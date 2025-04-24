DISCUSSION: What Is One DCEU Movie You Don’t Think Deserves The Hate?

DISCUSSION: What Is One DCEU Movie You Don’t Think Deserves The Hate?

The DCEU had a lot of installments that were not met with the kindest critical response. However, what is one movie from the franchise that you don’t believe deserves the hate?

Feature Opinion
By DanielKlissmman - Apr 24, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

The DCEU had a fascinating history. It started out sort of strong with 2013's Man of Steel, which, despite critical difficulties, made a somewhat respectable amount of money at the box office. Unfortunately, things went downhill from there, with a series of critical failures like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2016's Suicide Squad and Justice League.

The franchise showed glimmers of hope every now and then with films like 2017's Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Shazam!, but their success wasn't enough to keep the ship afloat in the long run. Look, let's face it, the DCEU needs to be studied. It took hit after hit, but it kept going, to the point where it got many thinking, "Goddamn, what a champ. How many more hits can it take?"

Finally, following multiple financial and critical failures, the DCEU perished and the DCU, a new live-action franchise overseen by DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, was born. Yet, even with an exciting new DC world upon us, its predecessor still provides much to talk about. Now, while the DCEU is largely known for its failures, it wasn't all bad for everyone. In fact, all of us probably have an installment that we look back on and say, "You know what? That wasn't bad. It was actually pretty good."

With that in mind, l want to hear your thoughts on this: What is the one DCEU movie you don't think deserved the hate? The one movie you stand by, despite its critical reception? Remember to stick to films that are usually disliked. So, installments like Wonder Woman and Shazam! don't count, since they're generally well-liked. 

I will start: I love Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). That's right. I don't "like" it, I love it. I think it's fun and feels like a whimsical standalone comic book issue. I cannot, for the life of me, forget the egg-sandwich scene. It's lived rent-free in my head since I first saw it, and I do not resent it. It is welcome to stay there for as long as it wants. Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn is awesome, and I will forever be a fan of Christina Hodson for writing the film. To this day, I do not understand why Birds of Prey is so disliked. 

All right, now it's your turn. As a refresher, below are all the theatrical DCEU installments: 

  • Man of Steel
  • Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Suicide Squad
  • Wonder Woman
  • Justice League
  • Aquaman
  • Shazam!
  • Birds of Prey
  • Wonder Woman 1984
  • Zack Snyder's Justice League
  • The Suicide Squad
  • Black Adam
  • Shazam! Fury of the Gods
  • The Flash
  • Blue Beetle
  • Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

So, open your heart and reveal the one hated DCEU movie you stand by.

RUMOR: The Identity Of SUPERMAN's Mysterious Hammer Of Boravia Has Been Revealed - SPOILERS
Related:

RUMOR: The Identity Of SUPERMAN's Mysterious "Hammer Of Boravia" Has Been Revealed - SPOILERS
8 Potentially Awesome DCEU Movies That Were In The Works Before DC Studios' DCU Reboot
Recommended For You:

8 Potentially Awesome DCEU Movies That Were In The Works Before DC Studios' DCU Reboot

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 4/24/2025, 11:03 AM
Batman v Superman.

User Comment Image
amesjazz
amesjazz - 4/24/2025, 11:06 AM
@JoshWilding - Completely agree. It does have it's flaws but it's one of the few superhero flicks I constantly go back to. Just interesting and ambitious.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/24/2025, 11:08 AM
@JoshWilding - lol

I just can’t really get into it…

I actually think on paper , there’s a lot I like about (especially the idea of an older , broken Batman who has to see the light again) but the execution was lacking a lot for me.
amesjazz
amesjazz - 4/24/2025, 11:10 AM
@TheVisionary25 - That's the films biggest problem. All the ideas are great including the Martha bit. But the execution is wonky for sure. But it features some of the best superhero action of all time. Just big
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/24/2025, 11:12 AM
@JoshWilding - Fully agree
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/24/2025, 11:17 AM
@JoshWilding -

It's not perfect but I like it for its best aspects.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/24/2025, 11:06 AM
Man of Steel of course. How that movie is disliked by so many is something I'll never understand.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/24/2025, 11:06 AM
Aqauman gets the action and visuals right but fails at everything else.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/24/2025, 11:08 AM
Man . . . they were all pretty bad. The Suicide Squad (Gunn's film) is probably the one I enjoyed the most, but even that one had it's issues. I honestly don't know if DC lends itself to the big, interconnected film universe thing as well as Marvel has, but maybe Gunn has the secret sauce to make it click. Fingers crossed!
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 4/24/2025, 11:10 AM
Cybo... shit, um, Black Adam.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/24/2025, 11:11 AM
You know what I’ll say it…

I think Wonder Woman 1984 was ok tbh.

Sure the movie has its issues (the body possession thing is problematic) and it is inferior to the first one but I still enjoyed the dynamic between Steve & Diana and how it led into her arc & theme of the film.

Also Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord was just the mvp!!.

User Comment Image
Arthorious
Arthorious - 4/24/2025, 11:12 AM
I get why Man of Steel is heavily divided and I agree to a certain extent ; it does have some heavy flaws but I generally like it. Just would’ve preferred a stand alone sequel
Tidaltree
Tidaltree - 4/24/2025, 11:12 AM
Oh boy! ... Where's the popcorn?!?
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 4/24/2025, 11:13 AM
The Flash
i didnt even like it, but its the easy target
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/24/2025, 11:14 AM
BvS

Some silly moments here and there. Some annoying Snyderisms. But overall all Affleck was great. Jeremy Irons was a cool Alfred. Cavil is always great as Supes. And although Gal Gadot isn't the greatest actress, I genuinely enjoyed the scene with Diana and Bruce meeting the first time. That looks she gives him when he grabs her arm is the best.

Did I like Batman killing so ruthlessly? Nah not really, but that warehouse scene was freaking sick. I feel like the "Martha" scene left such a bad taste in people's mouths they kinda exaggerated how bad the rest of the film was.

Of course the movie wasn't perfect. I can pick it apart like everyone else can, but I enjoyed the hell out of it. A fun comic book movie. If you compare it to what we've been getting nowadays it makes you appreciate it a hell of a lot more.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/24/2025, 11:15 AM
BvS
Suicide Squad (the one with Slipknot)
Justice League (both)

Are my favorites and the ones I have rewatched the most.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder