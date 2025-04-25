AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Reveals The Leaders Of TWO New Avengers Teams - Possible SPOILERS

A new rumour claims that Avengers: Doomsday will feature two teams of Avengers, and we may now know will lead them. There's also an update on the post-Avengers: Secret Wars Marvel Cinematic Universe...

By JoshWilding - Apr 25, 2025 12:04 PM EST
Avengers: Doomsday has begun production in the UK. While we likely won't get any concrete news on the movie until Comic-Con this July, fans are eager to learn as much as possible about what will happen in the movie, and a new rumour may shed some light on that. 

By now, it's become clear that Captain America is assembling a new team of Avengers, with Thunderbolts* likely set to introduce a team of "New" Avengers. 

According to insider @MyTimeToShineH, "Avengers Doomsday will have multiple Avengers teams trying to fight Doom, one is the Thunderbolts led by Yelena, the other is led by Sam."

This isn't hugely surprising, but the biggest revelation is that Yelena Belova will lead the New Avengers. Like us, we'd guess that most of you would have placed your bets on it being Bucky Barnes; instead, it seems the MCU's new Black Widow will play a crucial role in the fight against Doom as she leads her own team of heroes. 

The Cosmic Circus, meanwhile, has shared an update on what comes after Avengers: Secret Wars, revealing, "[From] what we have heard, there will not be a break as the next Saga is already mapped out with plans in mind already for Phase 7 already taking shape and multiple storylines already in development."

Marvel Studios didn't even take a break after Avengers: Endgame (only the pandemic forced them to do so in 2020), and with that X-Men reboot fast approaching, don't be surprised if that kicks off the next era of MCU storytelling. 

Recently, Anthony Mackie was asked about Sam Wilson coming face-to-face with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. 

"That's what I'm excited about," the actor said. "The one thing about Sam Wilson that I love so much is that he's a regular guy. There's no serum, there's no add-ons so his reaction is literally the audience's reaction."

"So, I don't know if he's going to be excited, afraid, or confused but with The Russos- they're so smart and they usually play things many different ways, I'm sure they'll pick the one that works best," Mackie added. 

He also talked about the possibility of Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury reuniting with Earth's Mightiest Heroes. "If you know anything about Sam, you can't tell Sam where he's going to be and what he's going to be doing. Sam is going to tell you where he's going to be and what he's going to be doing. So, we'll see; you never know..."

There are bound to be plenty of surprises in Doomsday, though things likely won't get really crazy until Doom reshapes the Multiverse heading in Secret Wars. That's where we anticipate meeting God Emperor Doom and getting a lot of huge cameos. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2027. 

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/25/2025, 12:19 PM
Sheer f**king incompetence, The OG Avengers only needed one leader
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/25/2025, 12:26 PM
@HashTagSwagg - IDK that you could say Cap was the officialleader of the OG team. He was definitely a leader but not the leader. I always saw it as a co lead situation between he and Tony. Which led to two different teams in civil war and into Endgame where they joined together again.

That said, I'm all for the Thunderbolts team, not sure who would.be on Sam's team since they've done zero work in setting that up.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/25/2025, 12:31 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - Before things went to sh1t, Stark was the closest you'd get to a second in command but he even understood Cap was the leader.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/25/2025, 12:46 PM
@Oberlin4Prez -

"I always saw it as a co lead situation between he and Tony."

Same.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/25/2025, 12:55 PM
@HashTagSwagg - you're pointing to one deferment in one instance. Not the whole of the relationship and the events that followed.

I'm not saying you're wholly wrong, I just don't know that you're wholly right either. But you're free to believe what you want. Lol.
ShamusG
ShamusG - 4/25/2025, 1:17 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - falcon and Isaiah, iron heart and war machine. Apparently the avengers teams will be segregated racially. Just kidding…
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/25/2025, 1:18 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - I dunno man. Think of Cap in Age of Ultron giving the "Avengers a..." Line to the newly formed team, or even in Endgame when he gave the speech before time traveling despite Tony being the brains behind the tech. Or at the beginning of the final battle where he finally got to say the "Avengers Assemble" line to the countless team members. Cap was the leader.

