WHAT IF...? Director Reveals Which Characters Were Off-Limits And Suggests There Are Movie Plans For Them

What If...? season 3 will be the show's last season and, for many fans, the series never quite reached its full potential. For every episode that took full advantage of the premise - the introductions of Captain Carter and T'Challa Star-Lord, for example - there have been throwaway efforts adding little to the Multiverse Saga.

This final batch of episodes looks to end on a high, though, as we'll get a Mjolnir-wielding Storm in what promises to be a moment showing just how good What If...? can be.

We're also hoping the groundwork will be laid for The Watcher to play a role in the next Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars.

There are likely many scrapped ideas that haven't made it into the Disney+ series, of course, and in an interview with Agents of Fandom, director Bryan Andrews revealed who Marvel Studios said they couldn't include in season 3.

"Off-limits? You know, it's funny...I wanted to do something with Beta Ray Bill but that's like [Laughs]. I also wanted to do something with Ghost Rider," he revealed. "They were just like, 'Well...not so much.' Or get Iron Fist and Shang-Chi together and have a real super mega Kung Fu-centric episode."

"They're very careful about making sure we don't step on the toes of films that are about to come out. Throughout our tenure, our writers would often be coming up with stuff and the higher-ups would be like, 'Nope, that's happening in Guardians or such and such.' They were really close and sometimes spot-on to things happening in those movies," Andrews added.

While by no means confirmed, this does suggest that there are live-action plans in place for Beta Ray Bill, Ghost Rider (who is rumoured to factor into Spider-Man 4), and Iron Fist.

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum was asked how What If...? season 3 fits into the wider MCU. "I can't really answer that specifically, but I will say that it does fit into the saga as we enter the third act of the saga," he responded. "What If...? season 3 does set the table in a lot of ways."

As for why the series is ending now - the Multiverse Saga doesn't end until 2027 - he explained:

"There are bigger universe reasons to culminate it now. If you're a fan of the overall MCU, you'll notice that the first season premiered after Loki season 1, when the Sacred Timeline blossomed into a multiverse and all of a sudden all these new stories emerged. That was when we started telling those stories in What If...? And at the end of season 2, when the Watcher takes Peggy to look out at the multiverse, it's taken the form of the tree of stories that Loki sits in the middle of at the end of Loki season 2. So the culmination of season 3 and of the series itself does fit in to the overall MCU tapestry in that way. That being said, there's infinite stories to tell with What If...?, and time will tell whether we make more. But for now it is, I think, a beautiful way to end this era and to culminate the story of the Watcher."

