AHSOKA Star Natasha Liu Bordizzo Confirms Season 2 Has Wrapped With New Behind-The-Scenes Photos

Natasha Liu Bordizzo has taken to social media to confirm that season 2 of Ahsoka has now wrapped, while also teasing her return as Sabine Wren with a new BTS photo...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 06, 2025 09:10 PM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

It seems Ahsoka season 2 has indeed wrapped production, and star Natasha Liu Bordizzo has taken to Instagram to share a photo teasing her return as Sabine Wren.

Though she doesn't actually appear in the shot, Bordizzo and co-star Rosario Dawson's (Ahsoka Tano) silhouettes reveal that both actresses are in costume as their respective characters. The second photo also appears to confirm that Bordizzo has finished shooting.

In the season 1 finale, several characters were left stranded on Peridia when Grand Admiral Thrawn and his Nightsisters escaped with Ezra Bridger stowing away on their ship. With former Jedi Baylan Skoll (the late Ray Stevenson) setting off on his own to discover the secrets of the planet, his apprentice Shin Hati was left to battle Ahsoka and Sabine.

When last we saw Hati, she appeared to be surrendering to a group of bandits, while Sabine returned to Ahsoka's side to continue her Jedi training.

“Y’all, it's so good. It's SO good,” director Bryce Dallas Howard recently said of the second season. “It is beautiful; it is thrilling; it is adventurous; it is romantic. It's all the things that you want from an epic story.”

You can check out Bordizzo's photos at the link below.

Hayden Christensen announced that he will return as Anakin Skywalker for the 8-episode second season during the Disney+ show's Star Wars Celebration panel in Tokyo, Japan. The actor reprised his iconic Star Wars prequels role in the first season, appearing to his former Padawan Ahsoka Tano when she became trapped in the "World Between Worlds" after a lightsaber duel with Baylan Skoll. Anakin served as a spirit guide, of a sort, forcing Ahsoka to confront her past and (potential) future.

Skywalker returned as a Force Ghost (presumably) in the season finale, watching over Ahsoka on Peridea, and we have heard that the character will have more to do in season 2.

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

The series stars Rosario Dawson in the title role, with Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, with Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.

Kevin Kiner was announced as the series' composer.

Ahoska is written by executive producer Dave Filoni, alongside executive producers Favreau, Kennedy, Wilson, and Beck. Gilchrist is co-executive producer. The series’ directors include Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa.

All episodes are now streaming on Disney+.

