DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Showrunner Teases A Big Change For Bullseye In Season 2 And Possible DEFENDERS Reunion

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane has strongly hinted that a change in character could be coming for Bullseye in season 2 while teasing the Defenders and Foggy Nelson's potential return.

By JoshWilding - Apr 21, 2025 04:04 PM EST
Source: TV Insider

Daredevil: Born Again ended with the Man Without Fear vowing to take back his city from Mayor Wilson Fisk. He's going to need an army to do so, and the handful of honest cops seen in Josie's Bar surely won't be enough to help turn the tide. 

For fans, the hope is that Daredevil might reunite with his fellow Defenders: Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. Talking to TV Insider, Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane was quick to rein in expectations...but didn't close the door on some cameos. 

"The idea that New York is in a really tough place and that Hell’s Kitchen and Daredevil’s world includes other people, some of whom we have not seen yet... it makes a certain amount of sense that the world is going to expand a little bit," he teased. "Now, a full-fledged Defenders reunion, I don’t know about that. But the idea that there are people in our world that we haven’t seen yet."

While we do expect Krysten Ritter to reprise her role as Jessica, Luke and Danny Rand are likely off the table. Instead, we'd bet on Daredevil getting a helping hand from The Punisher, the new White Tiger, and perhaps one or two other street-level heroes we've yet to see in the MCU. 

Scardapane also let it slip that Heather is now "an ex of [Matt's]," confirming their relationship is over, seeing as she's the "mental health czar" for the Mayor's administration. 

He also teased an expanded role for Kirsten McDuffie by describing her as "probably the last bit of legal recourse in New York." The showrunner later hinted that Matt Murdock is fully Daredevil now, meaning we won't see him as a lawyer in season 2. 

Quizzed on the Foggy Nelson theories suggesting he somehow survived Bullseye's attack, Scardapane said, "That’s a tough one, and I’m going to dodge that question. There’s mythology inside the comic books about a lot of these characters. Karen Page is long dead and gone in the books. So I think that the responsible, fun thing to do [is say] time will tell. I can’t give any definitive answer on that."

The most interesting hint was saved for last when it was put to Daredevil: Born Again's creative head that Bullseye could join the resistance and fight alongside 'ol Hornhead rather than against him. 

"So I’m answering your question with kind of a vaguery, but a lot of the fun of where we left things in the finale is that you see Bullseye looking out a broken window. All of those people that you checked in with at the end, there’s a central question. Everybody’s got to pick a side, which side are they going to end up on?"

"And that’s a huge part of what’s coming down the road. And I’m a huge Wilson Bethel fan. I think that what he’s done with Bullseye is super interesting, and I think that we’ve got a pretty great set of cards to play in terms of our characters. We have an embarrassment of riches at this point," Scardapane concluded.

Set photos have strongly hinted at these two working together, so can Matt forgive Dex, knowing that Vanessa Fisk manipulated him into taking out his best friend? If Foggy is alive and in witness protection, that would certainly help matters....

