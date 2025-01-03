RUMOR: Characters From SKELETON CREW To Appear In Dave Filoni's STAR WARS Movie

Though it's been a while since we had an official update on the project, Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni is still set to helm an untitled Star Wars movie that will serve as a culmination of the various Disney+ shows (the ones that take place in the same timeline, at least), and it sounds like the mysterious film will be assembling more than just characters from The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, characters from the current Disney+ Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, will also appear.

We'll have to wait until the season finale to find out who will even be left standing to make the hyperspace jump to the big screen. We assume the four kids are safe, but Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood (or whichever name he's going by today) might not be so lucky.

If you're not up-to-date with the show, beware of spoilers from this point on.

In last weeks' episode, Nawood showed his true colors when he betrayed his young companions and assumed command by evoking his right to challenge the captain (Fern). Jod was then taken captive by his former crew in episode 6, and although he managed to talk his way out of taking a little spin out the airlock, his instinct for self-preservation may only get him so far if he fails to delivery on his promise of unlimited treasure reserves waiting on At Attin.

Whether the events of Skeleton Crew will have any kind of impact on what's going on in other parts of the galaxy remains to be seen, but we have heard that the final two episodes might contain a few surprises.

Have you been watching the show? If so, what do you think? Let us know in the comments section.

Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (The Daniels) are on board as directors, and showrunners Jon Watts and Christopher Ford recently announced that they have also assembled: Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian), Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters), David Lowery (The Green Knight) and Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*).

"Ford and I sat down like, 'Who are our favourite directors, who would be good at this?'" said Watts. "We went out to all you guys, and you all said yes. No-one turned it down! 'Hey, do you want to do Star Wars? Play around in the Volume? Do pre-vis? Meet some pirates, some puppets, hang out with Jude Law?' 'Yeah, sounds great!'”

In addition to Law, the titular crew consists of Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern.

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy," according to the show's official synopsis. "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."