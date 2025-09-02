VISION QUEST & AGATHA ALL ALONG Stars Drop A Big Hint That They'll Reunite In The MCU As Speed And Wiccan

Vision Quest actor Ruaridh Mollica and Agatha All Along's Joe Locke has shared a new Instagram photo, which has to be viewed as a hint that they will soon reunite in the MCU as Speed and Wiccan...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 02, 2025 09:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Vision

Agatha All Along star Joe Locke and Vision Quest actor Ruaridh Mollica are currently starring in a play together, and a behind-the-scenes photo of the pair taken during a radio show appearance recently did the rounds online.

Though that previous photo didn't hint at their MCU roles (past or future), Locke and Mollica have clearly decided to lean into the speculation that the latter has been cast as Tommy Maximoff, aka Speed, in the upcoming WandaVision spin-off series.

The photo finds Mollica and Locke standing side-by-side, with the caption "#twinning, which obviously refers to the fact that they are wearing similar-looking tops (wink wink).

As far as we know, Locke is not set to appear as Wiccan in the Vision series, but we will likely see the pair reunite in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. The sons of the Scarlet Witch are also expected to be a part of the Young Avengers/The Champions roster alongside the likes of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani).

Paul Bettany is set to return as the titular Synthezoid, along with James Spader as Ultron, who is expected to play the villain in human form along with a number of other returning AI characters.

Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek, 12 Monkeys, The Rig) recently joined the cast as a human version of E.D.I.T.H. (Even Dead, I'm The Hero). This tech was created by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) before being passed on to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) following Iron Man's demise in Avengers: Endgame.

Kerry Condon was rumored to appear as F.R.I.D.A.Y. in human form, but we recently learned that Picard's Orla Brady will actually play the role. James D'Arcy will also be back as Edwin Jarvis in some capacity.

T’nia Miller (Foundation, The Fall of the House of Usher, La Fortuna) is set to play the Bride of Ultron, Jocasta, who is described as "cunning, powerful and driven by revenge." Faran Tahir will also return as Raza, the ruthless leader of the 10 Rings terrorist group who targeted Stark in 2008's Iron Man.

The Vision project has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along." Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas is on board as showrunner. 

Matalas' work on Picard is said to have "greatly impressed the top brass at the studio. Marvel chief Kevin Feige, an avowed Trekkie, even recently appeared with Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts.”

There's been no mention of Elizabeth Olsen's potential involvement, but we do know that the series will take place after the events of WandaVision, "as ghost Vision presumably explores his new purpose in life."

The finale of WandaVision revealed that the Vision we'd been spending time with over the course of the season was actually one of Wanda's constructs, but the real, "White Vision" was rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. and programmed to track down and kill the Scarlet Witch. This version of the character away to parts unknown towards the end of the episode after declaring himself to be the "true Vision."

WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/2/2025, 9:52 AM
Will this be Marvel's 7th flop in a row?

Reboot the MCU and DCU
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 9/2/2025, 10:47 AM
@WalletsClosed - Trolls gonna troll
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 9/2/2025, 10:31 AM
Great choice but I need them in the movies now !