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Directors On How They Reshot All Of Vanessa Fisk's Scenes And Season 2 Resistance
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 4/21/2025, 4:34 PM
Don't make him a sympathetic villain he's a psychopath!
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/21/2025, 4:49 PM
@0bstreperous - if they bring dex to the point of trust and hope again, only to be left feeling betrayed and used..... he could lose his mind completely and put a target on his forehead
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 4/21/2025, 4:55 PM
@ProfessorWhy - Have you seen those spoiler pics it looking like they are going to ruin the character
JFerguson
JFerguson - 4/21/2025, 4:56 PM
@0bstreperous - I can see hints this season where they were slowly making him more sympathetic, but I think when all is said and done he will spiral
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 4/21/2025, 5:10 PM
@JFerguson - man I miss the Netflix writers producers etc Disney really doesn't get it
Gambito
Gambito - 4/21/2025, 4:35 PM
I’m glad we’re getting more Kirsten I actually found her very likeable and reliable, wouldn’t mind her being the new love interest.
As far as heroes I’m just hoping SheHulk comes back to lend a hand, also is Shang Chi off limits? That would be sick
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 4/21/2025, 4:59 PM
@Gambito - All of this.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/21/2025, 5:10 PM
@Gambito - hopefully they will recreate this iconic image
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/21/2025, 4:36 PM
Yeah... Daredevil Will make a New York team of superheroes..and Spiderman Will not be even named...guess things are not conected After all...
"Man dressed as spider"... Thats CW Channel tier doodo... And even their series had more connective tissue.
Kadara
Kadara - 4/21/2025, 4:44 PM
@Malatrova15 - That's the most coherent sentence I've ever seen from you, I'm starting to worry now lol! But I agree.
Kadara
Kadara - 4/21/2025, 4:45 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - I hope to never see that actor portraying Iron Fist again lol!
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/21/2025, 4:49 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - LOL. well played sir
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/21/2025, 5:17 PM
@Kadara - User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/21/2025, 4:48 PM
NO to Bullseye becoming and ally to DD... no way, thats not the right path. Now, doesnt mean Bullseye can't be against Fisk and his bullshit. Would love a cameo from IF and LC... but JJ and maybe Moonknight would be f*cking awesome
JFerguson
JFerguson - 4/21/2025, 4:57 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Colleen Wing and Misty are more likely than Iron Fist or Moon Knight imo
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/21/2025, 4:52 PM
I could see Bullseye and Daredevil forming a tenuous alliance at best given the situation , probably a “ enemy of my enemy is my friend” type of thing which could be enjoyable I feel…

User Comment Image

Also in terms of Matt’s army , it definitely seems like we won’t be getting all of the Defenders next season so I’m going with Jessica and possibly Luke aswell.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 4/21/2025, 4:53 PM
Oh God…they’re going to ruin Bullseye now too. He’s either going to become a full-fledged pussy and switch sides or he’ll pop up in some big battle scene and pull an X-Men Origins Sabertooth. So Ghey…

User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/21/2025, 5:06 PM
I can be patient and wait for the Defenders to assemble again through a build-up across Born Again's 2nd Season. Could even see them reuiting them in S3 for the 10th year anniversary since the special miniseries debuted in 2017 if S3 takes place in 2027.

Even if Matt and Heather are now over I still hope she ends up picking by the end the side of good, she's in the wolf's den and is still struggling trying to understand the whole picture trying to think too much from the side of a therapist.

Bullseye was used by Vanessa and abandoned later and things between him and Matt are still as dangerous, he'll have to be at times a relunctant kind of ally if he wants to survive Fisk's witch hunt of masked vigilantes and assassins.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/21/2025, 5:08 PM
@NinnesMBC - I agree about Heather…

I was liking her and what we got of her relationship with Matt before it imploded so I hope she does see the light in S2 also.

User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/21/2025, 5:14 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Same, she genuinely cared about him whether it was about honoring Foggy's memory or when she was concerned about the scars on his back. I'm hoping some of the Task Force unloads to her in a session what they saw Fisk do to Gallo or even Sheila come clean to her of what she did so she realizes she has made a mistake. I also wished there was more time in the finale to see whether she went to see what happened at Matt's apartment since it blew off thanks to the Task Force or why he wasn't in the hospital anymore. But I guess some things can't be helped even with a MCU TV budget, so I let that slip.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/21/2025, 5:19 PM
@NinnesMBC - agreed

I hope we do follow up with her still being concerned for Matt being MIA & such
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/21/2025, 5:07 PM
BTW and off-topic how come there hasn't been yet an article about Thunderbolts*'s latest promo? :P It's a funny one.



@JoshWilding
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/21/2025, 5:10 PM
@NinnesMBC - that’s pretty great lol.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/21/2025, 5:15 PM
@TheVisionary25 - He is definitely gonna be a highlight here and I bet even in Doomsday. Already am fond of the character.

F4 will have to also deliver with it's marketing campaign.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/21/2025, 5:20 PM
@NinnesMBC - same , I like this version of the character…

Sure he’s comedic but there’s enough drama and nuance there aswell as a washed up hero trying to recapture his glory days
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 4/21/2025, 5:27 PM
So they're doing another triple threat like netflix's s3 finale?

