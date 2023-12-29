WHAT IF...? Season 3 First Clip Features An Unexpected Team-Up Between Red Guardian And Winter Soldier

Season 2 of What If...? concludes tomorrow, but the first clip from season 3 has unexpectedly found its way online. This appears to have originated on Marvel Entertainment's YouTube channel and was seemingly set to "Unlisted" rather than "Private," allowing clever fans to unearth it.

In the three-minute sneak peek, we catch up with Variants of Red Guardian (David Harbour) and The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) as they drive through America.

Forced to stop at a checkpoint, they're met by a character we believe is Bill Foster (that certainly sounds like Laurence Fishburne, anyway). He suspects that something is up with this unlikely duo and, when Bucky pulls a gun on the inquisitive agent, Red Guardian takes off and a chase ensues.

There are rumblings on social media that this might be from a season 3 episode titled "What If... Red Guardian Stopped The Winter Soldier?" and the preview ends with confirmation that What If...?'s next batch of episodes will start "streaming soon."

We'd imagine this means a 2024 debut is planned and that the clip is going to "officially" drop shortly after season 2 ends tomorrow. We got to see the finale in advance before the holidays but this wasn't attached to our version (there was also no post-credits scene).

Check out this first look at What If...? season 3 below.

Season two of What If...? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

The series features fan-favourite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, with episodes directed by Bryan Andrews (episodes 2-9) and Stephan Franck (episode 1) and written by AC Bradley (episodes 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (episodes 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (episodes 6, 8). The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley.

