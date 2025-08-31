VISION QUEST: The Official Logo For Marvel's WANDAVISION Spin-Off Has Been Revealed

A first look at the official logo for Marvel's Vision Quest Disney+ series has been revealed via a crew t-shirt - which was spotted on the set of Clayface!

By MarkCassidy - Aug 31, 2025 11:08 AM EST
A first look at the logo for Marvel Television's Vision series has been revealed - on the set of a DC Studios movie!

The title design for the WandaVision spin-off show - which now seems to be officially titled Vision Quest - was spotted on the back of a guy's t-shirt on the Liverpool set of Clayface. Whether this crew member is pulling double duty on both projects (seems like a lot of work) or simply visiting a friend on the DCU film's set is unclear.

Vision Quest is set to premiere on Disney+ at some point next year. We're not sure if filming is underway just yet, but previous reports have indicated that the show is scheduled for an early September shoot.

Paul Bettany will return as the titular Synthezoid, along with James Spader as Ultron, who is expected to play the villain in human form along with a number of other returning AI characters.

Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek, 12 Monkeys, The Rig) recently joined the cast as a human version of E.D.I.T.H. (Even Dead, I'm The Hero). This tech was created by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) before being passed on to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) following Iron Man's demise in Avengers: Endgame.

Kerry Condon was rumored to appear as F.R.I.D.A.Y. in human form, but we recently learned that Picard's Orla Brady will actually play the role. James D'Arcy will be back as Edwin Jarvis in some capacity, and we have also heard that The Franchise and Too Rough actor Ruaridh Mollica's character, Tucker, will indeed turn out to be Tommy Maximoff, aka Speed.

T’nia Miller (Foundation, The Fall of the House of Usher, La Fortuna) is set to play the Bride of Ultron, Jocasta, who is described as "cunning, powerful and driven by revenge." Faran Tahir will also return as Raza, the ruthless leader of the 10 Rings terrorist group who targeted Stark in 2008's Iron Man.

The Vision project has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along." Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas is on board as showrunner. 

Matalas' work on Picard is said to have "greatly impressed the top brass at the studio. Marvel chief Kevin Feige, an avowed Trekkie, even recently appeared with Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts.”

There's been no mention of Elizabeth Olsen's potential involvement, but we do know that the series will take place after the events of WandaVision, "as ghost Vision presumably explores his new purpose in life."

The finale of WandaVision revealed that the Vision we'd been spending time with over the course of the season was actually one of Wanda's constructs, but the real, "White Vision" was rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. and programmed to track down and kill the Scarlet Witch. This version of the character away to parts unknown towards the end of the episode after declaring himself to be the "true Vision."

