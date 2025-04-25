STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH Looks Set To Score A Shocking Upset At The Box Office This Weekend

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Disney's 20th anniversary re-release of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith could score a box office upset in North America this weekend.

The movie earned $3.4 million from Thursday previews, and with $20 million in presales, it may open between $27 million - $30 million. Should it meet those expectations, then it stands a chance of debuting at #1, topping Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal's The Accountant 2. That made $2.5 million yesterday and should land in the low-to-mid $20 million range.

It's a little too soon for full weekend estimates, but Sinners is holding up well and has the potential to earn north of $30 million. If so, then it will likely take the top spot. However, even #2 would be a huge win for Disney, seeing as this is just a re-release.

Video game adaptation Until Dawn is eyeing a $8 million - $9 million start. That may sound low, but it only cost $15 million to produce.

Back to Revenge of the Sith, and that $3.4 million Thursday is the biggest ever for a re-release. At this rate, it stands a chance of being the biggest reissue of the modern era since The Lion King 3D made $30.2 million in 2011. It should also sail past Titanic's $17.3 million and will have no issue cutting down Avatar's $10.5 million.

Revenge of the Sith's current worldwide box office total is $850 million. Hayden Christensen, meanwhile, appears to be having a blast promoting what many feel is the best Star Wars prequel (and, for some fans, a contender for the best Star Wars movie, period).

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith takes place years after the onset of the Clone Wars, when the noble Jedi Knights lead a massive clone army into a galaxy-wide battle against the Separatists. When the sinister Sith unveil a thousand-year-old plot to rule the galaxy, the Republic crumbles and from its ashes rises the evil Galactic Empire.

Jedi Hero Anakin Skywalker is seduced by the dark side of the Force to become the Emperor’s new apprentice – Darth Vader. The Jedi are decimated, as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Master Yoda are forced into hiding.

The film stars Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Frank Oz as Yoda, Jimmy Smits, Peter Mayhew, Ahmed Best, Oliver Ford Davies, Temuera Morrison, Anthony Daniels, Silas Carson, Kenny Baker, with Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu and Christopher Lee as Count Dooku. George Lucas wrote and directed the film.

Will you be checking out Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith in theaters this weekend?