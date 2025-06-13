New IRONHEART Teaser Reveals First Full Look At Riri Williams' Magical Suit Of Armor

New IRONHEART Teaser Reveals First Full Look At Riri Williams' Magical Suit Of Armor

A new featurette for Ironheart is now online, and it includes some new footage or Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) in what is believed to be her final suit of magically-enhanced armor...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 13, 2025 07:06 PM EST
Marvel Television has released a new featurette for the next MCU-set Disney+ series, Ironheart, and in addition to some behind-the-scenes clips and interviews with those involved with bringing the show to the screen, there are some quick glimpses of brand-new footage.

There's not much here that wasn't in the first trailer, but we do get a first full look at what is believed to be Riri Williams' final suit of armor, which will be powered by a combination of advanced tech and magic. There also appears to be a quick glimpse of a mysterious character who may turn out to be Eziekel Stane.

In addition, MTTSH has revealed the logline for the premiere episode.

"After being expelled from MIT and stripped of her tech, teen genius Riri Williams returns to Chicago. A chance encounter leads her into the orbit of a dangerous crew, and when she uses a brain-mapping device to repair her broken suit, she accidentally brings back a hologram AI of her dead best friend."

Thorne recently (and perhaps inadvertently) hinted that she will be a part of Avengers: Doomsday and/or Secret Wars while speaking to The Direct.

"Oh, you know, what can I say? The odds might be in our favor. Who knows? We'll see. We'll see." 

Thorne was also asked about her character's magical armor.

"I think we've got little tastes and teases of that previously. Throughout, you know, the phases that have led us here. But this, absolutely, to me, feels like new territory in terms of how tech and magic can merge, how they can work together, how they might clash."

Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit so she can make her mark on the world. Her time in Wakanda has left her more eager than ever to pursue her dreams, and her quest entangles her in a dangerous world of science and magic.

“Riri is definitely in conversation with a street-level show like Daredevil,” Wakanda Forever director and Ironheart EP Ryan Coogler teased after the trailer debuted. “You’ve got characters trying — both heroes and villains — to make do with what they have. Then you combine that with cosmic Marvel, characters who would be at home in Doctor Strange or WandaVision. That [mix] of street-level Marvel and magical Marvel is a pretty crazy combination.”

Have another look at the first trailer, poster and promo stills below.

Image

Image

Image

Image

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launches on Disney+ June 24, 2025.

tmp3
tmp3 - 6/13/2025, 7:33 PM
Do I need to read Faust by Goethe to understand Mephisto in this?
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 6/13/2025, 7:35 PM
Looks like shit 👍
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/13/2025, 7:36 PM
stealing from tony wasn't enough, now she be stealing from strange?
User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/13/2025, 7:40 PM
I wonder where she gets the magic from 🤔 I'm intrigued. The hood must beat the shit out of her for her to need that.

Kinda looks like sorcerer magic or am I tweaking?

Less than two weeks. I'm hyped. Plus she in the city 💕
cubrn
cubrn - 6/13/2025, 7:42 PM
@MyCoolYoung - Looks like Red Hood is going to be the magic component. I'm stoked for this show.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/13/2025, 7:44 PM
@MyCoolYoung - yeah , I’m intrigued by that too

Honestly with the whole Magic vs science element in this , I didn’t think it would be her using a combo of both towards the end.

Also cool that we are having it be in Chicago since it will no doubt give it a fresh vibe
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/13/2025, 7:41 PM
Forgot this was coming out this month.

