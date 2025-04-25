STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH Looks Set To Score A Shocking Upset At The Box Office This Weekend

STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH Looks Set To Score A Shocking Upset At The Box Office This Weekend

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith has returned to theaters, and after grossing an impressive $3.4 million from Thursday previews, the movie could be set to score an upset win at the domestic box office...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 25, 2025 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Disney's 20th anniversary re-release of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith could score a box office upset in North America this weekend. 

The movie earned $3.4 million from Thursday previews, and with $20 million in presales, it may open between $27 million - $30 million. Should it meet those expectations, then it stands a chance of debuting at #1, topping Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal's The Accountant 2. That made $2.5 million yesterday and should land in the low-to-mid $20 million range.  

It's a little too soon for full weekend estimates, but Sinners is holding up well and has the potential to earn north of $30 million. If so, then it will likely take the top spot. However, even #2 would be a huge win for Disney, seeing as this is just a re-release. 

Video game adaptation Until Dawn is eyeing a $8 million - $9 million start. That may sound low, but it only cost $15 million to produce. 

Back to Revenge of the Sith, and that $3.4 million Thursday is the biggest ever for a re-release. At this rate, it stands a chance of being the biggest reissue of the modern era since The Lion King 3D made $30.2 million in 2011. It should also sail past Titanic's $17.3 million and will have no issue cutting down Avatar's $10.5 million.

Revenge of the Sith's current worldwide box office total is $850 million. Hayden Christensen, meanwhile, appears to be having a blast promoting what many feel is the best Star Wars prequel (and, for some fans, a contender for the best Star Wars movie, period).

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith takes place years after the onset of the Clone Wars,  when the noble Jedi Knights lead a massive clone army into a galaxy-wide battle against the Separatists. When the sinister Sith unveil a thousand-year-old plot to rule the galaxy, the Republic crumbles and from its ashes rises the evil Galactic Empire.

Jedi Hero Anakin Skywalker is seduced by the dark side of the Force to become the Emperor’s new apprentice – Darth Vader. The Jedi are decimated, as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Master Yoda are forced into hiding.

The film stars Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Frank Oz as Yoda, Jimmy Smits, Peter Mayhew, Ahmed Best, Oliver Ford Davies, Temuera Morrison, Anthony Daniels, Silas Carson, Kenny Baker, with Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu and Christopher Lee as Count Dooku. George Lucas wrote and directed the film.

Will you be checking out Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith in theaters this weekend?

Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/25/2025, 3:12 PM
Awesome! I hope I can see it. The last Star Wars film...
Irregular
Irregular - 4/25/2025, 3:17 PM
@Pictilli - The last Star Wars film that mattered
Fogs
Fogs - 4/25/2025, 3:56 PM
@Pictilli - I'm watching it tomorrow.

My kids really want to watch a good SW film in the big screen. Which is both awesome and sad.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/25/2025, 3:18 PM
User Comment Image
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 4/25/2025, 3:19 PM
Obviously the fans are speaking …

And get Christensen back for a VADER Movie Trilogy.

And be done with it.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/25/2025, 3:20 PM
@IronGenesis - don't you mean Anakin trilogy?

Vader is bigger than Anakin
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 4/25/2025, 3:57 PM
@Pictilli - A Vader Trilogy…but like most Masked Superhero’s … Vader won’t be in the helmet all the time … then their are other narrative devices to use Christensen…whether that be Unmasked Vader, Force Visions, Dreams, Flashbacks…etc.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/25/2025, 4:02 PM
@IronGenesis - dreams & flashbacks would give him the most screen time I think
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2025, 3:23 PM
Damn , I guess I wasn’t paying attention but I didn’t even know they did a re-release but makes sense since it is the 20th anniversary of the film which is crazy…

I’m honestly not too surprised this is doing aswell as it is since the people who have turned a corner on the prequels would want to check it out again in theaters and the ones that grew up with the film would want to revisit it in theaters for nostalgia sake or watch it with their family now etc.

Anyway , I still don’t love the film personally but it is definitely the best of the prequel trilogy imo.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2025, 3:27 PM
SW prequel trilogy ranking

1.Revenge of The Sith
2.The Phantom Menace
3.Attack of The Clones

SW OT ranking
1.Empire Strikes Back
2.Return of The Jedi
3.A New Hope

SW ST ranking
1.The Last Jedi
2.The Force Awakens
3.The Rise of Skywalker

SW spinoff films rankings
1.Rogue One
2.Solo

User Comment Image
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 4/25/2025, 3:51 PM
I’ll never tire of seeing Hayden finally getting the love and closure he deserves. He seems to love being part of Star Wars now.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 4/25/2025, 3:56 PM
"However, even #2 would be a huge win for Disney, seeing as this is just a re-release."

LMAO, trying to act like Disney made this. Hell no, Disney has no clue on how to make good Star Wars.

F-you Disney

User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 4/25/2025, 3:57 PM
@IronMan616 - the imagery is accurate.

