DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoilers - Everything We've Learned From The Set Photos (So Far)

In recent weeks, we've been treated to a lot of Daredevil: Born Again set photos, and in this feature, we're taking a closer look at what all of them have told us about the upcoming Disney+ series...

By JoshWilding - Feb 14, 2024
With production resuming on Daredevil: Born Again following last year's strikes and a major creative overhaul, recent weeks have seen us treated to an almost endless supply of set photos and videos. 

That's largely because Marvel Studios has had cameras rolling in New York City, but it's not just the Man Without Fear's colourful new costume we've got to see.

In this feature, we take a deep dive into those set photos - from before and after those behind-the-scenes changes - in a bid to learn more about what to expect from the Daredevil revival on Disney+. Be warned, though, that some potentially major spoilers do follow from this point on!

7. A New Love Interest

Matt Murdock has found yet another love interest in this series, with Margarita Levieva's Heather Glenn set to romance the lawyer. Rumour has it this version is a therapist who, coincidentally, is acting as a marriage counsellor for Wilson and Vanessa Fisk. 

That may not end well. 

In the comics, Heather is a socialite who struggles with alcoholism and eventually takes her own life. While we don't expect things to play out in exactly the same way in Daredevil: Born Again, any sort of happy ending is almost certainly off the table. 
 

6. Wilson Fisk's Origin Story Revisited

These photos were taken before the show's creative overhaul, so there's a chance these scenes have been left on the cutting room floor. 

We're not sure why Marvel Studios felt the need to take us back to Wilson Fisk's childhood...unless, of course, the hammer we saw in Echo - which Fisk used to bludgeon his father to death - will once again be a key plot point in the mission to take down the Kingpin of Crime. 

If nothing else, these shots suggest an exploration of Fisk's psyche will be a big part of the show. That was the case in Daredevil and went a long way in making him the compelling villain fans demanded to see more of. 
 

5. "Fisk Can Fix It"

We're going to remain on the subject of Fisk for a moment as various set photos have confirmed we'll pick up with him in the midst of campaigning to become New York City Mayor. 

That contradicts early rumours that he'll already be Mayor when the series begins. It's possible those reports were wrong or that Marvel Studios' creative overhaul changed things, but we know Fisk will eventually succeed (especially with a campaign line as catchy as "Fisk Can Fix It").

Also of note is the fact Fisk's eye appears to have completely healed following the events of Hawkeye and Echo
 

4. White Tiger

With the Kingpin of Crime setting out to become Mayor in a bid to rid himself of street-level vigilantes once and for all, we're not surprised that one of those heroes will take centre stage in Daredevil: Born Again

In the comics, White Tiger is Hector Ayala, a vigilante who gains abilities by wielding the mystical Tiger Amulet. Here, it's said that he runs into some corrupt cops, inadvertently kills one of them, and finds himself being defended in court by Matt Murdock. 

That outfit looks very homemade, so chances are Marvel Studios has ditched the magic element to White Tiger's powers. 
 

3. Friends And Enemies Reunited

It's been said that neither Karen Page nor Foggy Nelson originally appeared in Daredevil: Born Again (the latter might have made a cameo appearance). 

While we still don't expect them to play a huge role in the series, they've now been spotted on set, as has a "Nelson, Murdock, & Page" sign. Unfortunately, there have been hints that this is very early in the show and Matt will still likey become an ADA after tragedy strikes. We'll get to that! 

As you can see above, photos have also shown him crossing paths with Fisk out of costume; do they have a common enemy or are these two bitter rivals simply taunting each other out in the open as a respectable lawyer and Mayoral candidate rather than a vigilante and crook?
 

2. Muse

Muse is a relatively new creation in the Daredevil mythos who, on the page, is a deranged artist who taunted law enforcement and the Man Without Fear by staging elaborate crime scenes featuring the remains of his victims. 

It seems he has an issue with The Kingpin and it may be that the Man Without Fear finds himself caught in the middle of the two villains. 

There are heaps of baddies Marvel Studios could have brought to life in this series; ultimately, they've gone with one of Daredevil's most twisted, darkest foes. Take from that what you will, but we believe it offers a strong hint about the show's tone. 
 

1. Daredevil vs. Bullseye

Don't worry, though, because Daredevil: Born Again will also feature one of 'ol Hornhead's greatest foes!

Yes, Wilson Bernthal is back as Bullseye and, this time, he has his own costume. It's not quite as comic-accurate as we'd have liked, but it's a step in the right direction and pays homage to what the character wore in the Devil's Reign tie-in series, Thunderbolts

What is he up to here? Well, he's shooting at Karen! It seems Foggy will take the bullet meant for her before Daredevil arrives on the scene and we're hoping the lawyer ends up in witness protection - similar to the comics - rather than dying here. 
 

View Recorder