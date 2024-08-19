THE ACOLYTE Cancelled On Disney+; Will Not Return For A Second Season

Disappointing news for fans of The Acolyte here, as Lucasfilm has opted not to move forward with a second season of Leslye Headland's High Republic-set Star Wars series...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 19, 2024 09:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Lucasfilm has decided not to move forward with a second season of Disney+'s latest live-action Star Wars series. The news has now been confirmed by both Deadline and THR: The Acolyte has officially been cancelled.

The series, which was created by Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), received mostly positive reviews from critics, but was not as warmly embraced by the fandom, earning just an 18% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

A certain amount of the negative feedback can be attributed to review-bombing, but even so, it's clear that The Acolyte was not one of the more popular Disney+ Star Wars shows.

“It was an easy target,” said one source. “And it hurt the public perception of the show.”

The Acolyte got off to a strong start after its two-episode premiere, generating 4.8M views in its first day on Disney+ to rank as the biggest series premiere on the streamer this year. The show could not keep this momentum going, however.

The season (now series) finale of The Acolyte left quite a few open plot threads, and those that did enjoy the show were looking forward to further exploration of Manny Jacinto's mysterious Sith warrior, Amandla Stenberg's Force-sensitive "twins" Osha and Mae, and the debuting Darth Plagueis.

Whether we'll see these characters again in some other Star Wars project down the line remains to be seen.

What do you make of this news? Be sure to let us know in the comment section down below.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

 The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.

"I really wanted to tell a story about the Sith," Headland told EW in a recent interview. "That was kind of my dream Star Wars idea. But it felt like the time period to do that in would be something pre-Phantom Menace. That seemed to be the most interesting trajectory for the Sith: How did the Sith go from the Rule of Two and being quote-unquote 'extinct' to Palpatine coming into power without the Jedi knowing about it?"

Award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on Get Out and Us, scored The Acolyte.

MuadDib
MuadDib - 8/19/2024, 9:02 PM
Ha ha
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/19/2024, 9:02 PM
User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 8/19/2024, 9:02 PM
At this point what can really bring back the franchise?
TheGreenRanger
TheGreenRanger - 8/19/2024, 9:20 PM
@Gambito - nothing. They would have to retcon all the way back to Episode VI
TheyDont
TheyDont - 8/19/2024, 9:27 PM
@TheGreenRanger - All the way back to Episode III
Taonrey
Taonrey - 8/19/2024, 9:35 PM
@Gambito - an actual break, like I’m talking a 10+ break, only do cartoons and focus on building up for a new trilogy. 10 years from now the kids thag watched the sequel trilogy will be adults
MuadDib
MuadDib - 8/19/2024, 9:02 PM
A Knights of the Old Republic show would have been WAYYY better and much better received by the fans instead of that trash
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 8/19/2024, 9:04 PM
User Comment Image
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 8/19/2024, 9:05 PM
A shocking and stupid decision. There was a lot of potential for a 2nd season, and some of the strongest Star Wars stuff in recent years was in this show. Very stupid. Wonder how they are going to address Plagueis, Ren, etc.
Taonrey
Taonrey - 8/19/2024, 9:35 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - I wouldn’t say it’s shocking but it is annoying
Taonrey
Taonrey - 8/19/2024, 9:37 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - to answer your question they won’t address anything, lucky for them this is set in the past and during a era that doesn’t have any major releases in cinema or tv(outside of this show), they will pretend this show didn’t happen
Kurban
Kurban - 8/19/2024, 9:05 PM
Good. It was bad.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 8/19/2024, 9:05 PM
Weird...Everyone seemed to just love it.
CoHost
CoHost - 8/19/2024, 9:11 PM
Wokeness fails yet again.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2024, 9:12 PM
Sigh , this is [frick]ing dissapointing and a sad validation for all the trolls since they have gotten their way…

Obviously (and I can’t believe I have to say this) this doesn’t mean that the show didn’t have issues , weaknesses or rough edges because it did but what first season of a show doesnt?.

