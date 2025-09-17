MARVEL ZOMBIES Full Cast List Reveals Some Major SPOILERS And Which Characters Have Been Recast

Marvel Zombies premieres on Disney+ one week from today, and Marvel Studios has now revealed the full cast lists for all four episodes. As you might expect, there are some big spoilers here, primarily for characters who seemingly perish and later return.

We also have news on several MCU characters/actors who weren't previously announced for the series, as well as confirmation of which heroes and villains have been recast. Chris Hemsworth, for example, will not be reprising his role as Thor, despite voicing the God of Thunder in What If...?

It's an interesting lineup of heroes and villains, but the focus is clearly on those from Phase 4 movies like Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and the unmade Blade movie. That's not a bad thing; just a reminder of how long we've been waiting for this series.

"It's a different type of Zombie show," Marvel Zombies showrunner Bryan Andrews says in press notes shared by Disney. "It’s a fantasy adventure in a lot of ways and everyone had such a blast with it because it’s something you don't normally get to do at Marvel, and I hope fans get that excitement from it."

"I hope that they go in and get all the things they wanted and enjoy the things they didn't expect. I just want them to be satisfied and say 'F*** yeah’ when they’re done."

Andrews added, "I think fans will be surprised constantly. This is a story where anything could happen to any character at any time. We were rarely told 'no.' The sky was the limit for us and we hope that shows in these episodes."

Previously unannounced additions to the cast are highlighted in bold, while recasts are underlined . Again, be warned that spoilers follow from this point on...

Episode 1

Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), Kerry Condon (F.R.I.D.A.Y.), Kenna Ramsey (Zombie Okoye) , Todd Williams (Blade Knight) , Kari Wahlgren (Melina Vostokoff) , Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian)

Episode 2

Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Awkwafina (Katy Chen), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Feodor Chin (Wenwu) , Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan), Todd Williams (Blade Knight) , David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Kenna Ramsey (Zombie Okoye) , Wyatt Russell (John Walker), Rama Vallury (Baron Zemo) , Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/The Red Queen)

Episode 3

Hudson Thames (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) , Paul Rudd (Scott Lang), Greg Furman (Thor) , Adam Hugill (Rintrah), Daniel Swain (London Master), Sheila Atim (Sara), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Awkwafina (Katy Chen), Todd Williams (Blade Knight) , Rama Vallury (Baron Zemo) , Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan), David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), F. Murray Abraham (Khonshu), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/The Red Queen)

Episode 4

Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Awkwafina (Katy Chen), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Todd Williams (Blade Knight) , Hudson Thames (Peter Parker/SpiderMan) , Paul Rudd (Scott Lang), Adam Hugill (Rintrah), Sheila Atim (Sara), Daniel Swain (London Master), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/The Red Queen), Kenna Ramsey (Zombie Okoye) , Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan)

Who will make it out alive?



Stream Marvel Animation’s #MarvelZombies, a four-part event coming September 24, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/LNksU65nUy — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 16, 2025

In Marvel Zombies, after the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a desperate group of survivors discovers the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking life and limb to save their world.

The series will feature the voices of Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Awkwafina (Katy), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), among others.

Marvel Zombies was created by Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells. The series is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells, and is produced by Danielle Costa and Carrie Wassenaar.

Run, lurch, but definitely don’t walk to Disney+ on September 24 to catch the four-episode Marvel Zombies.