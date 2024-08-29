RUMOR: VISION Disney+ Series Could Feature Members Of The WEST COAST AVENGERS

RUMOR: VISION Disney+ Series Could Feature Members Of The WEST COAST AVENGERS

Following on from reports that Elizabeth Olsen might return as the Scarlet Witch for the Disney+ Vision series, we're hearing that members of the West Coast Avengers may also appear...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 29, 2024 08:08 AM EST
We recently got word that Avengers: Age of Ultron star James Spader is set to return as the titular villain for the planned Disney+ Vision series, and the trade report strongly hinted that Elizabeth Olsen will also reprise her WandaVision role as Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch.

Daniel Richtman followed-up by claiming that Olsen was "a lock" for a Marvel project that will film in 2025 (it's worth noting that Avengers: Doomsday is also scheduled to begin shooting next year), and mentioned that the Vision show will "have elements of West Cost Avengers."

Now, the scooper is reporting that members of the WCA might feature in the WandaVision spin-off.

This chapter of Earth's Mightiest Heroes was formed by Hawkeye in the '80s, and while numerous members have come and gone over the years, the original line-up included Vision, Mockingbird, Wonder Man, Tigra, and Iron Man (with Rhodey in the armor)

If this is accurate, it obviously suggests that the groundwork will be laid for the team's formations down the line, and possibly even a West Coast Avengers movie or series.

We found out earlier this year that the show had been revamped, with Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas now on board as showrunner. The series is currently on track for a 2026 premiere.

Matalas' work on Picard is said to have "greatly impressed the top brass at the studio. Marvel chief Kevin Feige, an avowed Trekkie, even recently appeared with Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts.”

Bettany will reprise his role as the MCU's tragic synthezoid, and the story is expected to focus on "ghost Vision exploring his new purpose in life."

The finale of WandaVision revealed that the Vision we'd been spending time with over the course of the season was actually one of Wanda's constructs, but the real, "White Vision" was rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. and programmed to track down and kill the Scarlet Witch. This version of the character away to parts unknown towards the end of the episode after declaring himself to be the "true Vision."

As for Wanda, last we saw of the powerful sorceress, she was laying waste to the Illuminati and bringing a mountain down on top of herself in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Previous Vision Quest rumors claimed that Vision's children, Vin and Viv, would make their MCU debuts in the show, but we have no idea which - if any - ideas from Jac Schaefer's incarnation of the series will carry over. Euphoria alum Javon Walton is rumored to be up for the role of "Teen" (most likely Speed).

"Marvel Studios' WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban life – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems."

In addition to Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as the leads, WandaVision stars Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Debra Jo Rupp, Randall Park, and Kat Dennings. Following the success of the series, an "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" spin-off featuring the return of Hahn as Agatha Harkness was announced. We recently learned that this show would actually be titled Agatha All Along.

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/29/2024, 8:14 AM
I doubt they're gonna introduce Tigra this late in the game, but I could see the Bartons, War Machine and Wonder Man show up in this.
lvcl
lvcl - 8/29/2024, 8:28 AM
@bkmeijer1 -

It could be nice some series with Hawkeye & Mockingbird / Palicki

User Comment Image

User Comment Image


User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/29/2024, 8:47 AM
@lvcl - I doubt they will. The previous Mockingbird show didn't get off the ground either, but I could see a future team-up between Hawkeye and Agent 13
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/29/2024, 8:48 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Tigra could easily pop up, especially with the Mutant era on the horizon.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/29/2024, 8:52 AM
@lvcl - marvel surprised fans by race swap kang and valkery , and woman playing sue storm not was fans choice before she got part could be diffnert blonde as mocking bird , different race of woman play that character
Skestra
Skestra - 8/29/2024, 9:18 AM
@dragon316 - Just cast Gusto as Mockingbird. Boom. Done. Cut the check.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/29/2024, 8:50 AM
That would be cool , hopefully it’s done well if true and doesn’t make the show feel overstuffed…

I do doubt Clint starts the West Coast Avengers in this since this version would rather just be with his family until he gets pulled into something (which could be the case here).

It would be cool atleast to get Linda Cardellini’s Laura Barton more to do since Hawkeye revealed that she was seemingly a former SHIELD agent too and had the Alias “Agent 19” which is one of Mockingbirds in the comics..

Granted , we have had Adrianne Palicki as Bobbi Morse in AOS but if they decide to make Laura Mockingbird in this too then this could be a way to do (unless 19 and Mickingbird are seperate characters in the MCU).

User Comment Image

I would be down to get a West Coast Avengers team though since post SW , I hope there are more then just the Avengers or Thunderbolts.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/29/2024, 9:16 AM
Yes.
User Comment Image

