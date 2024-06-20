STAR WARS Fans Rally Around Wookiepedia With #WeStandWithWookieepedia As THE ACOLYTE Trolling Worsens

Star Wars fans have hit back at The Acolyte's detractors by rallying around Wookiepedia after the website's authors were faced with abuse and death threats following the show's divisive fourth episode.

By JoshWilding - Jun 20, 2024 11:06 AM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

While the percentage of Star Wars fans who are actually review-bombing The Acolyte is impossible to measure, there's no denying that the discourse surrounding the Disney+ series is starting to get increasingly toxic. 

Believe it or not, Ki-Adi-Mundi (a character we're pretty sure no one cared about 48 hours ago) may have been the straw which broke the camel's back. The prequel trilogy Jedi made a surprise appearance in the fourth episode of The Acolyte, though some were quick to point out that he shouldn't have been there.

Why? Well, in the Expanded Universe, he hadn't been born yet and, in The Phantom Menace, the Jedi Master argued that the Sith had been extinct for a millennium. The problem with this argument is that the Expanded Universe hasn't been "canon" in close to a decade and, when The Acolyte takes place, the Jedi has no reason to believe The Master is a Sith. 

As we first explained on SFFGazette.com, when Wookipedia - the Star Wars version of Wikipedia - updated Ki-Adi-Mundi's page to detail his appearance in The Acolyte, its authors and moderators were inundated with threats and abuse. 

That came after their social media accounts had previously shared their support for those enjoying the Disney+ series. In response to the trolling, Star Wars fans have rallied around the online encyclopedia by making it clear #WeStandWithWookieepedia.

The hashtag is still trending worldwide as social media users attempt to drown out those using grievances like this to attack The Acolyte. Some have legitimate issues with the series (which are valid), but there's a vocal section of fans who, based on their comments online, are incensed by the presence of female, diverse, or potentially LGBTQ+ characters. 

Then, there are those who have taken their unhappiness about the show too far and decided to attack their fellow fans for no discernable reason.

Check out some of the #WeStandWithWookieepedia X posts below. 

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems...

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The next Star Wars TV series comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers, and Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing.

Four episodes of The Acolyte are now streaming on Disney+.

Vigor
Vigor - 6/20/2024, 11:12 AM
Star wars "fans" prove yet again why they're the worst Fandom
captainwalker
captainwalker - 6/20/2024, 11:34 AM
@Vigor - They soak every dime out of a franchise and when it turns to shit you can't point it out. People are so weak and sensitive it's pathetic. If someone kills themselves because someone told them to then they too are pathetic, I'd suggest they should stay the hell off any social media.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/20/2024, 11:35 AM
@captainwalker - I can't tell. Are you like, defending this practice of sending death threats?
TREE24K
TREE24K - 6/20/2024, 11:37 AM
@Vigor - maybe a close 2nd to the toxic pro-wrestling fanbase. The tribalism over there is worse, I assure you.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 6/20/2024, 11:14 AM
Could it be that the show is simply not good ? It's not like this is the only project fans have issues with, as outside the original trilogy, Star Wars is not very good.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/20/2024, 11:15 AM
@Th3Batman -

...so you didn't read the article

Whether a show is good or not should not enable death threats 🤦🏾
OleBobbyTiger
OleBobbyTiger - 6/20/2024, 11:18 AM
@Th3Batman - I'm going to assume you just didn't read the article and aren't realyl deplorable enough to side with this stuff but to sum up what you missed...

People are harassing others and telling other fans to kill themselves over this. That's a pretty irrational response to "the show is simply not good"
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 6/20/2024, 11:18 AM
@Vigor - This is not a Star Wars issue, it an entertainment issue. Not saying it's acceptable, just that it's been going on for years, but for some reason it's only an issue when it's related to certain projects.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 6/20/2024, 11:21 AM
@OleBobbyTiger - This is an issue that goes way beyond Star Wars. People have lost their minds over the past decade. Not saying this in a joking kind of way, I mean it literally, people have gone insane for some reason. Just ask anyone who works in retail or schools.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/20/2024, 11:23 AM
@Th3Batman - it's an issue no matter the project. But since star wars is one of the most popular and highest grossest franchises in history, the issue gets attention

It's well known actors tied to star wars are targeted pretty heavily.
OleBobbyTiger
OleBobbyTiger - 6/20/2024, 11:26 AM
@Th3Batman - Fiar but then are you insinuating they should get a hall pass on bullying and death threats because the show is not good?
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 6/20/2024, 11:26 AM
@Vigor - I mean if you go looking for nuts like that on social media you're going to find them.You have to be naive not to see why this is being made a story.They point out a few nuts on social media to guilt you into forgetting that a site pulled a shit move.
OleBobbyTiger
OleBobbyTiger - 6/20/2024, 11:26 AM
@Th3Batman - *fair
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 6/20/2024, 11:28 AM
@Th3Batman - Gina Carano got death threats....guess what sites didn't make an article about it?These people do this every damn time.lol
Vigor
Vigor - 6/20/2024, 11:29 AM
@JackBurton1 - you also didn't read the article. They got threats IN THEIR DMS. They didn't go searching for it

And how did the site, which purports to be a knowledge bank of all things star wars, "pull a shit move"?
They're messengers. They didn't write the show or episode. They simply update their wiki to match what's Canon
(The show is Canon whether you like the show or not)
tBHzHomer
tBHzHomer - 6/20/2024, 11:45 AM
@JackBurton1 - honestly, I have no idea if they made an article about it. If not, one reason could be because her threats had nothing to do with her role in the Mandalorian.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 6/20/2024, 11:51 AM
@OleBobbyTiger - Not at all, I just don't think trolls should be given this kind of attention, as that's what keeps them going.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 6/20/2024, 11:52 AM
@JackBurton1 - I'm well aware of this. Whether or not you get attention for being bullied depends nearly entirely on your political leanings, at least in the U.S.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/20/2024, 11:14 AM
Off topic slightly- but what annoys me about the show is Osha and Mae are twins as adults. But as kids it's two different actresses. I guess they did that because the girls are in the same scenes together a lot. But it kind of annoys me. It's not the biggest thing to be annoyed about but still... lol

