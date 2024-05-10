VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Crew Gift Seemingly Reveals The Threequel's Sinister Villain

The Venom: The Last Dance stunt team was gifted a very cool piece of merch for the upcoming threequel, but does it confirm who Eddie Brock will square off with in the movie? Find more details right here...

By JoshWilding - May 10, 2024 01:05 PM EST
Shooting has wrapped on Venom: The Last Dance and with a little over five months before it arrives in theaters, we're hoping an official first look is somewhere on the horizon. 

Sony Pictures could do with a win after delivering flops like Morbius and Madame Web, but only time will tell whether the Venom threequel can give them one. After all, most fans aren't expecting much from Kraven the Hunter, a movie recently pushed back to December 13. 

Now, a first look at the stunt team's crew gift has been revealed and it may reveal Venom: The Last Dance's big bad. 

As you can see in the X post below, green is being used for the "3" in the movie's logo, while three green slashes can also be seen across the Symbiote's unmistakable face. 

Looking at the comics, we have to believe this is meant as a reference to Lasher. First appearing in the pages of Venom: Lethal Protector #4 in 1993, he's an offspring of Venom, created by the Life Foundation's attempts to replicate the success of the Venom symbiote.

Lasher's human host is Ramon Hernandez, a mercenary who was given the symbiote along with four others, forming a superpowered team tasked with protecting the company. 

While the character isn't as well known as Carnage, for example, this wouldn't be the first time Sony has plucked a relatively obscure symbiote from the comics to pit against Eddie Brock. In the first movie, he clashed with Riot, a baddie equally unknown to general audiences. Of course, while this merch points to Lasher, we may also see Scream, Agony, and Phage. 

Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange) has landed a lead role in the threequel, though there's currently no word on who he's playing; the most popular theory online is that he's been cast as The Jury's General Orwell Taylor. Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) and Clark Backo (Letterkenny) have also boarded the threequel in undisclosed roles.

We're also expecting Michelle Williams to reprise her role as Anne Weying, a.k.a. She-Venom. 

As well as returning as Eddie Brock, Tom Hardy also co-wrote Venom: The Last Dance's story with director Kelly Marcel before she later penned the screenplay. Produced by Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Hutch Parker, the movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 25.

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE's Official Logo Has Been Revealed As Merchandise Starts Finding Its Way Online
Evansly
Evansly - 5/10/2024, 1:07 PM
Yayyyy more symbiotes.....
The1st
The1st - 5/10/2024, 1:34 PM
@Evansly - This franchise had so much potential, but then got spun...er, the SPUMC treatment. When will they ever learn? 1...2...3...5......

ThorArms
ThorArms - 5/10/2024, 1:08 PM
Meh. Should've saved Carnage
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/10/2024, 1:38 PM
@ThorArms - that wasnt carnage, that was a joke. the Real Venom and Carnage will arrive in the MCU...hopefully sooner than later
OleBobbyTiger
OleBobbyTiger - 5/10/2024, 1:12 PM
Excellent. This is the best color showdown since Pokemon.

Venom: Black vs Grey
Venom: Black vs Red
Venom: Black vs Green
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/10/2024, 1:13 PM
Andrew Garfield shoulda been the villain
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 5/10/2024, 1:15 PM
They should have gone with a non-symbiote villain I think.

It’s like the same all over again.

Or at least they should have not killed Carnage so quick and have him be a secondary villain in this movie.

But another Symbiote ?
Idk about that man
The1st
The1st - 5/10/2024, 1:38 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - They could of leaned into the Life Foundation or even the King of the Symbiotes storyline...even set up Agent Venom. Their hands have been tied though since they committed to making a Venom movie w/no Spidey imo. Yet, somehow...Spidey's characters continue to return, sans the wall crawler.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/10/2024, 1:16 PM
Who cares. Another terrible Venom movie incoming.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/10/2024, 1:39 PM
@MrDandy - BINGO
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 5/10/2024, 1:18 PM
So...not Knull or Spider-Man? Or even Toxin? Like what the hell? With Knull especially, if this is supposed to be the last venom movie and you're not going to have Spider-Man in it (Probably) Then why not go for Knull? He is basically Venoms big bad at this point. Why in the [frick] would you go for a no name [frick]er like that? Oh yeah cause you wasted Carnage in the second movie and tried to make him sympathetic. Which is the complete opposite of his character. Ugh. This [frick]ing studio man.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/10/2024, 1:21 PM
@Mrcool210 - while I didn’t like Let There Be Carnage , I never thought Cletus was sympathetic in that.

Also to be fair , having Knull would be weird since they have not really built up any kind of otherworldly threat besides the symbiote
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 5/10/2024, 1:23 PM
@TheVisionary25 - It may be weird but it would be a bigger threat overall and actually feel like a proper conclusion. With this guy what instead of Venom being freaked out it's a red one he will be freaked out it's a green one?. Besides the hive mind they establish in LTBC could play into Knull a little bit.

