AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Reveals The Leaders Of TWO New Avengers Teams - Possible SPOILERS

Avengers: Doomsday has begun production in the UK. While we likely won't get any concrete news on the movie until Comic-Con this July, fans are eager to learn as much as possible about what will happen in the movie, and a new rumour may shed some light on that.

By now, it's become clear that Captain America is assembling a new team of Avengers, with Thunderbolts* likely set to introduce a team of "New" Avengers.

According to insider @MyTimeToShineH, "Avengers Doomsday will have multiple Avengers teams trying to fight Doom, one is the Thunderbolts led by Yelena, the other is led by Sam."

This isn't hugely surprising, but the biggest revelation is that Yelena Belova will lead the New Avengers. Like us, we'd guess that most of you would have placed your bets on it being Bucky Barnes; instead, it seems the MCU's new Black Widow will play a crucial role in the fight against Doom as she leads her own team of heroes.

The Cosmic Circus, meanwhile, has shared an update on what comes after Avengers: Secret Wars, revealing, "[From] what we have heard, there will not be a break as the next Saga is already mapped out with plans in mind already for Phase 7 already taking shape and multiple storylines already in development."

Marvel Studios didn't even take a break after Avengers: Endgame (only the pandemic forced them to do so in 2020), and with that X-Men reboot fast approaching, don't be surprised if that kicks off the next era of MCU storytelling.

Recently, Anthony Mackie was asked about Sam Wilson coming face-to-face with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

"That's what I'm excited about," the actor said. "The one thing about Sam Wilson that I love so much is that he's a regular guy. There's no serum, there's no add-ons so his reaction is literally the audience's reaction."

"So, I don't know if he's going to be excited, afraid, or confused but with The Russos- they're so smart and they usually play things many different ways, I'm sure they'll pick the one that works best," Mackie added.

He also talked about the possibility of Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury reuniting with Earth's Mightiest Heroes. "If you know anything about Sam, you can't tell Sam where he's going to be and what he's going to be doing. Sam is going to tell you where he's going to be and what he's going to be doing. So, we'll see; you never know..."

There are bound to be plenty of surprises in Doomsday, though things likely won't get really crazy until Doom reshapes the Multiverse heading in Secret Wars. That's where we anticipate meeting God Emperor Doom and getting a lot of huge cameos.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027.