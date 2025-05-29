Kerry Condon Confirmed To Play F.R.I.D.A.Y. In Human Form In Disney+ VISION Series

As Marvel Studios' Vision series - which may or may not turn out to be titled "Vision Quest" - continues to round out its cast, we have a very interesting update relating to Tony Stark's former AI assistant.

According to Daniel Richtman, Kerry Condon will appear as F.R.I.D.A.Y. in human form. This isn't the first time the Academy Award-nominated The Banshees of Inisherin has been mentioned in connection with the Vision show, but we weren't sure if she'd actually appear in live-action or simply add her voice to the character.

Condon voiced Tony's second AI after J.A.R.V.I.S. (Paul Bettany) was transformed into Vision. We have also heard that James D'Arcy will return as Edwin Jarvis in some capacity.

How these characters will factor into the show remains to be seen.

We recently learned that T’nia Miller (Foundation, The Fall of the House of Usher, La Fortuna) will play the Bride of Ultron, Jocasta, who is described as "cunning, powerful and driven by revenge."

Jocasta will likely be introduced as a villain, but there's a chance she will ultimately end up joining the Avengers down the line. In the comics, Jocasta - later known as Jocasta Pym - was created to be Ultron's bride, and was given the brainwaves of Janet van Dyne. It remains to be seen if the character will be given a similar origin for her live-action debut.

The Vision project has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along."

We found out last year that the show had been revamped, with Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas now on board as showrunner.

Matalas' work on Picard is said to have "greatly impressed the top brass at the studio. Marvel chief Kevin Feige, an avowed Trekkie, even recently appeared with Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts.”

In addition to Bettany, Avengers: Age of Ultron's James Spader set to reprise his Ultron role ("it’s unclear whether Ultron will be returning as a robot or in human form"). There's been no mention of Elizabeth Olsen's potential involvement, but the series will take place after the events of WandaVision, "as ghost Vision presumably explores his new purpose in life."

The finale of WandaVision revealed that the Vision we'd been spending time with over the course of the season was actually one of Wanda's constructs, but the real, "White Vision" was rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. and programmed to track down and kill the Scarlet Witch. This version of the character away to parts unknown towards the end of the episode after declaring himself to be the "true Vision."

As for Wanda, last we saw of the powerful sorceress, she was laying waste to the Illuminati and bringing a mountain down on top of herself in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Picard actor Todd Stashwick is also on board as "an assassin who is on the trail of android and the technology he possesses."

Previous rumors claimed that Vision's children, Vin and Viv, would make their MCU debuts in the show, but we have no idea which - if any - ideas from Jac Schaefer's incarnation of the series will carry over. Faran Tahir will also return as Raza, the ruthless leader of the 10 Rings terrorist group who targeted Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in 2008's Iron Man