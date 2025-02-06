VISION Series Adds THE FRANCHISE Actor Ruaridh Mollica As "Tucker" - Has The MCU Found Its Speed?

Marvel Television's planned Vision series has added a new cast member, and there's some speculation that the actor will play Billy Maximoff's brother, Tommy...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 06, 2025 06:02 PM EST
Filed Under: WandaVision

Marvel Studios' planned Vision series has added another new cast member, and there's already speculation that the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have found its Tommy Maximoff, aka Speed.

Deadline reports that The Franchise and Too Rough actor Ruaridh Mollica has joined the WandaVision spin-off as a character named "Tucker."

Though this Tucker might well be a completely different character, previous rumors have suggested that the Vision series will introduce Billy Maximoff's (Joe Locke) brother, who the newly powered-up Wiccan set off to locate alongside "Ghost Agatha" in the season finale of Agatha All Along

At 25, Mollica is a little older than Locke (21), but he could convincingly play a teenager.

The untitled Vision project - which may or may not end up being called Vision Quest - has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along."

We found out last year that the show had been revamped, with Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas now on board as showrunner. 

Matalas' work on Picard is said to have "greatly impressed the top brass at the studio. Marvel chief Kevin Feige, an avowed Trekkie, even recently appeared with Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts.”

In addition to Paul Bettany, Avengers: Age of Ultron's James Spader set to reprise his Ultron role ("it’s unclear whether Ultron will be returning as a robot or in human form"). There's been no mention of Elizabeth Olsen's potential involvement, but the series will take place after the events of WandaVision, "as ghost Vision presumably explores his new purpose in life."

The finale of WandaVision revealed that the Vision we'd been spending time with over the course of the season was actually one of Wanda's constructs, but the real, "White Vision" was rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. and programmed to track down and kill the Scarlet Witch. This version of the character away to parts unknown towards the end of the episode after declaring himself to be the "true Vision."

As for Wanda, last we saw of the powerful sorceress, she was laying waste to the Illuminati and bringing a mountain down on top of herself in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Picard actor Todd Stashwick is also on board as "an assassin who is on the trail of android and the technology he possesses."

Previous rumors claimed that Vision's children, Vin and Viv, would make their MCU debuts in the show, but we have no idea which - if any - ideas from Jac Schaefer's incarnation of the series will carry over. We have also heard that Kerry Condon and James D'Arcy will appear as their respective characters, F.R.I.D.A.Y and Jarvis, and Faran Tahir will return as Raza, the ruthless leader of the 10 Rings terrorist group who targeted Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in 2008's Iron Man

NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/6/2025, 6:13 PM
They do need to cast the last family member of the WandaVision family so he could be playing him.

Or he's playing Vin, Vision's robotic son.

Or he's playing Vin, Vision's robotic son.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 2/6/2025, 6:18 PM
I can see him as 🚤
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 2/6/2025, 6:20 PM
Feels a tad bit older than what I'd expect them to go for. Joe Locke is 21 and looks even younger.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 6:25 PM
I’m not familiar with him but congrats , I wish him well!!.

There are some minor & obscure characters from Marvel comics that have the first or last name “Tucker” so he could be a version of them or an original character created for the show which is what I’m leaning towards…

However , he could be Tommy and if so then he’s older then I thought they would go considering I felt he would be a bit younger or about the same age as Joe Locke.

Idk if I can see him as a teenager (maybe college age at best) though they may age up Tommy then but we’ll see.

User Comment Image

