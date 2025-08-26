KPOP DEMON HUNTERS Slays RED NOTICE To Officially Become Netflix's Most-Watched Movie Of All Time

KPop Demon Hunters really is Golden.

The animated musical adventure has become a bona fide phenomenon since it debuted on Netflix during the summer, and has now officially emerged as the streamer's most popular movie of all time.

KPop amassed another 25.4 million views worldwide in the week of August 18-24, bringing its total to 236 million since its June 20 premiere, pushing it past Red Notice to claim first place on Netflix’s all-time rankings for English-language films.

Despite a mostly negative reception from critics, action comedy Red Notice, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, has held the No. 1 spot for the last three years. Demon Hunters, on the other hand, is sitting at a near-perfect 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

In a rare move, Netflix gave KPop Demon Hunters a theatrical release last weekend, and while the streamer has not disclosed official box office figures, sources say it was the highest-grossing movie of the weekend, taking in between $18M - $20M.

“We knew younger female audiences and K-pop [and] anime fans would love this film, but it’s been incredibly gratifying to see it embraced by an even broader audience and become a favorite film for both adults and kids,” Dan Lin, chairman of Netflix, film said in a recent interview. “Adults are watching the movie with their friends or other family members, kids are watching with their friends and siblings.”

Though nothing has been officially announced, reports indicate that two sequels and a live-action remake are currently in various stages of development.

Thank you for making KPop Demon Hunters the GREATEST HIT on Netflix! 👊💥 The film is now the platform's Most Popular Original Film of All Time. Sony Animation is so proud of the crew, cast, and filmmaking team!!! pic.twitter.com/HXHMh0ftku — Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) August 26, 2025

THEIR #1 ERA



With 236 million views, KPOP DEMON HUNTERS is OFFICIALLY the most popular Netflix film OF ALL TIME. pic.twitter.com/A6yEiXzbHd — Netflix (@netflix) August 26, 2025

Arden Cho on how #KPopDemonHunters is being celebrated for its humanity and vulnerability: “I feel like the love and response has been so refreshing and fun because it’s not really about our characters being Korean or Korean American, which they are. We are so unapologetic about… pic.twitter.com/b6dAw2VHd3 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 8, 2025

#KPopDemonHunters stars May Hong, Arden Cho and Ji-young Yoo sat down with THR to dish on the success of their Netflix film, their favorite real-life K-Pop Idols like #BTS and more pic.twitter.com/jTNrI5BHkh — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 13, 2025

When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey aren't selling out stadiums or topping the Billboard charts, they're moonlighting as demon hunters to protect their fans from ever-present supernatural danger.