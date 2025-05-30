STAR WARS: MAUL - SHADOW LORD Actor Sam Witwer Shares New Plot Details; "It's About Bad Guys Vs. Worse Guys"

STAR WARS: MAUL - SHADOW LORD Actor Sam Witwer Shares New Plot Details; &quot;It's About Bad Guys Vs. Worse Guys&quot;

Sam Witwer, who will return to voice the former Sith warrior in the Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord animated series, has shared some intriquing new details about the show...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 30, 2025 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Back in April during Star Wars Celebration Japan, Lucasfilm announced that a new animated series based on the post-Clone Wars, pre-Star Wars Rebels adventures of Darth Maul was in the works for Disney+.

The synopsis for Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord that was released at the time reads: "After the Clone Wars, Maul plots to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. In a new series set after the events of the final season of The Clone Wars, Maul rises again to lead the underworld factions."

The show is believed to be set roughly one year after the events of The Clone Wars, around 19 BBY.

Now, voice actor Sam Witwer has shared some more details, and he clarifies that Maul will not be sanitized or redeemed as some fans feared - although it sounds like the character's humanity will be explored to some extent.

"It's about bad guys vs worse guys," the BSG alum said during a recent appearance on Katee Sackhoff's podcast. "This isn’t going to be a show where you find out Maul is a real teddy bear, man … We’re not doing that. But is he as bad as Sidious or Vader? Actually no. From the Sith perspective, this guy has flaws ... [there's] humanity that seeps in at various points because of things that have happened to him.

"Maul will question whether creating the Empire was a good idea," he went on. "[Maul’s] like, ‘Is that what [Sidious] had in mind? This is a little scary. Maul comes from a time of swords, sorcery, magic and knights, and now all of that color of the universe is being sucked out of this mechanized Empire. And Maul’s like, ‘Is this right? Is this the universe we were trying to build?’”

It only makes sense that the protagonist of your story wouldn't be depicted as being quite as evil as the enemies he'll face, so we can't see too many fans taking issue with this.

Maul was introduced as the future Emperor Palpatine's apprentice in The Phantom Menace, and was (or seemed to be) pretty definitively killed off by Obi-Wan Kenobi towards the end of the movie. The character's popularity led to him being brought back with metal legs for The Clone Wars animated series, but he would later meet his actual end at the lightsaber of his old nemesis, Obi-Wan, in Star Wars Rebels.

The character made a return to live-action (once again played by Ray Park and voiced by Witwer) in Solo: A Star Wars Story as the leader of the Crimson Dawn cartel, but the movie underperformed at the box office, seemingly putting the brakes on a continuation of Maul's story in this particular timeline.

A Lando Calrissian spin-off focusing on Donald Glover's younger take on Solo's old buddy was still in development up until fairly recently, but we haven't had any official updates in a while.

Are you looking forward to Maul - Shadow Lord? Drop us a comment down below.

AHSOKA Season 2 Star Rory McCann Breaks Silence On Taking Over Baylan Skoll Role From The Late Ray Stevenson
Related:

AHSOKA Season 2 Star Rory McCann Breaks Silence On Taking Over Baylan Skoll Role From The Late Ray Stevenson
ANDOR Star Kyle Soller On Syril Karn's Fate During Episode 8's Devastating Battle - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

ANDOR Star Kyle Soller On Syril Karn's Fate During Episode 8's Devastating Battle - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/30/2025, 12:34 PM
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/30/2025, 12:36 PM
First.

How woke will it be?
Blergh
Blergh - 5/30/2025, 12:44 PM
@NateBest - can you PLEASE just ban this guy and his associated IP adresses. It's going FAR beyond "allowing every opinion" now, at this point it's willfull ignorance to let this guy just spread hate and negativity on this site. Opinions from the left and right are fine but this guy is pushing the vileness to 100.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 5/30/2025, 12:59 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I wouldn't worry. I'm sure you'll find something to hate about it while you "boycott" (translation: watch it anyway)every episode, the second they're released.
Blergh
Blergh - 5/30/2025, 12:41 PM
Very interested in this, Maul and Boba Fett were non-characters that simply looked cool but the way the EU managed to flesh them out shows the dedication fans have to them.

Pretty exciting project.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 5/30/2025, 12:45 PM
Sam needs a bigger, more creative role at Lucasfilm. His knowledge and experience of the Star Wars galaxy is very valuable. I hope someone at Lucasfilm recognizes this soon.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 5/30/2025, 12:47 PM
Awesome. This might be my most anticipated upcoming Star Wars series. Can't wait for more of Maul. What Filoni and Witwer have done with Maul has been top notch, as they made him into one of the best Star Wars characters.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/30/2025, 12:56 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - this absolutely is #1 for me. LOVED his arc in CW and Rebels and now getting to explore more of his journey is icing on the cake.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/30/2025, 1:03 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - agreed.

Those two really elevated a character that wasn’t really much of anything before to one of the best imo.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/30/2025, 1:06 PM
Excited for this and Sam Witwer has done a killer job voicing Maul and turning him into a real character.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder