New IRONHEART Teaser Reveals First Full Look At Riri Williams' Magical Suit Of Armor

Marvel Television has released a new featurette for the next MCU-set Disney+ series, Ironheart, and in addition to some behind-the-scenes clips and interviews with those involved with bringing the show to the screen, there are some quick glimpses of brand-new footage.

There's not much here that wasn't in the first trailer, but we do get a first full look at what is believed to be Riri Williams' final suit of armor, which will be powered by a combination of advanced tech and magic. There also appears to be a quick glimpse of a mysterious character who may turn out to be Eziekel Stane.

In addition, MTTSH has revealed the logline for the premiere episode.

"After being expelled from MIT and stripped of her tech, teen genius Riri Williams returns to Chicago. A chance encounter leads her into the orbit of a dangerous crew, and when she uses a brain-mapping device to repair her broken suit, she accidentally brings back a hologram AI of her dead best friend."

Go beyond the armor with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Marvel Television’s #Ironheart streaming June 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/SCqqI241Z5 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 13, 2025

Time to suit up. See Riri Williams in Marvel Television’s #Ironheart, arriving June 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/cdVjATxIP4 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 13, 2025

Thorne recently (and perhaps inadvertently) hinted that she will be a part of Avengers: Doomsday and/or Secret Wars while speaking to The Direct.

"Oh, you know, what can I say? The odds might be in our favor. Who knows? We'll see. We'll see."

Thorne was also asked about her character's magical armor.

"I think we've got little tastes and teases of that previously. Throughout, you know, the phases that have led us here. But this, absolutely, to me, feels like new territory in terms of how tech and magic can merge, how they can work together, how they might clash."

Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit so she can make her mark on the world. Her time in Wakanda has left her more eager than ever to pursue her dreams, and her quest entangles her in a dangerous world of science and magic.

“Riri is definitely in conversation with a street-level show like Daredevil,” Wakanda Forever director and Ironheart EP Ryan Coogler teased after the trailer debuted. “You’ve got characters trying — both heroes and villains — to make do with what they have. Then you combine that with cosmic Marvel, characters who would be at home in Doctor Strange or WandaVision. That [mix] of street-level Marvel and magical Marvel is a pretty crazy combination.”

Have another look at the first trailer, poster and promo stills below.

Marvel Television's all-new series #Ironheart launches with a 3-episode premiere June 24 at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZGRhMf33fF — Marvel Studios* (@MarvelStudios) May 14, 2025

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launches on Disney+ June 24, 2025.