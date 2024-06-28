STAR WARS: AHSOKA Season 2 Rumored To Be Recasting Baylan Skoll; May Introduce [SPOILER]

STAR WARS: AHSOKA Season 2 Rumored To Be Recasting Baylan Skoll; May Introduce [SPOILER]

We have some intriguing new rumors relating to Lucasfilm's plans for the second season of Ahsoka, which is reportedly searching for a new actor to play Baylan Skoll...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 28, 2024 08:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Star Wars fans wondered if Baylan Skoll would be recast following the death of actor Ray Stevenson, and we may now have our answer.

The season 1 finale of Ahsoka, "The Jedi, The Witch, And The Warlord," unfortunately, served as a farewell to the late Thor and Punisher: Warzone actor, who sadly passed away last May just before his 58th birthday.

Stevenson played a villainous (or at least, antagonistic) former Jedi in the live-action Star Wars series, and the finale featured his last ever scene as the character, as we see the powerful Force-wielder standing on the ruins of a mountain-sized sculpture of the Mortis gods.

Skoll didn't have a big part to play in the events of the concluding episode, but Stevenson would undoubtedly have reprised the role at some point. Considering how important his character would appear to be to the ongoing story, there's been a lot of speculation that Baylan might be recast down the line, and according to scooper Daniel Richtman, a "white man in his 50s/60s" is currently being sought to step into the role.

Here's what Dave Filoni had to say about potentially recasting Skoll in a 2023 interview.

“Obviously, there's a story there,” he told Vanity Fair. “We're in a wait and see pattern at this point. But I'm glad the conversation is about Ray and how great he was. I used to have little mini debates with him and say, 'Ray, you're the villain here.' And he'd be like, 'I don't think so.' I was like, 'I know you don't think so, but you are. I love that you're playing it like you're not.' Which is exactly the way Baylan thinks.”

Possible season 2 plot spoilers ahead.

Richtman also mentions that Abeloth, aka "The Mother," will be introduced in season 2. If accurate, and The Mother debuts along with the Mortis Gods known as the Father, the Son and the Daughter on Peridea, this could have major implications for not only Ahsoka, but the Galaxy Far, Far Away going forward.

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

The series stars Rosario Dawson in the title role, with Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, with Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.

Kevin Kiner was announced as the series' composer.

Ahoska is written by executive producer Dave Filoni, alongside executive producers Favreau, Kennedy, Wilson, and Beck. Gilchrist is co-executive producer. The series’ directors include Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa.

THE ACOLYTE's Latest Episode Connects The Master To Unexpected STAR WARS Sequel Trilogy Villain - SPOILERS
Related:

THE ACOLYTE's Latest Episode Connects The Master To Unexpected STAR WARS Sequel Trilogy Villain - SPOILERS
THE ACOLYTE: [SPOILER]'s Sith Villain Gets An Official Moniker And Character Poster From Lucasfilm
Recommended For You:

THE ACOLYTE: [SPOILER]'s Sith Villain Gets An Official Moniker And Character Poster From Lucasfilm
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Origame
Origame - 6/28/2024, 8:26 AM
Of course we're gonna ignore leslye headland basically confirming acolyte season 2 isn't happening.
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/28/2024, 8:29 AM
Seems kinda disrespectful to his legacy but alright!!!
malschla
malschla - 6/28/2024, 8:31 AM
@BobbyDrake - How so?
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/28/2024, 8:57 AM
@BobbyDrake - That character clearly had an arc that was going somewhere. To me it would have been cool to get glimpses of him from afar in season 2 with maybe some b roll and then recast in season 3.. but if there's already a story paved out, then I get it.
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/28/2024, 8:57 AM
@malschla - It just feels like it is much too soon to recast!!! The world is still processing the loss of Ray.
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/28/2024, 9:02 AM
@UniqNo - Well, maybe Baylan has a little sister that can take his place. They can just kill him off camera and have her take his place. It’s really the only respectful way of handling something like this
grouch
grouch - 6/28/2024, 9:03 AM
@BobbyDrake - lmao that's wayq ore disrespectful and woke you absolute weirdo
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/28/2024, 9:05 AM
@grouch - Ya think??? Weird!!!
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/28/2024, 9:06 AM
@BobbyDrake - Eh I dunno, he wasnt the lead and it's not like he's had any cultural impact in the role like say Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther.

I'll be OK with a recast. Plus he was jedi before the fall so he had no attachments and if they went the little sister route then Star Wars lore contradicts itself (again)
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/28/2024, 9:08 AM
@UniqNo - That is true!!! White people don’t even have a culture anyway
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/28/2024, 8:43 AM
No, this is disrepectful, dont recast, stupid disney.

And stupid "stating the obvious" article
BrotherQStark
BrotherQStark - 6/28/2024, 8:47 AM
#recasttchalla an actor is more than the character they play. It would be more disrespectful to the actors legacy to end a role after their passing instead of honoring them by continuing a character. Honor the actors real life legacy, his contribution to society, his family, loved ones
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/28/2024, 8:49 AM
I mean , it makes sense…

It seemed like Filoni was setting him up for a bigger role in the future and wanted to tell more story with him so I’m glad they are still moving forward with that , even with the unfortunate passing of Ray Stevenson (RIP).

Baylan was probably the most interesting character in that show imo and Mr Stevenson brought such convinction , presence and gravitas to it that it’s gonna be hard to replicate…

However , I do think Vincent Regan or Graham McTavish could do it if need be.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Anyway , I enjoyed S1 overall (though it had its issues) and am looking forward to seeing how the story continues!!.
Evansly
Evansly - 6/28/2024, 9:06 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I agree, there was still an arc to finish and he was easily one of the most compelling characters

The season finale did seem overly convenient for the protagonists which ended up making Thrawn appear less competent. My biggest issue was the zombie stormtroopers watching the fight instead of going for Ahsoka
Vigor
Vigor - 6/28/2024, 8:55 AM
'Ray, you're the villain here.' And he'd be like, 'I don't think so.' I was like, 'I know you don't think so, but you are. I love that you're playing it like you're not.' Which is exactly the way Baylan thinks.”


He really did play the character this way. Even down to the expressions in his face. He seemed to have his own code and didn't exactly align with the other villains in the show
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/28/2024, 9:07 AM
Face it ...this guy wasnt as legendary as CHADwick Boseman

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder