10:27 PM
So great to see them together again!!.

I hope she takes the piss out of the Double D’s like she did with the horns & such before…

User Comment Image
dirtydanwojo
dirtydanwojo - 5/23/2025, 10:35 PM
yeah i figured this was why they announced it instead of trying to keep it a secret, they knew photos would get out
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/23/2025, 10:51 PM
@dirtydanwojo - yeah…

Smart move on their part to get ahead of it.
StSteven
StSteven - 5/23/2025, 10:54 PM
Well, at least she changed her shirt. And I'm assuming the jeans as well. As far as the jacket is concerned, I can't really blame her. I have 1 favorite hoodie that I'll wear until it falls off. Regarding her undies though... well I guess Matt would know if those are fresh as well 😜.
dracula
dracula - 5/23/2025, 10:58 PM
Wonder who else will be involved

The rest of the defenders are probably up in the air but

Echo

Hawkeye

Moon Knight
NoobNoob
NoobNoob - 5/23/2025, 11:18 PM
@dracula - echo for sure
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/23/2025, 11:07 PM
I can't wait for two good episodes and a bunch of filler. Yay.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 5/23/2025, 11:23 PM
Sweet. People will get to see more of her crappy action scenes LOL Something to look forward to
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/23/2025, 11:29 PM
I’m not a fan of her acting, and think her show wasn’t very good. The way they displayed her “powers” was very inconsistent.
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 5/23/2025, 11:32 PM
View Recorder