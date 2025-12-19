THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Leaked Trailer Features Epic Action And A Fun Moment With The Child

It's been a week of huge trailer leaks, with the Avengers: Doomsday's teaser, the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, and The Odyssey's 6-minute prologue all finding their way onto social media. Now, it's the turn of The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Despite speculation to the contrary, Disney appears to have no intention of releasing this online. It's easy to see why. Like the trailer that played with Zootopia 2 last month, it's the same sneak peek we first saw in September, albeit with a few scenes swapped out for new ones.

Those include a cut moment with Din Djarin instructing Grogu on how best to wear his armour, a new shot of Mando using his flamethrowers on a couple of Snowtroopers, and a great sequence with Din battling several alien creatures.

That looks like a game of Dejarik brought to life, and an HD version of the sequence is also somehow available online, which you can view below (like the trailer, the clip comes our way courtesy of SFFGazette.com).

It's smart of Disney to freshen up The Mandalorian and Grogu's teaser in theaters. The first full trailer likely won't be released until the Super Bowl in February, and it will be then that Lucasfilm starts giving The Mandalorian follow-up a big promotional push.

"We were planning on doing a fourth season. I had actually written all of that," filmmaker Jon Favreau revealed in a recent interview. "I still have Season 4 sitting on my desk here."

"It’s structured around a movie structure, as opposed to a serialised weekly television show," the Iron Man director continued. "So there’s a larger throw to the whole thing."

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce. The film's music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who returns to score the franchise.

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.