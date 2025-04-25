ANDOR Season 2 Star Adria Arjona Weighs In On The Possibility Of Playing The DCU's WONDER WOMAN

ANDOR Season 2 Star Adria Arjona Weighs In On The Possibility Of Playing The DCU's WONDER WOMAN

Andor season 2 star Adria Arjona has once again been asked about the possibility of playing the DCU's Wonder Woman for DC Studios' James Gunn, and she certainly isn't closing the door on the possibility.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 25, 2025 06:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Woman

In 2023, Gal Gadot insisted that she was being lined up to return as Diana Prince despite all signs pointing to her time as Wonder Woman having ended. James Gunn cast Superman's lead in David Corenswet and is still searching for Batman, so there's no reason to believe he'd round out the DCU's Trinity with the Justice League star.

As noted, Gadot has talked repeatedly about meeting with Gunn and Peter Safran. Promoting Netflix's Heart of Stone, she even claimed they assured her she would return as the iconic DC Comics character in a new Wonder Woman movie. 

Despite that, the plug was pulled on Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 almost immediately after DC Studios was formed, as it didn't fit into the DCU's new direction. The trades, meanwhile, published a firm denial (clearly leaked to them by the studio), making a liar out of the actress at a time when she couldn't respond (the SAG-AFTRA strike was in full swing).

Most fans have already moved on from Gadot's Wonder Woman, with Andor star Adria Arjona someone whose name has been repeatedly linked to playing the next iteration of the beloved character. 

Promoting season 2 of the Star Wars series, Arjona was asked about possibly suiting up as Wonder Woman and appeared to choose her words carefully. However, she did reference her and Gunn's history and certainly didn't close the door on tackling the role. 

"He gave me my first movie ever...my first studio movie," she said, referring to The Belko Experiment"So I owe him a lot. I love James Gunn...I don’t know."

Is she playing coy or genuinely unsure whether playing the Amazon is a possibility? It's hard to say, but in recent months, Arjona has emerged as the fan-favourite choice for the role of Wonder Woman in the DCU. 

The 32-year-old easily shrugged off Morbius thanks to stellar turns in Hit ManBlink Twice, and Andor, so a second chance at a comic book movie role is surely a possibility for her. 

And, while Arjona may only 5'7", she looks perfect for this role (fan art has proven that). A talent on the cusp of a major breakthrough with a lead role in a blockbuster, she's arguably someone Gunn could quite easily build a franchise around, and no one would surely grumble at this casting. 

The news that Jason Momoa, who coincidentally is dating Arjona, will play the DCU's Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow also suggests DC Studios isn't against listening to fans when it comes to casting. 

You can hear more from Arjona in the player below. 

MOON KNIGHT's May Calamawy Is Down To Play WONDER WOMAN In James Gunn's DCU
Related:

MOON KNIGHT's May Calamawy Is Down To Play WONDER WOMAN In James Gunn's DCU
WONDER WOMAN: Adria Arjona Responds To Fan-Campaign For Her To Play DCU's Diana
Recommended For You:

WONDER WOMAN: Adria Arjona Responds To Fan-Campaign For Her To Play DCU's Diana

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/25/2025, 6:42 PM
She got my vote...whatever thats good for.

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/25/2025, 6:43 PM

I could get behind this. I like her. I know several people on here want a Greek actress for this, but I don't care.

And if James Gunn calls, I will give her a thorough lap interview to make sure she is fully prepared.
RolandD
RolandD - 4/25/2025, 6:48 PM
He said “no one would surely grumble at this casting.” You do read the comments here, don’t you Josh?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2025, 6:50 PM
@RolandD - grumbling is this sites middle name lol
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 4/25/2025, 7:08 PM
@RolandD - is the rule 1 grumble means "ill allow it", two grumbles means "no" and 3 grumbles means "my mind is telling me no, but my body is telling me yes"
grif
grif - 4/25/2025, 6:51 PM
then what? another origin story? we just had one.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/25/2025, 6:55 PM
Talented actress, I could see it
MuadDib
MuadDib - 4/25/2025, 6:56 PM
If I’m brutally honest, I’d prefer an actress that’s more stacked. That said, this woman is gorgeous and has my seal of approval.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2025, 6:58 PM
I think she could be a good Diana so I wouldn’t mind if she was cast as the DCU’s Wonder Woman…

If not her then I think Monica Barbaro could fit the character well too.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 4/25/2025, 7:05 PM
@TheVisionary25 - if she doesnt get diana, id be down for her as zatanna if ana de armas doesnt get it.
RolandD
RolandD - 4/25/2025, 7:22 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I don’t know her acting but she certainly looks like Diana.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/25/2025, 6:59 PM
@JoshWilding - "The 32-year-old easily shrugged off Morbius.." looks like she actually turned 33 today.

Anywho, first thing I remember her in was Good Omens and thought she did great
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 4/25/2025, 7:04 PM
Considering the casting of momoa as lobo, corenswet as superman, brosnahan as lois, im betting she will at least be on the shortlist as he definitely seems to pay attention to popular fancastings. Im thinking the shortlist will be her, monica barbaro, and katy obrien.
RolandD
RolandD - 4/25/2025, 7:12 PM
Her looks are fine and enough people on here who’s opinions I respect say that she can act so I can get behind this.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/25/2025, 7:17 PM
I'm in
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/25/2025, 7:19 PM
She's fine AF and talented, with a little muscle she'd look good as the character.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder