STAR WARS: AHSOKA Star Rosario Dawson Reveals A Big Change To Ahsoka Tano In Season 2

Ahsoka Season 1 concluded with Grand Admiral Thrawn returning to the main Star Wars Galaxy, alongside the Dathomirian Great Mothers. Ezra Bridger is also back, but Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren were left stranded on Peridea with no obvious way home.

Fortunately, they're being watched over by Anakin Skywalker's Force Ghost, and it seems the series will next explore the concept of the Mortis Gods and the former Sith Lord's connection to them. As for Thrawn, his arc could be leading to the formation of the First Order.

Rosario Dawson recently appeared at Comic-Con Scotland, and despite the dire circumstances that "Snips" finds herself in, it sounds like we can expect to see a slightly different Ahsoka in Season 2.

"She had a more of a strong gravitas at the beginning, and she was a little bit more unflappable," Dawson shared (via SFFGazette.com). "And I'm liking that she's relaxing, she's kind of getting back into her joy. I think those moments with Hayden [Christensen] and Anakin were so important for her to heal something so she could be more present."

"And that's what I'm really enjoying. I think we get to explore that a lot more in the second season," the actress teased. "I'm really glad that we get to add more joy into her life and see her relax a little bit more and work in community a little bit more than she has."

Ahsoka Season 1 received positive reviews, but most fans seemed to agree that it felt like half a story. Fans walked away with a lot of unanswered questions, but the show still added a lot to the Star Wars franchise's lore, with Anakin returning in the World Between Worlds to confront his old apprentice, a great example of that.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is expected to play a bigger role in Season 2 as Hera Syndulla, and expressed excitement to delve further into the fan favourite Rebel. "I'm not sure what I can say, other than I'm in this season a bit more, which is fun."

"I'm definitely in on the action, as you say, quite a bit more, which was great to have a Hera really, kind of like, you know, getting some stuff done. So yeah, I honestly, I'm not gonna say much more than that, just because I've not [been] given my guidelines yet. I'm gonna leave it at that. But it was so much fun. I just finished it, and it was an absolute blast. I loved every minute of it. I can't wait for people to see it."

Despite rumours that Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni is set to replace Kathleen Kennedy as Lucasfilm President, he's still expected to write and direct a Star Wars movie that concludes the post-Return of the Jedi era of storytelling that began with The Mandalorian in 2019.

How The Mandalorian and Grogu movie will impact those plans remains to be seen, especially if it's a hit and possibly even the opening chapter of a new trilogy.

Ahsoka Season 2 stars Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Rory McCann as Baylan Skoll, with David Tennant as Huyang and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn.

The series is expected to return to Disney+ in 2026. You can hear much more from Dawson in the player below.