All this to say they should just have the villain be Spider-Man, but they won't. They will tease that they will. But they won't
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/10/2024, 1:29 PM
@Mrcool210 - oh I get it

If anything , they should have saved Carnage for the last one but oh well.

I’m surprised they aren’t doing Toxin seemingly since Stephen Graham doesn’t seeem to be back for this and they set him up in the last one.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/10/2024, 1:19 PM
OH YES YES YES IS Mariano Acevedo Cronemberg the most relatable marvel villian im your vilain by francisco ferenando
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 5/10/2024, 1:24 PM
Please no more of this shit
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/10/2024, 1:24 PM
Sony gonna Sony. They really should’ve used The Jury in the first film and save the other symbiotes for the sequels.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/10/2024, 1:26 PM
Yay. Can't wait.

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/10/2024, 1:58 PM
@SuperCat - good boy, Sony! That's your biggest piece of SPUMC yet!
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/10/2024, 2:13 PM
@ProfessorWhy - LOLOLOLOL.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/10/2024, 1:26 PM
I could see that…

Maybe Chiwetel Eijiofor’s Orwell Taylor (if that is who he is playing) has his own symbiote army but still wants Venom so he sends his own people after Eddie , one of which is Lasher?.

I could see Juno Temples or Clark Backo’s character as a part of that

Anyway , I have no interest in this regardless as of now since I haven’t really been a fan of this version thus far.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/10/2024, 1:29 PM
Wish they'd just go balls deep and give us Knull.
hainesy
hainesy - 5/10/2024, 1:31 PM
Just have him fight Spider-Man or some human group. Symbiote vs. Symbiote is getting old.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/10/2024, 1:38 PM
Ejiofor is a great actor, hopefully the role does him justice.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 5/10/2024, 1:42 PM
Carnage should've been saved for the 3rd movie.
grif
grif - 5/10/2024, 1:45 PM
never even saw the trailer for the second one
KelvTwelve
KelvTwelve - 5/10/2024, 1:49 PM
The plot of the movie should've been something along the lines of this:

Venom and Eddie are caught by the US Government and the symbiote is forcefully removed from him.

Venom, who is given a drug that reduces his ability to control his host, is given to a high ranking soldier, Flash Thompson, and is dubbed "Agent Venom." Meanwhile, Toxin/Mulligan seeks out Eddie, now readjusting to civilian life (or in prison, whichever works better), for advice on how to better bond with his new symbiote self.

A secondary villain is introduced in Mr. Negative. Agent Venom tries to take him down, but Toxin gets in the way. They fight, leading to Mr. Negative to accidentally deliver a killing blow to Eddie.

Unbeknowst to Mr. Negative, attacking Eddie inverts the latent symbiote residue within his body, and turns him into Anti-Venom. Anti-Venom quickly takes care of Mr. Negative and a free for all brawl ensues between the three symbiotic characters. The only thing that stops the fight is an alert from the symbiote hive-mind. The Anti-Christ (Anti-Venom) has been born and Knull is coming to kill it.

The final act is an all-out symbiote invasion, and Eddie convinces Flash to allow Venom to take full control. Upon the three defeating Knull. By defeating Knull, Venom becomes the king of the Symbiotes, gaining Knull's wings and his iconic white spider symbol. Venom tries to take Eddie back as his host, but they are no longer compatible due to Eddie's Anti-Venom. They are forced to say their final goodbyes to each other, with Venom vowing to change the Symbiotes because humanity has changed him, and Eddie vowing to defend the Earth alongside Toxin because Venom changed him.

The final shots are Anti-Venom and Toxin doing a final swing of their own, meanwhile Venom leading his army to war flying high in the air.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/10/2024, 2:05 PM
@KelvTwelve - seems like a lot for one movie.

Also I rather Mr Negative be saved for a proper Spider Man film

JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 5/10/2024, 1:51 PM
The villain of Venom 3 is Sony!
The1st
The1st - 5/10/2024, 1:59 PM
@JonAwesome - What I wouldn't give for a show detailing the workings of a big-budget movie studio that couldn't get out of their own way...
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 5/10/2024, 2:10 PM
First we had gray Venom, then we had red Venom, now we have green Venom!
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/10/2024, 2:10 PM
Having another symbiote villain same as have marvel movie not having comedy in it, have Spider-Man movie it’s only Spider-Man no avenger team up , Star Wars movie with no deathstar weapon , Star Wars series with no Vader , comic book hero’s vs bad villian all time hero’s win in end do something new
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 5/10/2024, 2:23 PM
Ooooooo! Interesting, because this villain is like a version of venom! Way to mix it up, Sony!

View Recorder