STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW - Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood Claims To Be A Jedi In First Clips

The latest Disney+ Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, is set for its two-episode premiere on December 3, and Lucasfilm has now shared some new TV spots, a featurette, and the first full clips from the show.

In the first clip, our young heroes encounter a droid named SM-33 (voiced by Nic Frost), who Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) claims as her own once she informs him that she has killed his captain. Luckily, the droid acknowledges Fern as his new leader, seemingly joining the crew.

The other clip finds the gang attempting to convince Jude Law's mysterious Jod Na Nawood to return for SM-33, which he is reluctant to do.

Nawood is clearly posing as a Jedi (and does seem to be Force-sensitive based on what we see in one of the TV spots), but something tells us he's not being completely honest with his new companions.

Check out the new teasers at the links below.

We knew that Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (The Daniels) were on board, but showrunners Jon Watts and Christopher Ford recently announced that they have also assembled: Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian), Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters), David Lowery (The Green Knight) and Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*).

"Ford and I sat down like, 'Who are our favourite directors, who would be good at this?'" said Watts. "We went out to all you guys, and you all said yes. No-one turned it down! 'Hey, do you want to do Star Wars? Play around in the Volume? Do pre-vis? Meet some pirates, some puppets, hang out with Jude Law?' 'Yeah, sounds great!'”

In addition to Law, the titular crew will consist of Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern.

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy," according to the show's official synopsis. "Finding their way home, meeting unlikely allies and enemies will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 3. Are you looking forward to the show? Let us know in the comment section.