People can go look back and see the reception to shows like Clone Wars or Rebels in their first seasons but unlike the Acolyte , they were given a chance to grow & improve to the point that they are some of the best storytelling in the franchise (and even some fans favorite media in the SW universe).

As you can tell lol, I liked the show overall with its themes of power & perspective connecting with me and was looking forward to seeing a potential S2 & beyond with the plot threads that were left up in the air which I can only hope now are resolved another way whether it be in a comic or novel.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 8/19/2024, 9:15 PM
Why am I not surprised! If the High Republic Era is ever explored again in live-action, hire a better show runner and choose a better storyline.
Thing94
Thing94 - 8/19/2024, 9:16 PM
It was trash. Good riddance.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 8/19/2024, 9:17 PM
User Comment Image
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 8/19/2024, 9:18 PM
@DarthOmega - DAMMIT! Beat me to it!!! Hahahaha!
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 8/19/2024, 9:18 PM
User Comment Image
TheGreenRanger
TheGreenRanger - 8/19/2024, 9:19 PM
Good. Now fire Kathleen Kennedy.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2024, 9:19 PM
It’s hilarious to me how I know atleast most if not half of this site will be celebrating this and saying “no one watched it” while everyday I kept seeing “Renew The Acolyte” trending on my Twitter feed and there’s a lot of people upset by this move…

Just because you might not be a fan of something doesn’t mean they don’t exist.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/19/2024, 9:22 PM
@TheVisionary25 -

The power of one, the power of two, the power of many YouTube grifters with an audience.

It sucks, but it was to be expected.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2024, 9:26 PM
@DrReedRichards - sadly man

Also I guess this shows Lucasfilm and Disney are just fine catering to those people

I wouldn’t be surprised if Andor hasn’t gotten a S2 upfront that they would have gotten that cancelled too.

I guess if something doesn’t do Mando Numbers now then it won’t stay which is ridiculous
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/19/2024, 9:30 PM
@TheVisionary25 -

Wouldn't be the first studio catering (or rather caving) to morons online.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 8/19/2024, 9:21 PM
Kathleen Kennedy needs to go!

She makes the MCU’s failures look like triumphs by comparison.

I was actually a mild defender of the sequels. Thought Rogue One was great. The D+ stuff has been so bad outside of Andor and it just keeps getting worse by the show lol.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 8/19/2024, 9:22 PM
I saw it coming... Too much controversy + bad viewership = getting axed.
User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 8/19/2024, 9:23 PM
Those Star Wars wins continue to rack up!
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 8/19/2024, 9:23 PM
My opinion of the “twins” acting not withstanding I liked this show and wished we got more. The story of Mae and (mostly) Qimir had potential
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2024, 9:29 PM
@Ha1frican - same

I thought Amandla did fine with what she had given it’s a role of twins that aren’t really twins but are the same person split in 2 so that’s an odd thing to play

I do wish the story of “the sisters” was stronger and was more emotionally invested but as it was , it was alright..

However Sol and especially Qimir kept me engaged.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/19/2024, 9:24 PM
Was it as bad as it was mocked? No.

But neither was it good enough to successfully combat and silence said agenda, so here we are.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 8/19/2024, 9:26 PM
Ha! Rest in piss.
HermanM
HermanM - 8/19/2024, 9:30 PM
Good [frick]ing riddance to this anti white, pro LGBTQP garbage dressed up as Star Wars
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 8/19/2024, 9:30 PM
In the words of Emperor Palpatine....GOOOOOOOOOOOOD!!!!!
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 8/19/2024, 9:33 PM
Not gonna miss this, but this is likely taking the High Republic stories with it.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 8/19/2024, 9:35 PM
Fire Kathleen Kennedy

I know it won’t happen due to the fact that she’s privileged

But Star Wars has never been such a disaster
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 8/19/2024, 9:35 PM
This is the best evidence thus far for KK getting ready to be out of a job IMO.

