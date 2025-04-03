STAR WARS: ANDOR Showrunner Tony Gilroy Says Decision to Scrap 5-Season Plan Was "Born Out Of Desperation"

Andor was originally conceived as a 5-season prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and showrunner Tony Gilroy has now addressed the decision to overhaul those plans, turning it into a 2-season series...

As we're sure you'll remember, it was initially reported that Andor would be a five-season season. That seemed hugely ambitious for a tale about Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's co-lead, especially when fans know how Cassian Andor's story ends.

The idea was for each season to be devoted to a year in the Rebel's life. However, Lucasfilm's approach suddenly seemed to change, and it was trimmed down to only two seasons. That decision was clearly made relatively late into production, as it came following the news that season one would explore a single year of Cassian's life. 

Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy later claimed that it was always the plan, with the second twelve-episode season broken down into four three-episode blocks. Each of them will be devoted to another year, taking us through those four years relatively quickly. 

It's an unorthodox approach and has led to concerns that those might feel a little rushed compared to how things played out during the show's first season. While Andor is frequently hailed as the best Star Wars TV series, speeding up the pace may be beneficial to Andor.

Talking to SFX, Gilroy explained why the change and narrative shift was ultimately "born out of desperation."

"We were halfway through shooting season 1, coming through Covid, and the monumental size of the show, the effort, and everything else was just dawning on us," he recalled. "We realized that I didn't have enough calories to do it, and Diego's face couldn't take the timing, because it just takes too long to make it. We were saved by Disney saying, 'Okay, if you guys can figure out a way to do it, we're into it.'"

"It's a fascinating experiment and I don't know if anyone's ever done it before," Gilroy continued. "We're going to jump a year between each block, and we're going to use that negative space in a really interesting way, coming back for three days at a time, so it's like a Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday."

"The challenge is, how do you come back [to start each chapter]? We wanted to have it be as elegant and seamless as possible, and just hit the ground running. There was a lot of experimentation to make sure that would work," he concluded. 

Luna, who reportedly wasn't keen on devoting several years of his career to a five-season series, has previously said they've essentially shot "four movies" for Andor season 2, so chances are it won't disappoint.

The second season of Andor takes place as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.

Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from a disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny.

The first chapter of Andor season 2 will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week, exclusively on Disney+.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/3/2025, 3:34 PM
Luna was not keen on working five seasons for a cachillion dollars.. And average mexican cant even buy groceries or walk to school whiouth being shot
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/3/2025, 3:51 PM
@DiegoMD - ok but Gusto is still funny and witty so olease b ci
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/3/2025, 4:00 PM
I mean , he’s talked about why the plan changed before but oh well…

While I would have loved 5 seasons , I can understand that from both Gilroy’s & Luna’s perspective as to why that would feel too daunting given the scale & sprawling scope of the show especially since they aren’t getting any younger lol ( Gilroy is almost 70 while Luna is his mid 40’s) so I get the decision.

Plus while I still have my concerns about the narrative possibly feeling a bit rushed due to the truncated nature of S2 , S1 did have a good job of establishing the foundation & characters that a quicker pace could help the show now given it’sa call to action for the Rebellion now.

Plus , Cassian's arc from S1 of going from someone who didn’t want anything to do with the Rebellion and was just looking out for himself to a person commiting himself to a bigger cause fully needed the time it got in S1 that now him possibly going from Rebel to hero can be done more efficiently.

User Comment Image

Anyway , Andor S1 was solid and is imo the best of the live action SW shows so far thus can’t wait to see how S2 wraps it up and ties into RO!!.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/3/2025, 4:04 PM
@TheVisionary25 - First time I heard him explain it was on WTF w/ Marc Maron. It's a fascinating convo all around, but yeah, he touches on getting to the end of season 1 and realizing he absolutely did not have another four of those in him. I'm honestly glad he's doing it this way instead of bowing out after the second season and handing it off to another showrunner.

https://www.wtfpod.com/podcast/episode-1371-tony-gilroy
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/3/2025, 4:02 PM
As excellent as the first season was, it could definitely have been tightened up. We're basically getting four feature films in quick succession and I'm here for it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/3/2025, 4:15 PM
@Clintthahamster - that’s fair

I didn’t really had an issue with the pace much but one can only see Syril eat cereal while being berated his mother once or twice before being like “I get the point” haha.
Fares
Fares - 4/3/2025, 4:14 PM
All I know is I need more Star Wars content like Andor, whether it's 5 seasons of Andor, which I would have gobbled up even if Diego Luna started looking like an elderly by the end of them, or something else.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/3/2025, 4:38 PM
@Fares - while I’m glad for the variety in tone & such with SW and I do feel it should remain a franchise for all ages…

It would be nice to have more “mature” stories in this universe with the quality of writing and technical polish of Andor.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/3/2025, 4:29 PM
the show NO ONE was asking for (that i know of or at least on this site) turned out to be the BEST SW live action show... go figure the irony of this. I, CANT wait for S2. I hope it's just as awesome as S1
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/3/2025, 4:53 PM
Smart moved based on what he's saying. With the rate at which tv is produced nowadays, it would've been too drawn out. Wrap up it while there's still buzz and end on a high note.

