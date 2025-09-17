MARVEL ZOMBIES Full Cast List Reveals Some Major SPOILERS And Which Characters Have Been Recast

MARVEL ZOMBIES Full Cast List Reveals Some Major SPOILERS And Which Characters Have Been Recast

The full cast list for all four episodes of Marvel Zombies has been released, and it reveals some major spoilers for the upcoming animated series, along with which MCU characters have been recast...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 17, 2025 05:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Zombies

Marvel Zombies premieres on Disney+ one week from today, and Marvel Studios has now revealed the full cast lists for all four episodes. As you might expect, there are some big spoilers here, primarily for characters who seemingly perish and later return. 

We also have news on several MCU characters/actors who weren't previously announced for the series, as well as confirmation of which heroes and villains have been recast. Chris Hemsworth, for example, will not be reprising his role as Thor, despite voicing the God of Thunder in What If...?

It's an interesting lineup of heroes and villains, but the focus is clearly on those from Phase 4 movies like Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and the unmade Blade movie. That's not a bad thing; just a reminder of how long we've been waiting for this series. 

"It's a different type of Zombie show," Marvel Zombies showrunner Bryan Andrews says in press notes shared by Disney. "It’s a fantasy adventure in a lot of ways and everyone had such a blast with it because it’s something you don't normally get to do at Marvel, and I hope fans get that excitement from it."

"I hope that they go in and get all the things they wanted and enjoy the things they didn't expect. I just want them to be satisfied and say 'F*** yeah’ when they’re done."

Andrews added, "I think fans will be surprised constantly. This is a story where anything could happen to any character at any time. We were rarely told 'no.' The sky was the limit for us and we hope that shows in these episodes."

Previously unannounced additions to the cast are highlighted in bold, while recasts are underlined. Again, be warned that spoilers follow from this point on...

Episode 1

Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), Kerry Condon (F.R.I.D.A.Y.), Kenna Ramsey (Zombie Okoye), Todd Williams (Blade Knight), Kari Wahlgren (Melina Vostokoff), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian)

Episode 2

Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Awkwafina (Katy Chen), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Feodor Chin (Wenwu), Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan), Todd Williams (Blade Knight), David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Kenna Ramsey (Zombie Okoye), Wyatt Russell (John Walker), Rama Vallury (Baron Zemo), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/The Red Queen) 

Episode 3

Hudson Thames (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang), Greg Furman (Thor), Adam Hugill (Rintrah), Daniel Swain (London Master), Sheila Atim (Sara), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Awkwafina (Katy Chen), Todd Williams (Blade Knight), Rama Vallury (Baron Zemo), Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan), David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), F. Murray Abraham (Khonshu), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/The Red Queen)

Episode 4

Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Awkwafina (Katy Chen), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Todd Williams (Blade Knight), Hudson Thames (Peter Parker/SpiderMan), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang), Adam Hugill (Rintrah), Sheila Atim (Sara), Daniel Swain (London Master), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/The Red Queen), Kenna Ramsey (Zombie Okoye), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan)

In Marvel Zombies, after the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a desperate group of survivors discovers the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking life and limb to save their world.

The series will feature the voices of Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Awkwafina (Katy), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), among others.

Marvel Zombies was created by Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells. The series is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells, and is produced by Danielle Costa and Carrie Wassenaar. 

Run, lurch, but definitely don’t walk to Disney+ on September 24 to catch the four-episode Marvel Zombies.

MARVEL ZOMBIES TV Spot Pits The Undead Captain Marvel And Ikaris Against Each Other
Related:

MARVEL ZOMBIES TV Spot Pits The Undead Captain Marvel And Ikaris Against Each Other
MARVEL ZOMBIES Promo Art Features Undead Thanos, Namor, Scarlet Witch, Captain America, And Okoye
Recommended For You:

MARVEL ZOMBIES Promo Art Features Undead Thanos, Namor, Scarlet Witch, Captain America, And Okoye

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HegoD
HegoD - 9/17/2025, 5:50 AM
Strange that they got Murray Abraham as Khonshu without Oscar Isaacs' Moon Knight
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/17/2025, 6:12 AM
@HegoD - I haven't seen a lot from this show, but I think Blade's supposed to be Konshu's champion in this
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/17/2025, 6:21 AM
@bkmeijer1 - yes you are right

Blade is also Moon Knight in this , it’s why you see Khonshu’s reflection in his sword from one of the trailers.

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/17/2025, 6:13 AM
So Kamela and Blade are gonna be the leads in this? Only characters in each episode it seems
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/17/2025, 6:16 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I know Kamala is supposed to to be at the center of it

I think Iman said she was like the Frodo of the story so I’m assuming Blade has to get her somewhere to do something that could end this apocalypse
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/17/2025, 6:39 AM
@TheVisionary25 - that actually sounds pretty interesting. Do hope Blade being Konshu's champion specially factors into it somehow as well (instead of just being a gimmick)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/17/2025, 6:44 AM
@bkmeijer1 - yeah

I’m interested to see if they touch on how that happened & such in this reality or will it just be there.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder