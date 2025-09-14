THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Synopsis Reveals That The Child Is The "Force's Heir In The [STAR WARS] Galaxy"

The Mandalorian was the first Star Wars TV series, and the show that Disney promoted the launch of its new streaming platform, Disney+, around in 2019. All three seasons were well-received (season 1 set a high benchmark, which the second and third batches of episodes didn't reach in the eyes of some fans), and the story will continue as a movie, The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The original plan was for The Mandalorian to get a fourth season, but similar to Moana 2, it was condensed into a movie as Disney shifts its focus back to box office revenue over subscriber numbers.

The hope at Lucasfilm will be that the upcoming blockbuster spawns a new big screen Star Wars franchise. Fans, meanwhile, just want to see the studio do right by these characters before Dave Filoni's eventual crossover movie takes shape. That project is expected to close out this era of post-Return of the Jedi storytelling.

A synopsis, of sorts, for The Mandalorian and Grogu has now been revealed at the Walt Disney Studios Marketing Expo in Shanghai (via SFFGazette.com).

"As the Force's heir in the galaxy and the Mandalorian's most adorable partner, Grogu has taken the world by storm with his mischievous and endearing charm since his debut," it reads. "Grogu-themed merchandise spanning all channels, categories, and age groups will soon be available—the Grogu storm is about to hit!"

That's obviously not much for us to go on, but describing Grogu as the "Force's heir in the galaxy" points to that character having a big role to play in Star Wars moving forward. Given how slowly he ages, we'd be shocked if The Child doesn't somehow factor into the movies set to take place in the wake of The Rise of Skywalker.

Earlier this year, Pedro Pascal said that it's "an unbelievable thing to have to be a part of something that had such incredible influence on me as a kid. It was a secret wish of mine from the beginning because of how cinematically sophisticated it was."

"I can tell you that what they are going to deliver [The Mandalorian And Grogu], they'll be topping themselves as filmmakers, and it is a ride, a gorgeous, exciting ride," he added before sharing his enthusiasm to share the screen with Sigourney Weaver. "Listen, I don't know where to start when it comes to Sigourney Weaver. She's one of my favorite actors. She's an icon to me."

"Her more than anyone in my upbringing, sort of did all genres: comedy, science fiction, Action, horror drama, biography," Pascal continued. "I've seen her on stage, small films, large films, so this is probably one of the greatest highlights for me, and one of the bigger honours of my career."

Starring Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White, and Jonny Coyne, The Mandalorian and Grogu is directed by Favreau and produced by him, Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce.

This exciting new adventure in the Mandalorian and Grogu's journey is currently in post-production and arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026.