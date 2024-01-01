ECHO Battles Daredevil In Action-Packed First Clip From Disney+ HAWKEYE Spin-Off

Disney+ has released the first full clip from Echo, and it features Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) taking the fight to the Man Without Fear (Charlie Cox)...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 01, 2024 08:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Echo

Marvel Studios debuted the first full clip from Echo on Sky Sports earlier tonight, and it spotlights what's shaping up to be an incredibly exciting fight scene between Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) and Daredevil (Charlie Cox).

In the sneak peek, Echo holds her own against the Man Without Fear, but might be a little outmatched. After realizing that she probably won't prevail in hand-to-hand combat, the canny warrior changes up her tactics and attempts to gun the Devil of Hell's Kitchen down, but things don't exactly go according to plan.

Check out the clip in the player below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Echo will also be the first project under a new banner known as Marvel Spotlight, which takes its name from an anthology comic book series that debuted back in 1971 and was the origin of beloved Marvel characters like Ghost Rider and Spider-Woman.

“Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity," said Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum. "Just like comics fans didn’t need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn’t need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what’s happening in Maya’s story.”

"Marvel Studios presents Echo in which Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations tied to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) aka Kingpin," reads the most recent synopsis. "In the first episode, we are introduced to Maya Lopez and her struggles."

In addition to Cox, D'Onofrio and Cox (Charlie), the show will also star Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez (Cox), whose ruthless behaviour in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

NinnesMBC - 1/1/2024, 8:02 PM
It looked great. And I liked that it was all in one-take.
Waifuslayer - 1/1/2024, 8:03 PM
You can practically hear them counting their steps to remember the choreography.

Awful
AvalonX - 1/1/2024, 8:05 PM
@Waifuslayer - Truly awful. They could have at least attempted to get someone in some kind of physical condition considering one of Echo's gifts is she is extremely athletic.
AvalonX - 1/1/2024, 8:04 PM
Why is Daredevil abusing a Teletubbie?
McMurdo - 1/1/2024, 8:05 PM
I just don't think she should stand a baker's chance against DD. But that's just me. Choreography looks good tho can't lie.
AvalonX - 1/1/2024, 8:06 PM
@McMurdo - Are you serious? You can see the pauses and delays as she tries to keep pace with her steps.

