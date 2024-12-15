WHAT IF...? Season 3 Episode Titles Reveal Some Unexpected Surprises And A Wild New Take On ETERNALS

The third and final season of Marvel Animation's What If...? premieres on Disney+ one week from today and we finally have a list of confirmed episode titles.

Some reveal nothing - what the heck is the finale, "What If... What If?", going to be? - but others provide a clearer idea of what's in store for us with this next batch of episodes. For example, "What If... The Hulk Fought The Mech Avengers?" suggests that kaiju shown in the trailers is a new monstrous Variant of the Green Goliath.

Agatha Harkness, meanwhile, is heading to Hollywood and Red Guardian will do battle with The Winter Soldier, likely decades ago in their respective pasts. As for Christmas Day's "What If... Howard Got Hitched?", it sounds like he and Darcy Lewis will tie the knot.

Howard the Duck's wedding isn't what we expected from this series but things will get a little more serious with "What If... The Emergence Destroyed The Earth?" In that, we'll revisit the events of Eternals, only for Arishem to destroy the planet this time around. That's a fascinating concept.

Then, we have an instalment seemingly set in 1872 and one revolving around Uatu's disappearance. In those closing episodes, Marvel Studios has the opportunity to lay at least some of the groundwork for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. We'll see if that happens.

You can check out the full list of What If...? season 3 episode titles below. Stay tuned for more on the series soon!

Watch as classic characters make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU. The Watcher (voice of Jeffrey Wright) will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters.

The series features an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Season 3 features fan-favourite characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder, and numerous others.

Episodes of What If...? season 3 are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley.

Executive producers are Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Bryan Andrews, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey, and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf.

What If...? season 3 premieres on Disney+ on December 22 with a new episode daily for 8 days.