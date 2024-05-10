VENOM: THE LAST DANCE Crew Gift Seemingly Reveals The Threequel's Sinister Villain

Shooting has wrapped on Venom: The Last Dance and with a little over five months before it arrives in theaters, we're hoping an official first look is somewhere on the horizon.

Sony Pictures could do with a win after delivering flops like Morbius and Madame Web, but only time will tell whether the Venom threequel can give them one. After all, most fans aren't expecting much from Kraven the Hunter, a movie recently pushed back to December 13.

Now, a first look at the stunt team's crew gift has been revealed and it may reveal Venom: The Last Dance's big bad.

As you can see in the X post below, green is being used for the "3" in the movie's logo, while three green slashes can also be seen across the Symbiote's unmistakable face.

Looking at the comics, we have to believe this is meant as a reference to Lasher. First appearing in the pages of Venom: Lethal Protector #4 in 1993, he's an offspring of Venom, created by the Life Foundation's attempts to replicate the success of the Venom symbiote.

Lasher's human host is Ramon Hernandez, a mercenary who was given the symbiote along with four others, forming a superpowered team tasked with protecting the company.

While the character isn't as well known as Carnage, for example, this wouldn't be the first time Sony has plucked a relatively obscure symbiote from the comics to pit against Eddie Brock. In the first movie, he clashed with Riot, a baddie equally unknown to general audiences. Of course, while this merch points to Lasher, we may also see Scream, Agony, and Phage.

Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange) has landed a lead role in the threequel, though there's currently no word on who he's playing; the most popular theory online is that he's been cast as The Jury's General Orwell Taylor. Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) and Clark Backo (Letterkenny) have also boarded the threequel in undisclosed roles.

We're also expecting Michelle Williams to reprise her role as Anne Weying, a.k.a. She-Venom.

As well as returning as Eddie Brock, Tom Hardy also co-wrote Venom: The Last Dance's story with director Kelly Marcel before she later penned the screenplay. Produced by Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Hutch Parker, the movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 25.