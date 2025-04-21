DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Showrunner Teases A Big Change For Bullseye In Season 2 And Possible DEFENDERS Reunion

Daredevil: Born Again ended with the Man Without Fear vowing to take back his city from Mayor Wilson Fisk. He's going to need an army to do so, and the handful of honest cops seen in Josie's Bar surely won't be enough to help turn the tide.

For fans, the hope is that Daredevil might reunite with his fellow Defenders: Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. Talking to TV Insider, Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane was quick to rein in expectations...but didn't close the door on some cameos.

"The idea that New York is in a really tough place and that Hell’s Kitchen and Daredevil’s world includes other people, some of whom we have not seen yet... it makes a certain amount of sense that the world is going to expand a little bit," he teased. "Now, a full-fledged Defenders reunion, I don’t know about that. But the idea that there are people in our world that we haven’t seen yet."

While we do expect Krysten Ritter to reprise her role as Jessica, Luke and Danny Rand are likely off the table. Instead, we'd bet on Daredevil getting a helping hand from The Punisher, the new White Tiger, and perhaps one or two other street-level heroes we've yet to see in the MCU.

Scardapane also let it slip that Heather is now "an ex of [Matt's]," confirming their relationship is over, seeing as she's the "mental health czar" for the Mayor's administration.

He also teased an expanded role for Kirsten McDuffie by describing her as "probably the last bit of legal recourse in New York." The showrunner later hinted that Matt Murdock is fully Daredevil now, meaning we won't see him as a lawyer in season 2.

Quizzed on the Foggy Nelson theories suggesting he somehow survived Bullseye's attack, Scardapane said, "That’s a tough one, and I’m going to dodge that question. There’s mythology inside the comic books about a lot of these characters. Karen Page is long dead and gone in the books. So I think that the responsible, fun thing to do [is say] time will tell. I can’t give any definitive answer on that."

The most interesting hint was saved for last when it was put to Daredevil: Born Again's creative head that Bullseye could join the resistance and fight alongside 'ol Hornhead rather than against him.

"So I’m answering your question with kind of a vaguery, but a lot of the fun of where we left things in the finale is that you see Bullseye looking out a broken window. All of those people that you checked in with at the end, there’s a central question. Everybody’s got to pick a side, which side are they going to end up on?"

"And that’s a huge part of what’s coming down the road. And I’m a huge Wilson Bethel fan. I think that what he’s done with Bullseye is super interesting, and I think that we’ve got a pretty great set of cards to play in terms of our characters. We have an embarrassment of riches at this point," Scardapane concluded.

Set photos have strongly hinted at these two working together, so can Matt forgive Dex, knowing that Vanessa Fisk manipulated him into taking out his best friend? If Foggy is alive and in witness protection, that would certainly help matters....