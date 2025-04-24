DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Calls Woke Agenda Criticisms "Absolute Nonsense"

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Calls Woke Agenda Criticisms &quot;Absolute Nonsense&quot;

Responding to a comment on social media, Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio has called criticisms that the series propagates a woke agenda "absolute nonsense."

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 24, 2025 08:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Though it does seem to be a small minority of fans, Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again has received backlash for propagating a "woke agenda." The main reasons for this seem to stem from the perception that the show is anti-conservative and anti-cop, while also sidelining established characters such as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page in favor of more diverse supporting players.

One fan is under the impression that season 2 of the Disney+ revival series is going to double-down on the wokeness, and tagged star Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk) in an X post.

The actor was having none of it!

This is absolute nonsense," D'Onofrio replied. "We are not doubling down on any such thing. This statement is just not so. If there was any truth to it, i think I would know. We are telling Daredevil stories. We are not pushing any agenda other than making a Kick ass superhero drama."

At the end of the day, people are always going to find something to criticize if they feel a movie or series is at odds with their political beliefs in some way.

What do you make of the notion that Born Again is "woke" and D'Onofrio's response? Let us know in the comments section down below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Itwasme
Itwasme - 4/24/2025, 8:06 PM
I can't even keep up anymore. Lol
TheLobster
TheLobster - 4/24/2025, 8:07 PM
He’s correct: anyone crying woke is simply due to the fact that there’s black characters and that upsets racists so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/24/2025, 8:21 PM
@TheLobster - FALSE. THEY STILL TREAT OUR BLACK ASSES LIKE 💩, ESPECIALLY BLACK MALES THAT ARE NOT EFFEMINATE. I HAVE- (excuse me for yelling) I have spoken on this in several articles, so I won't do it again now, but this woke term regarding DDBA is in regards to "I saved myself" girlfriend, Kingpin's dilution to a Psychopathic SIMP, and his go along with being cheated on and undermined by a once beautiful Woman from the old season.

White Tiger should've lived.
The lil Tiger is woke 💩

Phil Caulson should be alive.
His niece is woke 💩.

Foggy should be alive.
The pointy face lady is woke 💩.

Kingpin turning into Kamala Trump is some woke 💩.

The black charcters in the MCU are either being disrespected, doing dumb shit, or about to get they asses whooped and/or killed.

What needs to happen: we need a stand-up Black Man to author stories that stand up Black men want to see. Show us some actual respect, and watch the re-emergence of an audience that realizes they were wrote off a looooong time ago.


🪙🪙
BaddestOptics
BaddestOptics - 4/24/2025, 8:22 PM
@KennKathleen - even if you comment is a joke, for the love of christ, shut the [frick] up.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/24/2025, 8:28 PM
@BaddestOptics - It's not. Didn't you block me. Or didn't I block you??? Go away now.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/24/2025, 8:08 PM

User Comment Image
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 4/24/2025, 8:09 PM
Can we please not inject politics into all aspects of life all the time? Some of us want an escape.
Stad
Stad - 4/24/2025, 8:10 PM
Here they come. LOL.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/24/2025, 8:12 PM
Thats exactly what he would say if he was Mayor Kingpin trying to cover up wokeism
AnEye
AnEye - 4/24/2025, 8:18 PM
Not everything has to be about social politics nor does everything have to lead up to it. It really is an OK show.

So funny how it’s something conservatives wanna stop so bad yet lives rent free in their head with the word “woke” lol.
BaddestOptics
BaddestOptics - 4/24/2025, 8:24 PM
I'd say we should sterilize anyone that unironically talks about "woke" but absolutely none of them are getting any sex ever.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/24/2025, 8:26 PM
@BaddestOptics - 😂

