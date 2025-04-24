DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Calls Woke Agenda Criticisms "Absolute Nonsense"

Though it does seem to be a small minority of fans, Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again has received backlash for propagating a "woke agenda." The main reasons for this seem to stem from the perception that the show is anti-conservative and anti-cop, while also sidelining established characters such as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page in favor of more diverse supporting players.

One fan is under the impression that season 2 of the Disney+ revival series is going to double-down on the wokeness, and tagged star Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk) in an X post.

The actor was having none of it!

This is absolute nonsense," D'Onofrio replied. "We are not doubling down on any such thing. This statement is just not so. If there was any truth to it, i think I would know. We are telling Daredevil stories. We are not pushing any agenda other than making a Kick ass superhero drama."

At the end of the day, people are always going to find something to criticize if they feel a movie or series is at odds with their political beliefs in some way.

What do you make of the notion that Born Again is "woke" and D'Onofrio's response? Let us know in the comments section down below.

— Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) April 24, 2025

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.