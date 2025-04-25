CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD And LOKI Art Book Covers Reveal New Look At God Of Stories And Red Hulk

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD And LOKI Art Book Covers Reveal New Look At God Of Stories And Red Hulk

Marvel Studios will release new "Art of" books for Loki and Captain America: Brave New World later this year, and we now have a first look at the eye-catching covers for both of them. Check them out...

Marvel Studios' art books are always a must-have for fans, and thanks to The Artbook Collector, we have a first look at the covers for Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2 - The Art of the Series and Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World - The Art of the Movie.

The cover for the Loki book puts the God of Stories in the spotlight after his incredible transformation in the season 2 finale. As we're sure you'll remember, the Asgardian saved the Multiverse by taking a seat at the centre of it as a battery, for sorts, for all those branching timelines. 

That piece was illustrated by Jackson Sze, with Ian Joyner providing the cover for Captain America: Brave New World's book. On that, the redesigned Leader looms large as Sam Wilson and Red Hulk square off in an epic battle. 

The site also revealed that Loki Season 2 - The Art of the Series is scheduled for release on July 29, with Captain America: Brave New World - The Art of the Movie - barring any of the typical delays - coming slightly sooner on June 24. 

Loki season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season one finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

In Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson – who now wields the shield of Captain America after events in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – meets with newly elected U.S. president Thaddeus Ross and soon finds himself in the middle of an international incident. In a race against time, Sam must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Both Loki and Captain America are expected to play key roles in Avengers: Doomsday. They were among those announced for the movie by Marvel Studios not too long ago, and Tom Hiddleston recently broke his silence on the news. 

"[I'm] very, very excited," the actor said. "It’s really remarkable that I can talk about it because mostly I’m in a position of knowing and not being able to say anything...it’s been an extraordinary chapter of my life playing Loki, and it’s not over yet."

Check out the covers for these Loki and Captain America: Brave New World books below. 

