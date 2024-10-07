THE ACOLYTE Star Jodie Turner-Smith Calls Out Disney For Not Doing More To Defend Cast From Online Abuse

THE ACOLYTE Star Jodie Turner-Smith Calls Out Disney For Not Doing More To Defend Cast From Online Abuse

The Acolyte actress Jodi Turner-Smith has put Disney on blast for failing to come to the defence of the show's cast - Amandla Stenberg, in particular - when they were targetted for online abuse...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 07, 2024 10:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Jodie Turner-Smith, who played Mother Aniseya in The Acolyte, has called out Disney for not doing enough to defend the cast - particularly Amandla Stenberg - when they were targetted for online abuse.

Back in August, we got word that Lucasfilm/Disney would not be moving forward with a second season of the Disney+ Star Wars series, despite several major storylines and character arcs being left unresolved by the end of the season 1 finale.

The decision was met with a mixture of indifference and disappointment, but it's very clear that a lot of Star Wars fans - and some of the actors involved with the show - were surprised by this development.

The "official" reason for the show's cancellation was low/declining viewership, but many feel the intense backlash from a vocal minority may have factored into the decision. We may never know if this was the case, but Stenberg did release a social media video shortly after the news broke, revealing that she had been sent a barrage of racist and homophobic abuse.

Now, Turner-Smith has put Disney on blast for not doing more to defend her co-star.

“They’ve got to stop doing this thing where they don’t say anything when people are getting f*cking dog-piled on the internet with racism and bullshit,” the actress tells Glamour Magazine. “It’s just not fair to not say anything. It’s really unfair.”

“It would just be nice if the people that have all the money were showing their support and putting their feet down," she continued. "Say this is unacceptable: ‘You’re not a fan if you do this.’ Make a really big statement and just see if any money leaves. I bet you it won’t, because people of colour, and especially Black people, make up a very large percentage of buying power. They might find that it’s actually more lucrative for them, but everyone’s using ‘woke’ like it’s a dirty word.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor did share a video calling out racist fans after Moses Ingram was targeted for similar abuse online, but Disney has never officially spoken out. Some view this as "cowing down" to those responsible for the attacks, while others believe ignoring the trolls is the best course of action.

What do you make of the situation? Let us know in the comments section.

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

 The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105) and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.

"I really wanted to tell a story about the Sith," Headland told EW in a recent interview. "That was kind of my dream Star Wars idea. But it felt like the time period to do that in would be something pre-Phantom Menace. That seemed to be the most interesting trajectory for the Sith: How did the Sith go from the Rule of Two and being quote-unquote 'extinct' to Palpatine coming into power without the Jedi knowing about it?"

Award-winning composer Michael Abels, known for his work on Get Out and Us, scored The Acolyte.

1 2
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/7/2024, 10:32 AM

User Comment Image
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 10/7/2024, 11:43 AM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 10/7/2024, 10:33 AM
Boohoo. Go dry your eyes in your piles of money.
Zorromuerto
Zorromuerto - 10/7/2024, 10:33 AM
And what exactly are they supposed to do? Send cease and desist letters to fans on social media for mean comments?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/7/2024, 11:19 AM
@Zorromuerto - I feel like she's suggesting something more like saying "this is unacceptable: ‘You’re not a fan if you do this.’" Make a really big statement and just see if any money leaves. At least that's what I took away from her exact words.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 10/7/2024, 11:38 AM
@Zorromuerto - Or make arrests...
Like Canada and Ireland....

Messed up.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/7/2024, 11:41 AM
@Clintthahamster - Yeah this is the only thing I can see would be an action they could take. Not sure they would since Star Wars isn't in the best place at the moment
DevilsDreams
DevilsDreams - 10/7/2024, 11:42 AM
@Clintthahamster - 100% this.

It sounds like she just wants Disney to stand up and go "hey guys, like or hate the product, but don't be throwing hate at the actors/actresses, we don't want you as fans if you're racist"
TheyDont
TheyDont - 10/7/2024, 10:35 AM
Pathetic
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 10/7/2024, 10:35 AM
lol

Disney making a terrible show that fans rejected
now gets blamed for not telling fans to go fvk off AND at the same time also watch the show
Forthas
Forthas - 10/7/2024, 10:36 AM
That can cut both ways. You always want to defend the talent when these morons are attacking them but at the same time their strategy could be to ignore them, otherwise the racists will think they are more effective than they actually are. It is hard to deal with lunatics because they lack the ability to comprehend and therefore respond to facts or logic.
Zorromuerto
Zorromuerto - 10/7/2024, 10:41 AM
@Forthas - It's just kind of lazy thinking to assume that all people expressing dislike of a show are racists, etc. This is exactly why shows keep failing; the immediate assumption is that it must be "the others," not the product itself.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/7/2024, 11:05 AM
@Zorromuerto - But she is not expressing anything about the show failing. She is talking about the attacks on her which I am assuming included racists slurs.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/7/2024, 11:22 AM
@Zorromuerto - "It's just kind of lazy thinking to assume that all people expressing dislike of a show are racists"

Pretty safe to assume that the people responsible for the cast "getting f*cking dog-piled on the internet with racism and bullshit" are racists, though, right?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/7/2024, 10:37 AM
But but the power of maaaaannnyyyy?
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 10/7/2024, 10:37 AM
is she stupid or a child?
what does she want a studio do exactly? studios are against harassment alreaady
TheyDont
TheyDont - 10/7/2024, 11:01 AM
@Superheromoviefan - She certainly doesn't look like a child.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/7/2024, 11:23 AM
@Superheromoviefan - "what does she want a studio do exactly?"

