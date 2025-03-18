New DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Poster Spotlights The Return Of Jon Bernthal As The Punisher

The fourth episode of Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+, and Marvel Television has debuted a new character featuring Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle.

If you haven't watched yet, spoilers will follow.

"Sic Semper Systema," which roughly translates to all systems will inevitably be overthrown, saw the return of The Punisher, as Matt Murdock sought out his old "friend" after discovering a bullet casing with a familiar skull logo at the scene of Hector Ayala's murder.

Murdock seemed fairly certain that Frank didn't actually kill White Tiger, but he had an ulterior motive for tracking down the ruthless vigilante, which Castle senses almost immediately. Matt isn't quite prepared to allow vengeance to consume him entirely and become like The Punisher... but he may only need a little push.

Castle only appears in one scene, but it's by far the highlight of the episode, and we already know from set photos that he will show up again before the end of the season.

Check out the poster below along with a new teaser and some season 2 set photos, and let us know what you thought of tonight's episode in the comments section.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.