Mike Colter Will Join The DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Cast At NYCC - Will We See LUKE CAGE In Season 2?

Mike Colter Will Join The DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Cast At NYCC - Will We See LUKE CAGE In Season 2?

Following recent social media rumblings about Mike Colter's potential MCU return as Luke Cage, a planned New York Comic Con appearance has added further fuel to the fire about a Daredevil: Born Again role.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 29, 2025 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Mike Colter first played Luke Cage in Jessica Jones, and later took centre stage in two seasons of his own series. The actor also reprised the role in The Defenders, and aside from a questionable season 2 finale that saw the Hero for Hire break bad, his take on Luke was well-received by comic book fans. 

The upcoming second season of Daredevil: Born Again will feature Krysten Ritter's return as Jessica Jones, but should we expect to see any other Defenders? There are already rumblings about Colter's return, and a New York Comic Con announcement adds some weight to the rumours. 

As you can see below, Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Krysten Ritter, and Vincent D’Onofrio have all been announced for the event...and so has Colter.

Marvel Television is expected to have a presence at New York Comic Con, prompting speculation that we're getting an official announcement about Cage joining the fight against Mayor Wilson Fisk. In the comics, Luke became the new Mayor when Fisk was finally exposed and removed from office.

While there's nothing to say we're heading in that direction, Luke would add a lot to Daredevil: Born Again, especially as an ally to the Man Without Fear. 

We'll see what happens, but it certainly feels like we'll get a Luke Cage cameo at the very least. Where does that leave Iron Fist? Well, poor Finn Jones is probably going to be left on the shelf, especially amid rumblings that the MCU will eventually get a new present-day Iron Fist in place of Danny Rand. 

"I still have hopes for it," Colter said of a possible MCU return back in March. "I don't think about it anymore. I think there's always time. I don't think it's impossible. Anything can happen."

Last year, he talked more about where the land lies with Power Man. "I would love to explore it, if they found some story, some way, somewhere, to take it. And I'm happy that Charlie Cox and those are getting it rebooted, but I don't have any [idea if Luke Cage is getting rebooted]. I'm not holding anything back."

"I think that's the right move," Colter said of Daredevil: Born Again, which serves as Daredevil season 4. "They should have never tried [to reboot it.] No, no, I don't know what that was about. I'm like, 'Well, yeah, duh,' It was not broke, so don't fix it."

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is expected to premiere on Disney+ in March 2026 and is confirmed to be 8 episodes.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 BTS Photos Seemingly Confirm Return To Potentially Spoilery Location
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 BTS Photos Seemingly Confirm Return To Potentially Spoilery Location
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Expected To Run For At Least Three Seasons; Marvel Prepping For 2026 Shoot
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Expected To Run For "At Least" Three Seasons; Marvel Prepping For 2026 Shoot

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
blacksocksdaily
blacksocksdaily - 8/29/2025, 10:36 AM
I actually really liked him as Luke Cage, and could see him doing great with another chance
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/29/2025, 10:44 AM
@blacksocksdaily - Same. I’d like all these characters to roll into the films. His gold t shirt is a must though.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/29/2025, 10:37 AM
We need Marvel Studios Luke Cage movie.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 8/29/2025, 10:50 AM
No chance he'd be written well by the team in charge at the moment.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/29/2025, 10:58 AM
“…𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝟐 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐬𝐚𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐛𝐚𝐝”.

Ummmm , that’s not what happened…

Part of Luke’s struggle in S2 was he felt like what he was doing wasn’t enough to stop the criminal element in Harlem which he equates to being a firefighter who kept putting out fires that wouldn’t stop popping up and there wasn’t enough water to do so.

By the end , he decides to take over Harlem’s Paradise to manage the flow of crime in Harlem and essentially be the “sheriff” of Harlem with Misty’s fear being who could become corrupted himself which was suppose to be his arc in S3.

?si=qs5wpzn0K-kK5to5

Anyway , I could definitely see him show up in BA S2 and I hope he does since I like Colter’s version of the character.
gambgel
gambgel - 8/29/2025, 11:07 AM
I really want to see these Netflix characters finally jumping to the movies.

I dont know what the hell Marvel Studios is waiting for.
narrow290
narrow290 - 8/29/2025, 11:34 AM
The show was great until they killed Cottonmouth after that they watered him down so much it was painful to watch. I like him as Luke but I wanna see some real superhero street action and none of the Netflix shows delivered except Daredevil

Lets make sure we have good scripts in place if Colter does return
PatchesOhulihan
PatchesOhulihan - 8/29/2025, 11:43 AM
He seemed really underpowered in his series. Like he was Great Value Power Man. CW Power Man.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder