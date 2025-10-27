STAR WARS: AHSOKA Star Rosario Dawson Reveals A Big Change To Ahsoka Tano In Season 2

STAR WARS: AHSOKA Star Rosario Dawson Reveals A Big Change To Ahsoka Tano In Season 2

Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson recently made an appearance at Comic-Con Scotland, and in a Q&A with fans, she revealed the biggest way that Ahsoka Tano has changed since we last saw her trapped on Peridea...

By JoshWilding - Oct 27, 2025 03:10 PM EST
Ahsoka Season 1 concluded with Grand Admiral Thrawn returning to the main Star Wars Galaxy, alongside the Dathomirian Great Mothers. Ezra Bridger is also back, but Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren were left stranded on Peridea with no obvious way home. 

Fortunately, they're being watched over by Anakin Skywalker's Force Ghost, and it seems the series will next explore the concept of the Mortis Gods and the former Sith Lord's connection to them. As for Thrawn, his arc could be leading to the formation of the First Order. 

Rosario Dawson recently appeared at Comic-Con Scotland, and despite the dire circumstances that "Snips" finds herself in, it sounds like we can expect to see a slightly different Ahsoka in Season 2. 

"She had a more of a strong gravitas at the beginning, and she was a little bit more unflappable," Dawson shared (via SFFGazette.com). "And I'm liking that she's relaxing, she's kind of getting back into her joy. I think those moments with Hayden [Christensen] and Anakin were so important for her to heal something so she could be more present."

"And that's what I'm really enjoying. I think we get to explore that a lot more in the second season," the actress teased. "I'm really glad that we get to add more joy into her life and see her relax a little bit more and work in community a little bit more than she has."

Ahsoka Season 1 received positive reviews, but most fans seemed to agree that it felt like half a story. Fans walked away with a lot of unanswered questions, but the show still added a lot to the Star Wars franchise's lore, with Anakin returning in the World Between Worlds to confront his old apprentice, a great example of that. 

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is expected to play a bigger role in Season 2 as Hera Syndulla, and expressed excitement to delve further into the fan favourite Rebel. "I'm not sure what I can say, other than I'm in this season a bit more, which is fun."

"I'm definitely in on the action, as you say, quite a bit more, which was great to have a Hera really, kind of like, you know, getting some stuff done. So yeah, I honestly, I'm not gonna say much more than that, just because I've not [been] given my guidelines yet. I'm gonna leave it at that. But it was so much fun. I just finished it, and it was an absolute blast. I loved every minute of it. I can't wait for people to see it."

Despite rumours that Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni is set to replace Kathleen Kennedy as Lucasfilm President, he's still expected to write and direct a Star Wars movie that concludes the post-Return of the Jedi era of storytelling that began with The Mandalorian in 2019.

How The Mandalorian and Grogu movie will impact those plans remains to be seen, especially if it's a hit and possibly even the opening chapter of a new trilogy. 

Ahsoka Season 2 stars Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Rory McCann as Baylan Skoll, with David Tennant as Huyang and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn.

The series is expected to return to Disney+ in 2026. You can hear much more from Dawson in the player below.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/27/2025, 3:17 PM
They say she was a good friend, i hope they tell us more about that on season two
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/27/2025, 3:24 PM
I just started a rewatch of Clone Wars because I've been playing Jedi Fallen Order and Survivor, and I've been seeing a lot of smaller moments in the show where I'm shocked at how much Ahsoka sounded like Rosario Dawson even back then. Literally last night I watched an episode where she made a comment to someone and it was pitch perfect sounding like a Rosario Dawson line delivery, it gave me chills.

I'm gonna give season 1 of Ahsoka a rewatch when I'm done with the Clone Wars.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/27/2025, 3:33 PM
Those comments from MEW and especially Dawson sound good imo!!.

I know there was some criticism for Rosario’s performance in S1 where she felt stilted or expressionless for some but to me it came across more stoic and in the vein of a classic Jedi who is calm & wise which is how I felt she was in Rebels to a large extent so it worked for me..

However as we got deeper into the season , we found her reservedness and more serious demeanor was due to her experiences and fraught relationship with Sabine so having her encounter Anakin in “The World between Worlds” had her deal with her past trauma & hangs up about teaching Sabine which is why she started to dress moreso in the white hard afterwards as a symbolic rebirth so I think it’s cool that we will see a bit of a lighter side of her potentially this season where she is channeling the “old” Ahsoka a bit more which is nice.

Anyway , I liked Ahsoka S1 so looking forward to watching season 2!!.

krayzeman
krayzeman - 10/27/2025, 3:35 PM
I feel like even though it's Filoni writing Ahsoka that its not the same Ahsoka we've been use too in the Clone Wars. I hope he's writing to the character and not to Dawson. Dawson has a lot more flexibility as an actress that she doesnt need to play Ahsoka so stiff and stoic all the time.
Vigor
Vigor - 10/27/2025, 3:39 PM
@krayzeman - agreed !!
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 10/27/2025, 3:58 PM
@krayzeman - sounds like that’s what we’re getting. Bring it on.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 10/27/2025, 4:01 PM
Ahsoka is one of the best characters from all of Star Wars. What a character arc. To go from the most obnoxious sidekick character to challenging the entire order? Fantastic. Wish they had brought her into Last Jedi. But I also wish they had made The Last Jedi not a steaming pile of garbage, so…