I hope they give Mae or Osha, one of them, a new hair style. Now that the cat is out the bag that Mae is alive, let's give her a look to help her stand apart from her sister
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/20/2024, 11:18 AM
@Vigor - I’m pretty sure those young actresses are sisters and twins too.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/20/2024, 11:20 AM
@Vigor - you are right , they do look different

That’s weird if they are suppose to identical twins

User Comment Image

I guess they couldn’t find find mixed race twins.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 6/20/2024, 11:18 AM
Star Wars is a wasteland... I don't even bother, too much drama over there.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/20/2024, 11:21 AM
I've assumed it's a minority of SW fans doing this "review bombing" thing.

Regardless, I've found the show to be exceptionally dull, and I don't think it's worth the effort to "review bomb" or what have you.

And, yes, my borderline OCD means I'll be finishing the show to see how it ends - like when I sat down to Rebel Moon part 2.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/20/2024, 11:26 AM
@DravenCorvis - the last episode let me down a bit. I'm going to finish the show but Mae's heelturn seemed oddly sudden. I can't tell if it's a pacing issue or a writing issue. Oh well. It's not like it's bad enough for me to turn it off. I just wish they had the people who did Andor, do ALL the live action shows

Star wars TV has a CONSISTENCY problem
Origame
Origame - 6/20/2024, 11:28 AM
@DravenCorvis - he has no evidence of review bombing. He just says that because the audience score is low and he doesn't agree with that.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/20/2024, 11:33 AM
@Vigor - I didn't care about the heel turn, and for me at least, that's a glaring problem.

Yeah, get the Andor folk involved more.

That, Mando and Ahsoka have been my favourites so far.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/20/2024, 11:34 AM
@Origame - Ah.

So, it's just me being naive.
BassMan
BassMan - 6/20/2024, 11:50 AM
@Origame - there’s plenty of evidence. It was getting bad reviews before the show was let out. And several other films and series with the acolyte in it are receiving bad reviews out of nowhere that does not concern that specific film. A human would notice that lol, bots and whatnot wouldn’t
Origame
Origame - 6/20/2024, 11:51 AM
@DravenCorvis - @itwasme made an excellent point that as of yet Josh has never defined what he meant by review bombing. So technically he could be right if he means "there's a lot of bad reviews". But most would consider it review bombing if it were artificially lowered somehow, like with bots or alt accounts. Both of which simply aren't proven.
Origame
Origame - 6/20/2024, 11:53 AM
@BassMan - first, rotten tomatoes literally won't let you post a review until the show is out. Second, that's not review bombing. That's people not realizing they clicked on the wrong acolyte.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 6/20/2024, 11:22 AM
Never understood hate. Not liking something is one thing, but hate is an emotional response. It's weird.
grouch
grouch - 6/20/2024, 11:23 AM
"we're coming for your children"
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/20/2024, 11:23 AM
User Comment Image
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/20/2024, 11:25 AM
So Star Wars “fans” are #bombing??? Got it!!!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/20/2024, 11:25 AM
Anger leads to hate

Hate leads to suffering.

These “fans” may think of themselves as Jedi but they show more and more that they are Sith.

Pathetic & sad.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 6/20/2024, 11:25 AM
Star Wars fans hated the Holiday Special
Star Wars fans hated the Ewoks Movies
Star Wars fans hated the Special Editions
Star wars fans hated the Prequels
Star Wars fans hated The Sequels
Star Wars fans hate the shows

Nobody hates Star Wars more then Star Wars fans
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/20/2024, 11:33 AM
@KaptainKhaos - Should I name all of the movies, TV shows, novels, comics and video games Star Wars fans do like?

The "nobody hates Star Wars more than Star Wars fans" comment is so silly. If you make good movies and shows people will like it. If it sucks it sucks.

What I don't condone is death threats and telling people who like it, no matter how garbage I think it is, that they are wrong. What I constantly see is people who like something absolutely losing their shit at the people who don't. No sane person condones death threats in the Star Wars community
mdwilliamson24
mdwilliamson24 - 6/20/2024, 11:47 AM
@KaptainKhaos - LOL so true.

I remember standing in line for tickets for the '97 theater releases of the Special Editions, and these two fans behind me spent the whole time bitching about every little detail of all 3 of these movies that they were in line to get tickets for.

I was like- "Do you guys even like this stuff? Because it sounds like you hate almost everything about them."

And this was at a time before the backlash on Lucas' tinkering with the originals, the Prequel trilogy and all the Disney stuff.

And yes, it's only gotten worse as the years go by.
Origame
Origame - 6/20/2024, 11:26 AM
Ok come on. Don't like how they're using ki adi Mundi in this show? Well then you clearly hate the LGBT community 🙄

You're a parody at this point.

Also, you're lying about that hashtag trending. I just went on x and it's nowhere in the top 30. Your supposed army of people fighting back against the "trolls" is a minority. A very small minority. Most agree it's a terrible show.

As for the death threats, there's nothing to comment on. There's no proof of them as no one is commenting on them. I'm not denying death threats happened but at the same time we just have his word. And this is from the guy excusing the introduction of a character who shouldn't be born yet because the story is "evolving".
Origame
Origame - 6/20/2024, 11:46 AM
Also, it's sad this parody shows more respect to the lore than an official product

?si=T41m5DrNKC45uut6
1 2