It's based on his time as an actual Captain leading the Howling Commandos into battle. As Tony said in the Avengers "We are NOT soldiers" Cap understood they are going to battle. Since he had the most experience it only made sense he would lead.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/25/2025, 1:18 PM
@ShamusG - I believe it. Lol
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/25/2025, 12:20 PM
"Avengers Doomsday will have multiple Avengers teams trying to fight Doom, one is the Thunderbolts led by Yelena, the other is led by Sam."
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/25/2025, 12:57 PM
@soberchimera - WOW WHAT A SCOOP! (jumps off cliff)
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 4/25/2025, 12:28 PM
We live in a world where the MCU has fallen so low
that a movie with the red Hulk in Captain America brave new world makes $100 million less than the original Ant-man
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/25/2025, 12:31 PM
Ant-Man was a MUCH better movie
mountainman
mountainman - 4/25/2025, 12:51 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - Haven’t seen BNW yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised. The first Ant Man was actually a good film with real character arcs and a good story.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/25/2025, 12:30 PM
this isnt news or shocking or surprising at all...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2025, 12:30 PM
If true then I’m not surprised by Yelena leading the New Avengers/Thunderbolts but I’m not gonna lie , I would prefer it be Bucky given the footage we have seen of him in Thunderbolts as the guy that seems to unify the group…

Plus, I just like the idea of Steve’s two closest friends being the leaders of both Avengers teams.

I wouldn’t mind though if Yelena gets to that place as she progresses , maybe you have her be second in command or something for now?.
Polaris
Polaris - 4/25/2025, 1:04 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I'd prefer Bucky too. Plus it would be funny to have Sam and Bucky argue which team are the real avengers lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2025, 1:10 PM
@Polaris - yep lol

I also think it could lead to potential compelling arcs for Yelena as she’s groomed to be a leader instead of automatically becoming one.

Also it could be interesting to see Walker in a position where he has to take orders from his peers and how he deals with that etc.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/25/2025, 12:32 PM
Neither of these characters are likable or could lead a team.
CholoScorpion
CholoScorpion - 4/25/2025, 12:35 PM
Thunderbolts are a street level team, how could they be a threat to Doom?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/25/2025, 12:48 PM
@CholoScorpion -

They fight evil Black Widow and evil Hawkeye.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 4/25/2025, 12:43 PM
It’s kind of funny how much this is shaping up to basically be a reskinned IW
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2025, 12:47 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - I mean , you could more or less say that every big superhero event comic even is similar to the last one since these stories tend to have a certain formula

Wouldn’t be surprised if some beats are similar but I can see the Russo’s & co trying to make it as different as possible
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 4/25/2025, 12:57 PM
@TheVisionary25 - fair but from leaks and stuff feels like we’re getting the same template again -

Villain who’s burdened with knowledge about a “threat” to the universe(s) doing some plan that he sees as righteous to save everyone by sacrificing a lot of others

Villain gathers artifacts to accomplish goal

Multiple teams of heroes in different locales trying to stop him before ultimately failing and a few survivors are around for the cliffhanger ending of the new world created by the villain

I’m sure they’ll make it good but just sigh maybe I’m just getting burned out on marvel
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2025, 1:08 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - fair enough

This rumors could be true but for now , let’s just treat them as such and not officially what will definitely happen.

All superhero stories to an extent have a formula (hell , all stories do) so I can understand there being potential similarities so it’s not completely beat for beat then I think that’s just fine.

Also Doom thinking if himself as a savior and hero is fitting.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/25/2025, 12:49 PM
Why are Disney liberals ruining franchises?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/25/2025, 12:58 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/25/2025, 1:01 PM
Infinity War had two teams also after consolidating a few random crews, so it's not surprising.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/25/2025, 1:10 PM
I'd think with anything, Sam and Bucky would lead separate teams, especially since Bucky at one time was the leader of New Avengers and Thunderbolts.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 4/25/2025, 1:18 PM
After reading the leaked plot of Thunderbolts, I'll be cancelling my viewing next week. A convoluted mess.

And an Avengers team lead by Yelena is simply stupid. Half the team are D-list characters with the personality of wooden planks.

And Sam ain't no leader either.

I'll rather go see Revenge of the Sith for a 3rd time that week lol.

