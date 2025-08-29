Mike Colter Will Join The DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Cast At NYCC - Will We See LUKE CAGE In Season 2?

Mike Colter first played Luke Cage in Jessica Jones, and later took centre stage in two seasons of his own series. The actor also reprised the role in The Defenders, and aside from a questionable season 2 finale that saw the Hero for Hire break bad, his take on Luke was well-received by comic book fans.

The upcoming second season of Daredevil: Born Again will feature Krysten Ritter's return as Jessica Jones, but should we expect to see any other Defenders? There are already rumblings about Colter's return, and a New York Comic Con announcement adds some weight to the rumours.

As you can see below, Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Krysten Ritter, and Vincent D’Onofrio have all been announced for the event...and so has Colter.

Marvel Television is expected to have a presence at New York Comic Con, prompting speculation that we're getting an official announcement about Cage joining the fight against Mayor Wilson Fisk. In the comics, Luke became the new Mayor when Fisk was finally exposed and removed from office.

While there's nothing to say we're heading in that direction, Luke would add a lot to Daredevil: Born Again, especially as an ally to the Man Without Fear.

We'll see what happens, but it certainly feels like we'll get a Luke Cage cameo at the very least. Where does that leave Iron Fist? Well, poor Finn Jones is probably going to be left on the shelf, especially amid rumblings that the MCU will eventually get a new present-day Iron Fist in place of Danny Rand.

"I still have hopes for it," Colter said of a possible MCU return back in March. "I don't think about it anymore. I think there's always time. I don't think it's impossible. Anything can happen."

Last year, he talked more about where the land lies with Power Man. "I would love to explore it, if they found some story, some way, somewhere, to take it. And I'm happy that Charlie Cox and those are getting it rebooted, but I don't have any [idea if Luke Cage is getting rebooted]. I'm not holding anything back."

"I think that's the right move," Colter said of Daredevil: Born Again, which serves as Daredevil season 4. "They should have never tried [to reboot it.] No, no, I don't know what that was about. I'm like, 'Well, yeah, duh,' It was not broke, so don't fix it."

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is expected to premiere on Disney+ in March 2026 and is confirmed to be 8 episodes.