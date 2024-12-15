WHAT IF...? Season 3 Episode Titles Reveal Some Unexpected Surprises And A Wild New Take On ETERNALS

WHAT IF...? Season 3 Episode Titles Reveal Some Unexpected Surprises And A Wild New Take On ETERNALS

Marvel Studios has released the full list of episode titles for What If...? season 3, and as well as some fun throwaway chapters, there are those that could have major consequences for the Multiverse Saga.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 15, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: What If

The third and final season of Marvel Animation's What If...? premieres on Disney+ one week from today and we finally have a list of confirmed episode titles.

Some reveal nothing - what the heck is the finale, "What If... What If?", going to be? - but others provide a clearer idea of what's in store for us with this next batch of episodes. For example, "What If... The Hulk Fought The Mech Avengers?" suggests that kaiju shown in the trailers is a new monstrous Variant of the Green Goliath.

Agatha Harkness, meanwhile, is heading to Hollywood and Red Guardian will do battle with The Winter Soldier, likely decades ago in their respective pasts. As for Christmas Day's "What If... Howard Got Hitched?", it sounds like he and Darcy Lewis will tie the knot.

Howard the Duck's wedding isn't what we expected from this series but things will get a little more serious with "What If... The Emergence Destroyed The Earth?" In that, we'll revisit the events of Eternals, only for Arishem to destroy the planet this time around. That's a fascinating concept.

Then, we have an instalment seemingly set in 1872 and one revolving around Uatu's disappearance. In those closing episodes, Marvel Studios has the opportunity to lay at least some of the groundwork for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. We'll see if that happens.

You can check out the full list of What If...? season 3 episode titles below. Stay tuned for more on the series soon!

Watch as classic characters make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU. The Watcher (voice of Jeffrey Wright) will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters.

The series features an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Season 3 features fan-favourite characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder, and numerous others.

Episodes of What If...? season 3 are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley.

Executive producers are Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Bryan Andrews, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey, and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf.

What If...? season 3 premieres on Disney+ on December 22 with a new episode daily for 8 days.

WHAT IF...? Season 3 TV Spot Unleashes Storm And Teases New Variants Of Thanos, White Vision, And More
Related:

WHAT IF...? Season 3 TV Spot Unleashes Storm And Teases New Variants Of Thanos, White Vision, And More
WHAT IF...? Season 3 Clip Shows The Mech Avengers Preparing To Battle A Giant Apex Kaiju
Recommended For You:

WHAT IF...? Season 3 Clip Shows The Mech Avengers Preparing To Battle A Giant "Apex" Kaiju

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/15/2024, 12:45 PM
i 'm not watching that sh1t.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 12/15/2024, 12:50 PM
@harryba11zack - I gave the first two a look, since I was still in the “I don’t want to miss anything MCU even if it sucks.” But I really hate this animation. And I truly don’t care anymore. This whole thing could burn down and I’d be indifferent.

But I’m in a paradoxical state where I also want the upcoming movies to do well, and I’d be happy if they were able to turn it around.
calgarybean
calgarybean - 12/15/2024, 1:00 PM
@harryba11zack - good for you?
Huskers
Huskers - 12/15/2024, 12:49 PM
Is the wild new take on Eternals that they make it a good film? This series has been so disappointing. Should’ve made it more like the comic book series instead of trying to tie into the MCU films.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 12/15/2024, 1:01 PM
@Huskers - For better or worse, any adaptation of what if? was bound to be connected to another series of Marvel adaptations. The fun of the what if? is to see new twists on farmiliar stories, but the average viewer of a streaming show isn't made out of comic readers, so direct adaptations of What if? comics wouldn't work.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 12/15/2024, 12:57 PM
I dunno, so many of these have the problem of not feeling like a what if? premise in a sense of being born from an event from the main MCU going down differently and dominoing to a different set of events. I would be fine with using an episode or two per season for a wackier episode, that would be a fun way to do a MCU-versions of certain Marvel elseworlds (I know, a DC term, but an easy shorthand) stories, but so many of the season 2 episodes were basically just those and these seem to be going down the same path.
calgarybean
calgarybean - 12/15/2024, 12:58 PM
Can’t wait. I liked the first two seasons and give me season three. Hope they do connect it to ADD or ASW.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/15/2024, 1:08 PM
Cool , it sounds fun though I’m definitely interested in some episodes more then others like any anthology show pretty much…

Red Guardian & Winter Soldier aswell as The Emergence are probably the ones I’m most intrigued by as of now.

Anyway , I enjoyed the first 2 seasons so hopefully S3 wraps it up well!!.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/15/2024, 1:18 PM
Out of all of these only the Eternals episode sounds like an actual What If. And it's a pretty compelling one as well. Wonder where Storm will appear though
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/15/2024, 1:21 PM
@bkmeijer1 - technically these are all What Ifs…

The Emergence feels like it’s one directly from the movies while the others are just brainstorming and being like “wouldn’t it be cool if this happened”.

I guess it just depends on your preference.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/15/2024, 1:23 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah, true. Meant moreso spins on events that happened in movies. It's the only that explores an in-movie event differently.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/15/2024, 1:18 PM
What If...? Malekith engulfed the Universe in darkness.

That's the one I wish they made.
Skestra
Skestra - 12/15/2024, 1:24 PM
Of all the ideas they could come up with, they're devoting an episode to Howard the Duck getting married?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder