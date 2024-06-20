STAR WARS Fans Rally Around Wookiepedia With #WeStandWithWookieepedia As THE ACOLYTE Trolling Worsens

While the percentage of Star Wars fans who are actually review-bombing The Acolyte is impossible to measure, there's no denying that the discourse surrounding the Disney+ series is starting to get increasingly toxic.

Believe it or not, Ki-Adi-Mundi (a character we're pretty sure no one cared about 48 hours ago) may have been the straw which broke the camel's back. The prequel trilogy Jedi made a surprise appearance in the fourth episode of The Acolyte, though some were quick to point out that he shouldn't have been there.

Why? Well, in the Expanded Universe, he hadn't been born yet and, in The Phantom Menace, the Jedi Master argued that the Sith had been extinct for a millennium. The problem with this argument is that the Expanded Universe hasn't been "canon" in close to a decade and, when The Acolyte takes place, the Jedi has no reason to believe The Master is a Sith.

As we first explained on SFFGazette.com, when Wookipedia - the Star Wars version of Wikipedia - updated Ki-Adi-Mundi's page to detail his appearance in The Acolyte, its authors and moderators were inundated with threats and abuse.

That came after their social media accounts had previously shared their support for those enjoying the Disney+ series. In response to the trolling, Star Wars fans have rallied around the online encyclopedia by making it clear #WeStandWithWookieepedia.

The hashtag is still trending worldwide as social media users attempt to drown out those using grievances like this to attack The Acolyte. Some have legitimate issues with the series (which are valid), but there's a vocal section of fans who, based on their comments online, are incensed by the presence of female, diverse, or potentially LGBTQ+ characters.

Then, there are those who have taken their unhappiness about the show too far and decided to attack their fellow fans for no discernable reason.

Check out some of the #WeStandWithWookieepedia X posts below.

If you like Star Wars, you are a Star Wars fan. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise. — Wookieepedia🏳️‍🌈 #YordHorde #SolPatrol (@WookOfficial) June 19, 2024 Evidently we need to say this a bit louder. Gatekeeping has no place in the Star Wars community. Period. If someone likes something you dislike, that's okay. You can have your own opinions, however that does not give you the right to diminish others. — Wookieepedia🏳️‍🌈 #YordHorde #SolPatrol (@WookOfficial) June 19, 2024 Oh so much. We've seen vandalism on the site, and so many personal attacks in our dms. Here's a small snippet of the sort of messages we've been inundated with the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/NxNo1DN8oe — Wookieepedia🏳️‍🌈 #YordHorde #SolPatrol (@WookOfficial) June 19, 2024 We aren't going to mince words on this one. If your response to an editor adding a date to an article on Wookieepedia is to tell them you hope they and their pets die, you are not a Star Wars fan. Hate like that has no place here, and you are not welcome in our community. — Wookieepedia🏳️‍🌈 #YordHorde #SolPatrol (@WookOfficial) June 19, 2024 Our friend Ash immediately received absolutely disgusting messages, right after posting this. If your instinct is to tell someone to actually kill themselves because they called out hate, you are not a fan. Please send Ash all the love and support❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/t7VHeCgkrB — Wookieepedia🏳️‍🌈 #YordHorde #SolPatrol (@WookOfficial) June 20, 2024 We're trending! We love you all, very much❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rsi3SAKQG5 — Wookieepedia🏳️‍🌈 #YordHorde #SolPatrol (@WookOfficial) June 20, 2024 Let's learn from Star Wars history. Hate over The Phantom Menace created real harm to the humans behind the characters like Ahmed Best and Jake Lloyd. You have every right to like or dislike a thing, but acting like a bully is a toxic choice - choose KINDNESS instead. https://t.co/o7t9csWkGv — Peter Mayhew Foundation (@TheWookieeRoars) June 19, 2024 Harassing a fan made encyclopedia because you don’t like a tv show is deranged.



Wookieepedia is the most accurate Star Wars resource out there, and just because you refuse to separate legends from canon doesn’t mean you can treat people like this.



Get a grip. https://t.co/f0WUFNQHNX — Isabella Amidala 🌙 (@isabellaamidala) June 19, 2024 Champion what you love about Star Wars and spread positivity. Don’t criticize people for enjoying something. There’s so much hate in the world & we shouldn’t have that hate in something as beautiful and meaningful as Star Wars and its community #IStandWithWookieepedia pic.twitter.com/3GR6UPii74 — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) June 20, 2024

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The next Star Wars TV series comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

Four episodes of The Acolyte are now streaming on Disney+.