The KPOP DEMON HUNTERS Singers Want THIS In The 2029 Sequel

A KPop Demon Hunters sequel is officially in development and targeting a 2029 release.

And with such a long wait ahead, the singers behind Rumi, Mira, and Zoey are already sharing their hopes and ideas for where the story might go next.

EJAE, the singing voice for Rumi revealed, "More Korean traditional stuff – traditional history, music, food."

Audrey Nuna, the singing voice for Mira, added, "I want to see the girls in different cities. I want to see what they bring [globally], because this film has had such a global impact. I think the movie and reality have been having a really crazy conversation with each other, and I'd love to see that continue."

Lastly, Rei Ami, who provides the music vocals for Zoey said she wants to see how Huntr/x was formed. "I would love to see the origin story of how the girls got together."

Although Huntr/x exists only in the film, the real singers behind the group have performed its songs live at multiple events and ceremonies. They’re also rumored to be taking the stage at the upcoming 68th Grammy Awards on February 1, 2026.

Up, up, UP with our voices because KPop Demon Hunters is 5x Grammy-nominated!!!!! 🗣️🔊 pic.twitter.com/Q6hAZgStGP — Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) November 7, 2025

KPop Demon Hunters, co-written and co-directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, follows the high-energy adventures of Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), three rising K-pop stars who make up the group Huntr/x.

The trio, who come from a long line of demon slayers, must balance their public personas with the far riskier responsibility of fending off otherworldly dangers that lurk in the shadows.

Their skills are put to the ultimate test when their most formidable demonic adversary (Lee Byung-hun) orchestrates the rise of a rival K-pop boy band designed to siphon the souls of unsuspecting fans.

When confronted with this ancient evil obstacle, Rumi, Mira, and Zoey have to fight to the death to save not just the entire world but also their friendship.

The film's successful blend of supernatural action and pop culture extravaganza is further cemented by the fact that its two fictional K-pop groups have achieved real-world chart-topping success, adding a meta layer of interest.