"Say this is unacceptable: ‘You’re not a fan if you do this.’ Make a really big statement and just see if any money leaves."
rebellion
rebellion - 10/7/2024, 10:39 AM
well maybe you could have done more when it comes to big studios using diverse casts as a shield from any legitimate criticism and said NO to an obviously crappy script? yass, YASS!!
Zorromuerto
Zorromuerto - 10/7/2024, 10:44 AM
@rebellion - I keep telling people this: it’s a strategy to avoid accountability and criticism. Disney doesn’t care about diversity or the struggles of minorities; they are a corporation attempting to maximize profits. By acting as shields for these companies that exploit social issues and tensions, you allow yourself to become a useful dupe.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2024, 10:40 AM
I mean , she’s not wrong…

Regardless of how one felt about the characters or performances , it’s become a pattern that especially the black actors (specifically 2 women) cast in a SW property are the ones that have been harassed by toxic fans.

If the studios not gonna do anything to defend their own cast then it’s them being cowards , plain & simple because they fear they’ll lose money but honestly as she said they may not and might even make more if people see them genuinely taking a stand.

Good on Ms Turner-Smith on calling them out because they should be!!.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 10/7/2024, 10:41 AM
If you’re in the public eye, get your money from fans, or do a thing for public consumption, the internet is gonna have its say. And very likely it will be racist, sexist, or contrarian.

And if you do something for Star Wars you can multiply all of that times 10.

I don’t think Disney needs to respond - Disney is a faceless corporation. If anything, I’d think the director or producers would come to the defense of their artists.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2024, 10:46 AM
@SuperJefe - sure but the studio should still back your actors

I only saw the fellow cast members call out the toxicology for both The Acolyte and Obi Wan so you are right that the producers and directors need to back them up aswell.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 10/7/2024, 11:35 AM
@SuperJefe - "And very likely it will be racist, sexist, or contrarian."
Not starting an argument, you are obviously entitled to your view, but I think that is very cynical.

I would instead say that due to the internet, or perceived anonymity, folks say things they would not normally say in public.

To be more direct in this case, however, I want to see receipts ;-)
S8R8M
S8R8M - 10/7/2024, 10:42 AM
I get it but what about the Droid attack on the Wookies?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2024, 10:44 AM
Also , I thought her performance in The Acolyte (which I liked overall) was one of the best in the show and made me even more convinced she would make the perfect Storm in the MCU!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Granted , that might not happen now since she’s called them out but we’ll see.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 10/7/2024, 10:52 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Agree, she’d be perfect
Thing94
Thing94 - 10/7/2024, 10:44 AM
User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 10/7/2024, 10:44 AM
The problem for Disney and Lucasfilm is that they have an Activist in Kathleen Kennedy running it


She will make shows to virtual signal and preach her dogma and in return turn of 70% of her viewing customers

So instead of course correction she will double down and call 70% of her viewing customers racist

So Star Wars shows will continue to fail as long as she's there

Star Wars fans v Activist for the Future of Star Wars

and no one is winning
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/7/2024, 10:45 AM
I'm sure it's frustrating to deal with, but I don't know what Disney can really do... would them sending a message about the trolls not being "real fans" deter the type of people that are sending these comments? Of course it wouldn't. They already know they're being pieces of shit, pointing it out isn't going to set off any lightbulbs.
mountainman
mountainman - 10/7/2024, 10:46 AM
Keep going champ. Just keep obsessing over this issue some more and maybe you’ll be able to get more normal people to join you in your delusions.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/7/2024, 10:48 AM
So constructive criticism is now considered abuse ?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/7/2024, 10:54 AM
@TheJok3r -
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/7/2024, 11:27 AM
@TheJok3r - No, she's very clearly not talking about constructive criticism. She refers specifically to cast members "getting f*cking dog-piled on the internet with racism and bullshit." It says so right there in the article you're commenting on.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 10/7/2024, 11:37 AM
@TheJok3r - Quickly, explain how racist insults are constructive criticism.
skidz
skidz - 10/7/2024, 10:49 AM
What exactly are they supposed to do? That get away with any lawsuits because most of the falls under free speech or various gray areas the keep people in court for years. It's not like that can just tell the offending parts to shut up and sit in a corner. Now, if the attacks were coming from inside the company itself, that's something Disney can handle directly.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 10/7/2024, 10:57 AM
Oh please. It all started with Leslye Headland taking jabs at the fandom amongst other things. Perhaps if they'd hire legit writers and producers, and NOT activist we wouldn't be in these situations.

Don't even get me started on Amandla Stenberg. The girl has so many "L"s in her career now she had to add one to her name.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/7/2024, 11:12 AM
Can we get a star wars movie or show that has an entire alien/droid cast?? I dont want to see anyones skin color anymore humans fkn suck
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 10/7/2024, 11:12 AM
So her show sucked and she thinks she's being abused online. Pathetic.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

