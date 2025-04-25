ANDOR Season 2 Star Adria Arjona Weighs In On The Possibility Of Playing The DCU's WONDER WOMAN

In 2023, Gal Gadot insisted that she was being lined up to return as Diana Prince despite all signs pointing to her time as Wonder Woman having ended. James Gunn cast Superman's lead in David Corenswet and is still searching for Batman, so there's no reason to believe he'd round out the DCU's Trinity with the Justice League star.

As noted, Gadot has talked repeatedly about meeting with Gunn and Peter Safran. Promoting Netflix's Heart of Stone, she even claimed they assured her she would return as the iconic DC Comics character in a new Wonder Woman movie.

Despite that, the plug was pulled on Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3 almost immediately after DC Studios was formed, as it didn't fit into the DCU's new direction. The trades, meanwhile, published a firm denial (clearly leaked to them by the studio), making a liar out of the actress at a time when she couldn't respond (the SAG-AFTRA strike was in full swing).

Most fans have already moved on from Gadot's Wonder Woman, with Andor star Adria Arjona someone whose name has been repeatedly linked to playing the next iteration of the beloved character.

Promoting season 2 of the Star Wars series, Arjona was asked about possibly suiting up as Wonder Woman and appeared to choose her words carefully. However, she did reference her and Gunn's history and certainly didn't close the door on tackling the role.

"He gave me my first movie ever...my first studio movie," she said, referring to The Belko Experiment. "So I owe him a lot. I love James Gunn...I don’t know."

Is she playing coy or genuinely unsure whether playing the Amazon is a possibility? It's hard to say, but in recent months, Arjona has emerged as the fan-favourite choice for the role of Wonder Woman in the DCU.

The 32-year-old easily shrugged off Morbius thanks to stellar turns in Hit Man, Blink Twice, and Andor, so a second chance at a comic book movie role is surely a possibility for her.

And, while Arjona may only 5'7", she looks perfect for this role (fan art has proven that). A talent on the cusp of a major breakthrough with a lead role in a blockbuster, she's arguably someone Gunn could quite easily build a franchise around, and no one would surely grumble at this casting.

The news that Jason Momoa, who coincidentally is dating Arjona, will play the DCU's Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow also suggests DC Studios isn't against listening to fans when it comes to casting.

You can hear more from Arjona in the player below.