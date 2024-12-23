WHAT IF...? "Agatha Went To Hollywood?" Spoiler Recap: Agatha Harkness Battles Celestials As Cosmic Queen

WHAT IF...? &quot;Agatha Went To Hollywood?&quot; Spoiler Recap: Agatha Harkness Battles Celestials As Cosmic Queen

In the second episode of What If...? season 3, we visit a world where Agatha Harkness has become a movie star...all in a quest to steal the powers of Tiamut, of course! Find out what happens in our recap.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 23, 2024 04:12 AM EST
Filed Under: What If

The second episode of What If...? season 3 is now streaming on Disney+ and, for fans of WandaVision, Agatha All Along, and Eternals, it's an absolute must-watch. 

We learn that, in this reality, Agatha Harkness discovered the existence of Tiamut deep in the Earth during the 1940s. However, a spell big enough to steal a Celestial's power requires Hollywood money so she becomes the lead star in Howard Stark's new feature film.

Alas, no matter how big a stage he makes for her, it's not enough; there's also a very funny exchange between Howard and Edwin Jarvis which takes a tongue-in-cheek shot at Marvel Studios' penchant for reshoots.

Agatha convinces Howard to hire Kingo and the two face off - on camera - in one of the wildest, most elaborate dance numbers to ever grace the silver screen. Kingo knows what she's up to but the witch is also well aware of the role these Eternals are playing on Earth.

It's revealed that she captured each member of the team and "borrowed" their powers (we're pretty sure they're all dead) and Agatha just needs him to complete her spell. As "Prime Eternal," it's Kingo's job to stop her, though he soon comes around to the idea of saving Earth when he's reminded of his glorious acting career and promised the return of his friends...along with a three-picture movie deal. 

Arishem becomes aware of his betrayal and makes the journey to Earth. Kingo, meanwhile, reveals the team's spaceship and Howard admits to knowing about both his and Agatha's true nature. But hey, it saved money on special effects. 

Heading to Griffith Observatory, Agatha borrows Kingo's powers and completes the spell. She then takes Tiamut's energy as well, transforming into an almost Godlike celestial being. This being Agatha, though, her true villainous nature is soon revealed and she demands the world bows down to her after an awesome battle with Arishem ends with her taking his powers too! 

Kingo pleads with his co-star to see sense, pointing out that there's no need to be feared when she can be adored as a movie star. They can work together and be loved, and it's this that wins Agatha around and helps her see sense.

Howard gives up making weapons to focus on filmmaking and Cosmic Queen premieres to great fanfare. However, The Watcher warns that Kingo was right; the rest of the Celestials have arrived on Earth looking for revenge and, like many great films, this story ends with a cliffhanger.

1242784738
1242784744
1242784740

Howard Stark may have helped the Allies win World War II...but what he really wants to do is direct! On the set of Stark Pictures’ first production, the playboy auteur quickly finds himself enchanted by his bewitching lead actress, Agatha Harkness. Little does she know there will be another superpower co-star on the call sheet...Kingo.

The cast in episode 2 includes Jeffrey Wright, Kathryn Hahn, Kumail Nanjiani, Dominic Cooper, and James D’Arcy. The episode is directed by Bryan Andrews, with a story by Bryan Andrews, Matthew Chauncey, and Ryan Little and a teleplay by Matthew Chauncey and Ryan Little.

WHAT IF...? The Hulk Fought The Mech Avengers? Spoiler Recap: Meet Mega Hulk In Epic Season 3 Opener
Related:

WHAT IF...? "The Hulk Fought The Mech Avengers?" Spoiler Recap: Meet Mega Hulk In Epic Season 3 Opener
WHAT IF...? Season 3 Episode Descriptions Reveal Surprising Plans For Mysterio And Tease Game-Changing Finale
Recommended For You:

WHAT IF...? Season 3 Episode Descriptions Reveal Surprising Plans For Mysterio And Tease Game-Changing Finale

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Chewtoy
Chewtoy - 12/23/2024, 4:58 AM
Who would have guessed that Agatha+Agent Carter+Eternals would be so damn entertaining?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder