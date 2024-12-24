WHAT IF...? Director Reveals Which Characters Were Off-Limits And Suggests There Are Movie Plans For Them

WHAT IF...? Director Reveals Which Characters Were Off-Limits And Suggests There Are Movie Plans For Them

What If...? director Bryan Andrews has revealed the names of three characters who Marvel Studios wouldn't let his team use in the animated series. Is that because there are big screen plans for them?

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 24, 2024 10:12 AM EST
Filed Under: What If

What If...? season 3 will be the show's last season and, for many fans, the series never quite reached its full potential. For every episode that took full advantage of the premise - the introductions of Captain Carter and T'Challa Star-Lord, for example - there have been throwaway efforts adding little to the Multiverse Saga. 

This final batch of episodes looks to end on a high, though, as we'll get a Mjolnir-wielding Storm in what promises to be a moment showing just how good What If...? can be.

We're also hoping the groundwork will be laid for The Watcher to play a role in the next Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars.

There are likely many scrapped ideas that haven't made it into the Disney+ series, of course, and in an interview with Agents of Fandom, director Bryan Andrews revealed who Marvel Studios said they couldn't include in season 3. 

"Off-limits? You know, it's funny...I wanted to do something with Beta Ray Bill but that's like [Laughs]. I also wanted to do something with Ghost Rider," he revealed. "They were just like, 'Well...not so much.' Or get Iron Fist and Shang-Chi together and have a real super mega Kung Fu-centric episode."

"They're very careful about making sure we don't step on the toes of films that are about to come out. Throughout our tenure, our writers would often be coming up with stuff and the higher-ups would be like, 'Nope, that's happening in Guardians or such and such.' They were really close and sometimes spot-on to things happening in those movies," Andrews added. 

While by no means confirmed, this does suggest that there are live-action plans in place for Beta Ray Bill, Ghost Rider (who is rumoured to factor into Spider-Man 4), and Iron Fist. 

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum was asked how What If...? season 3 fits into the wider MCU. "I can't really answer that specifically, but I will say that it does fit into the saga as we enter the third act of the saga," he responded. "What If...? season 3 does set the table in a lot of ways."

As for why the series is ending now - the Multiverse Saga doesn't end until 2027 - he explained: 

"There are bigger universe reasons to culminate it now. If you're a fan of the overall MCU, you'll notice that the first season premiered after Loki season 1, when the Sacred Timeline blossomed into a multiverse and all of a sudden all these new stories emerged. That was when we started telling those stories in What If...? And at the end of season 2, when the Watcher takes Peggy to look out at the multiverse, it's taken the form of the tree of stories that Loki sits in the middle of at the end of Loki season 2. So the culmination of season 3 and of the series itself does fit in to the overall MCU tapestry in that way. That being said, there's infinite stories to tell with What If...?, and time will tell whether we make more. But for now it is, I think, a beautiful way to end this era and to culminate the story of the Watcher."

You can read our recaps of the first three episodes of What If...? season 3 by following the links below. 

WHAT IF...? The Red Guardian Stopped The Winter Soldier? Spoiler Recap: Goliath, CIVIL WAR Undone, And More
Related:

WHAT IF...? "The Red Guardian Stopped The Winter Soldier?" Spoiler Recap: Goliath, CIVIL WAR Undone, And More
WHAT IF...? Agatha Went To Hollywood? Spoiler Recap: Agatha Harkness Battles Celestials As Cosmic Queen
Recommended For You:

WHAT IF...? "Agatha Went To Hollywood?" Spoiler Recap: Agatha Harkness Battles Celestials As Cosmic Queen

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/24/2024, 10:39 AM
Interesting , definitely seems like they are plans for those characters in other projects ( isn’t an Iron Fist rumored for Eyes of Wakanda) which is cool though can be understandable frustrating & restricting for the creatives involved in this show.

I wonder ideas they have been close to or spot on with that were rejected while others like the Red Guardian & Winter Soldier one or Strange Supreme were allowed to happen considering they seem similar to what we will see in Thunderbolts and what we saw in MoM..

I’m guessing the situations or circumstances were different enough that they were allowed to continue.

Anyway , I have enjoyed the show overall though some episodes more then others like any anthology which this is for the most part..

However it is unfortunate it is ending so soon due to the Saga being at its end so I hope we do get more in the future even if it seems like the multiverse won’t exist post SW.
Spike101
Spike101 - 12/24/2024, 10:46 AM
What if Marvel returned to making quality movies like Ironman, all the first three Captain America ones and Infinity War?
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 12/24/2024, 11:41 AM
@Spike101 -

It'll never happen unless they scale back their slates.

After Endgame they TRIPLED the number of productions, we've had more MCU entries just since Endgame than we had leading up to Endgame starting with Iron Man.

There is absolutely no way you can triple your productions while maintaining the same quality and keeping things cohesive.
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 12/24/2024, 10:54 AM
Who cares?

Saving characters in 2024 is whack.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/24/2024, 11:09 AM
Think a cause of this is just doing whatever with the show. Think it takes the What If premise in the widest sense possible, while it could've just done What Ifs spins on the movies. Still bummed there's no What If Project Insight Succeeded.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/24/2024, 11:12 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I feel like What If spins on just the movies could be restricting aswell while these are as you said , the writers just coming up with an idea and trying to take it to its wildest possible conclusion for the most part.

The Project Insight one is a good idea but I am interested to see the Emergence one.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/24/2024, 11:16 AM
@TheVisionary25 - and with the writers doing whatever, it sometimes feels they tacked on the What If because it otherwise wouldn't fit in with the show.

But yeah, the Emergence one is interesting as it spins off of a movie event. Wonder how Mysterio ties into it though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/24/2024, 11:18 AM
@bkmeijer1 - that’s fair

I think they are two ways of doing a What If and they are trying to do both which can be an issue

Guess it’s about preference
JDL
JDL - 12/24/2024, 11:40 AM
"What if Marvel returned to making quality movies like Ironman, all the first three Captain America ones and Infinity War?" Then you would find something new to bitch and whine about. Nothing much would change.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/24/2024, 11:41 AM
That’s so dumb. Off limits for a WHAT IF STORY. It’s what if. Nothing should be off limits

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder