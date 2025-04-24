BLADE Now Said To Be On "Indefinite Hold" As Flying Lotus Reveals He Was Set To Write Music For The Reboot

BLADE Now Said To Be On &quot;Indefinite Hold&quot; As Flying Lotus Reveals He Was Set To Write Music For The Reboot

Another disappointing update for Daywalker fans here, as Marvel Studios' long-awaited Blade seems to be back on indefinite hold, with Flying Lotus revealing that he was on board to write the music...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 24, 2025 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Blade

Though Blade was removed from Marvel Studios' slate late last year, we had heard that the movie was simply delayed and would eventually move forward. Unfortunately, this no longer seems to be the case.

Despite recent reports that the MCU reboot was still on track to commence production in the UK at some point later this year, insider Daniel Richtman claims to have confirmed that Blade has now been put "on indefinite hold."

Backing up this claim is recording artist/DJ Flying Lotus, aka Steven Ellison, who has taken to X to reveal that he had signed on to write the music for the project before things fell through - and he does not sound optimistic about the film getting back on track.

Last we heard, the latest draft by Eric Pearson - who is the sixth writer to have been assigned to the project after Michael Green, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Michael Starrbury, Beau DeMayo and Nic Pizzolatto - had "finally satisfied everyone involved," but clearly this isn't the case.

Apparently, the real reason Blade was pushed back again is because Marvel is prioritizing Multiversal stories in the build-up to Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. So, it may not be a case of the studio struggling to "get Blade right," and simply bad timing for Ali's Daywalker to make his MCU debut.

We have also heard that the positive response to Wesley Snipes' appearance in Deadpool and Wolverine had led to the studio planning to make the reboot a Multiverse story that could feature both takes on the Daywalker.

This may all be moot now, anyway, but hopefully Marvel will come back around to the movie after Secret Wars.

Here's what Sinners star Delroy Lindo had to say about the role he would have played before parting ways with the film during a recent interview with EW.

"When Marvel came to me, they seemed to be really interested in my input. And in the various conversations I had with producers, the writer, the director at the time, it was all leading into being very inclusive."

"It was really exciting conceptually, but it was also exciting in terms of the character that was going to form," the actor went on. "And then, for whatever reason, it just went off the rails."

"There was a Marcus Garvey-esque component to who this man was shaping up to be. I'm not saying that it would've been an out-and-out Garvey-ite. Not that, but just in terms of how this man's philosophy, his ethos, and what was driving him. He was a character who had, very similar to Sinners, created a community, a Black community. He was a character who was the head of this community."

Yann Demange (who stepped in to replace Bassam Tariq) previously confirmed that the movie - or at least, the version he was attached to - was going to be rated R.

"I'm excited to show a kind of ruthlessness, a roughness he has, that allows him to walk the earth in a particular way. I love him for that," said the filmmaker. "He’s got a dignity and integrity, but there is a ferocity there that he usually keeps under the surface. I want to unleash that and put it on the screen." 

How would you feel if the MCU Blade reboot never happened? Drop us a comment down below.

BLADE: Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Just Verified A Key Rumor About The Marvel Film
BLADE: Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Just Verified A Key Rumor About The Marvel Film
Former BLADE Star Delroy Lindo Says MCU Reboot Went Off The Rails And Teases His Now-Scrapped Role
Former BLADE Star Delroy Lindo Says MCU Reboot "Went Off The Rails" And Teases His Now-Scrapped Role

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/24/2025, 3:31 PM
User Comment Image
tmp3
tmp3 - 4/24/2025, 3:32 PM
A toothless MCU-ified Blade feels like a lost cause in a world which has Sinners
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/24/2025, 3:53 PM
@tmp3 - at this point, yea for real
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/24/2025, 3:34 PM
How hard can it be to make a Blade movie,all it needs is Blade Vs Vampires,a ton of vampires and be extremely violent and bloody.
Kurban
Kurban - 4/24/2025, 3:34 PM
Feige shoulda just told the dude no then, damn. Waste of everybody’s goddamn time
PC04
PC04 - 4/24/2025, 3:35 PM
Damnit. What the hell are they doing over there?

Can we at least get an appearance in a MoonKnight continuation or another one-off spot with Man-Thing?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/24/2025, 3:43 PM
@PC04 - it might be a blessing in disguise honestly because the idea of vampires already existing in the MCU could work better after the presumed SW soft reboot hence they could integrate them more naturally in that universe as they have always been there
PC04
PC04 - 4/24/2025, 3:51 PM
@TheVisionary25 - That is an interesting thought. If we ever see Morbius again maybe it'd be post SW and we can finally see that tie-in to BLADE.
Steel86
Steel86 - 4/24/2025, 3:41 PM
Just give it to Ryan and let him cook.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/24/2025, 3:43 PM
@Steel86 - that depends on if he even wants to do it after Sinners
krayzeman
krayzeman - 4/24/2025, 3:45 PM
@Steel86 - Ryan wants to do X-Files(for some reason). He aint tryin to deal with that mess.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/24/2025, 3:42 PM
For [frick]s Sake!

These negroes dont stand a chance.

First Cap and now this.

Where the [frick] is T’Chala?

Oh yeah, that's right… Dead. And couldn't be recast.

RIP Chadwick, definitely know you would had wanted another brother to do you and the role justice.

For [frick]s Sake
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 4/24/2025, 3:43 PM
After Creed 3, Marvel should've just handed the Blade franchise over to Michael B. Jordan, and Ryan Coogler.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 4/24/2025, 3:45 PM
@99OPTIMISTPRIME - Michael B Jordan would be a great Blade. Hope he gets cast when this eventually gets back on track.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 4/24/2025, 3:43 PM
Hopefully they just go straight into a midnight sons movie after all this multiverse nonsense is over.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/24/2025, 3:49 PM
They managed to make movies like Infinity War and Endgame with countless moving pieces, but a simple vampire movie is what stops them in their tracks ?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/24/2025, 3:52 PM
Kevin Feige is a WAR CRIMINAL

