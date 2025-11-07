Millie Bobby Brown & David Harbour Pose Together At STRANGER THINGS Premiere; Creators Address Bullying Report

Netflix held a screening of the season 5 premiere of Stranger Things last night, and the media, along with everyone else in attendance, was watching two of the show's stars very closely following a recent tabloid report.

According to The Daily Mail, Millie Bobby Brown (21) filed a bullying and harassment claim against David Harbour (50) before filming began on season five. There were said to be “pages and pages” of allegations, but no sexual impropriety was mentioned. Brown was reportedly accompanied by a personal representative while shooting her scenes.

It's always best not to put too much stock in any tabloid report, but to be fair, this story was picked up by several trades, which could be viewed as an indication that there might be something to it.

At any rate, Brown and Harbour were all smiles and hugs at the premiere, posing for photos and chatting about their working relationship during interviews. Neither addressed the supposed accusations, but series co-creator Ross Duffer had the following to say to THR.

“Obviously, you understand I can’t get into personal on-set matters, but I will say we’ve been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they’re family and we deeply care about them. So, you know, nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy.”

Executive producer Shawn Levy added:

“At the end of the day, that’s the job. You have to create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe, and so we did everything to build that environment. And we’re proud of the fact that we did so. I’ve read a bunch of stories and they range from wildly inaccurate to…there’s so much noise around it. But the truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, and so we treat each other with respect, and that’s always been bedrock.”

Wildly inaccurate, to... what? Though many have now dismissed the Daily Mail report entirely, others still feel that there might be something to it. Whatever the case may be, all parties involved now seem ready to move on.

